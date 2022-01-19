Key Biscayne Children’s Fair offers opportunity for young entrepreneurs

It started when our entrepreneur daughters, Olivia Almeida and Mariel Ramirez, developed bath bombs, their best product so far. They realized all their friends would want the frizzy bombs to relax and give a nice scent to their baths.

So they started selling to them.

Soon , they started knocking on the doors of their condos with the product, and the girls realized they were ready for a bigger audience.

They came to us for help on oways to expand, which led us to start the Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair back in 2019. Now, any school (or individual) can host a Kid’s Marketplace using our platform, at no cost.

Children create a product or service, develop a brand, design a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace. The kids are responsible for setup, sales and interacting with the customer. It is not only a hands-on business experience, it’s a great educational tool … and lots of fun.

We emphasize the fun part. We want kids to be kids, to be passionate about what they create, and to enjoy the experience. Essentially, the Fair aims to motivate entrepreneurs ages 8 to 16 to understand the value of their ideas and turn them into action.

This year’s Fair will be March 6 at The VIllage Green.

The application deadline for the 2022 Fair has closed, but it’s never too early to prepare for next year’s Fair.

Even the application is a learning exercise. The process – done at slingshotmarketplace.com – follows the basic 4 Ps:

Product Price Promotion Place.

The aim is to teach our participants basic business principles. There is a cost calculator, business questions, and templates for media posts. A video and a picture must be submitted as part of the application.

At the 2021 Fair, there were six jewelry businesses, including the Fair’s most profitable business, The Charms. It was inspiring how well the girls developed their brand, publicized their product and drew in so many customers.

We expect to have 50 businesses represented at the 2022 Fair. We are thrilled that Camp La Llanada is doing our motivation event two weeks before the fair. Community support is once again strong. The VIllage and more than 30 sponsors make the event a reality.

We are grateful that our daughters, Olivia and Mariel, still participate in the Business Fair four years later. Over the long run, we want Key Biscayne to be known as a young entrepreneurship hub. To help get there, we are happy to provide the opportunity to motivate these youngsters, engage families and unite our wonderful community.