The Key Biscayne Community Foundation will be hosting a science lecture to inform Key Biscayne residents of native wildlife rehabilItation and conservation, in regards to Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.

This is a great opportunity to learn about steps you can take to preserve Key Biscayne's natural beauty and native species.

The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station does great work for our community. Most recently they rehabilitated a white heron that was found on our local beach suffering of Botulism poisoning. In just 20 days they were able to bring it back to health and release it back into the environment. click here to watch the release video.

The event will take place in June 24 at 7:00 pm via zoom, and admission is FREE to all.

Zoom ID: 941 0258 4731 Password: 242610