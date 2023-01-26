Key Biscayne considers joining County’s initiative to help residents and businesses go plastic-free

Municipalities in Florida cannot legislate bans on single-use plastics, but advocacy groups and others who want to protect the environment from pollution can certainly create enough initiatives to push the envelope in their respective communities.

One such project, entitled Plastic Free Key Biscayne, was presented Tuesday night at the Village Council meeting.

Supported by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and Key Biscayne Community Foundation, banning single-use plastics can lead to rewards for local businesses and residents alike.

Rumya Sundaram, representing the Key Biscayne Citizen Scientist Project, explained how the program works. She was joined by executive directors Tatyana Chiocchetti from the Chamber and Melissa White from the Community Foundation.

Sundaram said the Village's effort has been accepted into Miami-Dade County's larger Plastic Free 305 three-tiered program introduced last year, in which business partners would be certified each year.

The basis for Plastic Free Key Biscayne, she said, is "working with the Chamber and, hopefully, the Village, as much as possible to eliminate single-use plastics.

“There's never a shortage of trash when we're trying to do clean-ups (at the beach or parks)," Sundaram added.

The initiative’s overall goals are to educate Key Biscayne’s businesses and residents, promote a culture shift away from single-use plastics, and have rewards in place, Sundaram said, showing a quick video of a SoluBag grocery bag completely dissolving in hot water.

How the three-tiered Plastic Free 305 program works:

Tier 1: Local businesses who have pledged to remove plastic bags.

Tier 2: Those who have eliminated all use of plastic bags.

Tier 3: Those who become 100% free of all single-use plastics.

Sundaram pointed out that Tier 1 efforts would include initiatives such as providing extra reusable bags on a post, similar to the Fill A Bag bucket stations or the library book stations in front yards.

Chiocchetti announced that the Novecento restaurant was the first local business to eliminate single-use plastics as part of the program.

How the Plastic Free 305 incentive program works:

A. All Tier 1 businesses will receive subsidized or donated alternatives through a partnership with SoluBag.

B. All Tier 2 businesses will receive a mom-and-pop grant toward plastic elimination.

C. All residents who commit to eliminating single-use plastic bags will receive a reusable bag.

D. Residents who commit to the program are eligible to win gift certificates to restaurants and businesses that are program members.

Movement picking up globally

Every year, more than 14 million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean, according to various news reports. A long list of environmental groups, such as the Clean Ocean Project and Surfrider Foundation, have challenged lawmakers to ban single-use plastics.

Last year, Canada clamped down by limiting single-use plastics, and just this past weekend England announced it would ban single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls and cutlery, and some polystyrene cups and food containers.

The Key Biscayne effort, technically, encourages the banning of Styrofoam, but Sundaram said the initial focus is on plastic bags.

Global survey results, reported by Reuters last February, indicated three in four people want single-use plastics eliminated.

Sundaram praised the efforts of previous Village officials who, over the years, have initiated efforts to protect the environment. For example, in 2007, Mayor Bob Vernon started a Village Goes Green initiative, and in 2013, Frank Caplan (now on the current Council) appointed a Green Committee.

During the last Village Council meeting - Tuesday January 17 - Mayor Joe Rasco asked Village Attorney Chad Friedman to address the language in defining the parameters for a Sustainability Advisory Board.

Sundaram also praised the efforts of various beach and park clean-ups in the Village and the Zero Waste Culture composting site (now a non-profit partner) at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

Other non-profit partners associated with Plastic Free 305, and now Plastic Free Key Biscayne, include: Fill A Bag, Miami Waterkeeper, Free Plastic, the Key Biscayne Citizen Scientist Project, and the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science.