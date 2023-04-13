Key Biscayne Council clarifies language for motorized bike enforcement

From tricycles to horse-drawn vehicles, new language in the Village of Key Biscayne's Chapter 19 Code of Ordinances was passed at the April 4 Village Council meeting, clearly defining where motorized and non-motorized vehicles can or cannot be operated.

Penalties for violations also were included in the amendment, adding $500 third and subsequent civil fines to the $75 and $175 first- and second-offense fines already there. In addition, the amendment paves the way for the Village to designate certain pathways for motorized and even non-motorized modes of transportation, and specific areas where to park those vehicles.

After nearly an hour of discussion, and listening to several residents, Council members voted 6-1 to allow human-propelled bicycles (but not any vehicles of the motorized kind) in Village parks, except on grass or turf athletic fields. Bicycles would be allowed to be ridden along the pathway around Village Green and through the center, which crosses from Crandon Boulevard to Fernwood Road.

The decision clarifies that no electric bike (even those that are being pedaled) are allowed in any Village park.

Councilman Brett Moss cast the "no" vote, earlier in the discussion saying the ordinance didn't "go far enough." His concern is that a tragedy may not be avoided without further clamping down – on electric bicycles, in particular.

But, Tuesday's issues focused mostly on what once was considered a harmless-looking, high-bar, banana-seat bike ridden to school. The tweaking of the original ordinance, Mayor Joe Rasco said, was to clarify the language after officers had little choice but to ticket those on regular bicycles for infractions similar to those on e-bikes and motorized scooters.

"That was not the intention," he said.

The Council’s ruling didn't come without confusion. Twice, changes had to be made to amendments that were on the table.

Council member Allison McCormick said, "We're rolling back to the original rule (when) no bikes were allowed in parks before ... and now we're allowing bikes in parks because we’re trying to enforce no electric bikes? Yes?

"Kind of," Moss said, drawing chuckles.

"It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me," McCormick said. "We have a whole lot of people of all different ages that enjoy the park. ... (Compared to e-bike riders), they're not that much nicer on regular bicycles ... I'm a no on that.”

In the end, however, she hesitantly voted in favor of the amendment.

Even after the final vote, Police Chief Frank Sousa wanted to make sure what was voted on, "Because I have to go back and tell my officers what to do."

The discussion, and where it was going, didn't sit well with at least a few Key Biscayne residents and at least one Council member.

Councilman Fernando Vazquez said, "Let's leave the kids alone; the kids, they're playing in the park ... I think there's too much legalese here. I'm afraid, inadvertently, (we will be) preventing a father from teaching his kids to ride a bike in the park."

He said he thought the rules are a "little too excessive" for regular bikes. "Motorbikes, of course. I would ban those things, if it were up to me ..."

But Mayor Rasco pointed out, "That's not where we're headed today."

Resident Michele Estevez, who spoke at the meeting, was still unclear what was voted on two days after the fact, said, "Please, we walk on the Village Green around the path; keep (all motorized gadgets) out of the park."

When she learned that regular bicycles would still be allowed around the path – and up the "gut," as Councilman Frank Caplan calls it – Estevez pointed out that yoga classes take place on the grass and others just want to relax, perhaps with toddlers.

"It's different if a child is learning to ride the bike, we understand, but not zooming around (the path)," she said. "The walking path is not a bike path, it's too small (for that). Whatever they want ... little kids, toddlers, we understand, but teenagers, they shouldn't (be allowed)."

Chief Sousa pointed out earlier that certain age restrictions cannot be imposed, because of state regulations.

Estevez cited the irony of the Village encouraging people to walk more, but still having to play a game of Dodge-bike. "You send me to walk and there all these gadgets, all these electric things," that make it unsafe. Why encourage me to walk? Let's put the golf carts back on the sidewalks, then."

As for motorized bikes, she said, "I wouldn't ban them completely, but take them away from the sidewalks."

Another resident, Andy Herrera, was visibly emotional that the direction of Tuesday's meeting focused on regular bikes.

"It's not (been) right to enforce that ordinance (on regular bikes), since Day 1," he said, noting it was "very nice" to recently see kids being taught to ride bikes in the park. "The only thing (we should be addressing) is banning kids under age 16 from riding motorized bikes on the street, which is wrong ...

"This is a Village. We drive safe and we teach our kids to be safe,” Herrera continued. “This (ordinance on regular bikes) is wrong ... Children on e-bikes should not be riding on streets, anywhere. They're going to be injured or killed."

Park rules had long prohibited bicycles in Village parks, but Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth said, "Was it enforced? No. Was it an issue? A minor one we heard from the same population."

When self-propelled scooters escalated, it became more of an issue, but now the problem has escalated, with a proliferation of the motorized scooters and electric bicycles cutting across fields and riding dangerously, without safety equipment.

Chief Sousa said the state allows human-propelled bicycles (even those with motors) to be treated the same way as regular bikes, meaning they are allowed on sidewalks. Recently, State Rep. Vicki Lopez (R-Miami) tried to get rules changed that would have allowed municipalities the freedom to regulate as they wished, but her bill quickly died with legislators.

When it came time for Chief Sousa and Village Attorney Chad Friedman to draw up the proper language in the ordinance, "everything had to be included. ... I don't think the intent is the (actual) bicycle," Sousa said.

Oscar Sardinas' question of bicycles riding on, say, outdoor volleyball courts (those not on turf) was never answered. He also pointed out that the use of "athletic" for fields was too restrictive, saying "any field can be used for athletics."

Caplan also mentioned that kids riding to a playground, or to a Jungle Gym, would need a little leeway.

But the word “athletic” (field) was confirmed Monday by Friedman as part of the ordinance.

How the Village's pertinent ordinances read

Section 19-5: Motorized and non-motorized vehicles or equipment

a.) Motorized vehicles. No person shall ride, drive or propel any motorized vehicles (including but not limited to a golf cart, moped, motorcycle, motorized scooter, electric bicycle or similar motorized vehicle or equipment) on any but the regular vehicular roads except that such vehicles, with motors shut off, may be pushed by hand not faster than a walk over grassy areas normally reserved for the use of pedestrians. No motorized vehicle or equipment shall be used, walked or parked on grass or turf athletic fields. No person shall deviate from compliance with all traffic laws governing the operation of motorized vehicles or equipment while on park property.

b.) Non-motorized vehicles and equipment. No person shall ride, drive or propel any non-motorized vehicles or equipment (including but not limited to a bicycle, tricycle, skateboard, scooter, roller blades, roller skates or similar non-motorized vehicle or equipment) on any Village park property, except on Village Council designated property, vehicular roads, paved pathways and trails that are designated for said purpose. Notwithstanding the foregoing, such vehicles or equipment may be pushed by hand not faster than a walk over grassy areas normally reserved for the use of pedestrians. However, in no event shall a non-motorized vehicle or equipment be used or walked on grass or turf athletic fields. No person shall deviate from compliance with all traffic laws governing the operation of non-motorized vehicles or equipment while on park property.

Section 19-3: Roads and driveways within parks

No person driving, operating, controlling or propelling any vehicle that is motorized, non-motorized, or horse drawn, shall use any other than the regularly designated roads or driveways, except when directed to do so by Village Police Officers or Parks and Recreation Department officials.

Section 19-6: Parking

No person shall park a vehicle (motorized or non-motorized) or equipment any place on park property other than in the regular designated facilities provided for that particular type of vehicle or equipment, unless directed otherwise by Police Officers or Parks and Recreation officials who are authorized to designate other areas for parking when conditions so warrant.