Key Biscayne Council delays action on Crandon intersection proposal

When Village Council Members previewed the agenda for their January 17 meeting, little did they know that an item which appeared to be a cinch "yes" vote would actually turn into a long discussion.

The topic was the potential impact of proposed Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive intersection improvements on Ocean Lane, and how a 75-foot placeholder pipe could be installed.

Councilman Vazquez was concerned that if the project is completed, the Village might come back later and "rip it up again?"

The proposal aims to alleviate the traffic at the main intersection and at Crandon and Key Colony, said Public Works Director Jake Ozyman – not add the flood control aspect.

"This is a high priority intersection that needs to move forward,” said Mayor Rasco, “We need to take advantage when the majority of the money ($400,000 from the County) is coming from another pod of funds, which is not our money."

Added Village Manager Steve Williamson: "The nice thing about other people's money is that we use it ... but this is a mobility project. I don't want to lose this money. I'm not saying flooding is not important, but here's our opportunity to address traffic."

Vazquez respectfully asked for a month's delay to further study the issue before voting, and it was granted, by a 5-1 vote, with Rasco casting the dissenting vote (Councilmember Oscar Sardiñas was absent).

Williamson wanted to make sure "we stay ahead of the County," which gets its approval for the funds on March 7.