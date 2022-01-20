Key Biscayne COVID-19 Update

At Tuesday's Village Council meeting, council members heard that COVID-19 numbers on Key Biscayne seem to be trending “in the right direction,” according to Village of Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang

“Last time I was here, we were at 1% positivity for (Miami)-Dade County,” he said. “Since then, we’ve been as high as 45%, and currently we’re at 29%.” ,

In December, some 22,000 tests were given to the Key Biscayne community, with Curative, Inc., peaking at more than 1,000+ tests a day. Vaccine percentages on the island remain in the 80% range.

Council member Frank Caplan and Lang both praised Curative for “doing a good job” – sometimes working 16 hours a day to provide Rapid PCR results. Caplan said the Key Biscayne Community Foundation also deserves credit. Their pop-up testing project was the first of its kind in Miami-Dade County.

The next vaccine pop-up site will happen on January 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Lang also noted that residents can go to the covidtests.gov website and apply to receive four free home test kits per household.