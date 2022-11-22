Key Biscayne estimates $2.8 million needed to address beach erosion damage from Hurricane Nicole

Hurricane Nicole's bite might have been worse than her bark on Florida's east coast, even on the beaches of Key Biscayne, some 150 miles south of where the actual landfall took place just south of Vero Beach.

The Category 1 hurricane, which grew from a sub-tropical storm and then a tropical storm, had a 970-mile wide wind field, although the bulk of those high winds was north of the storm’s eye. But, the outflow from such a huge system had much more than a ripple effect.

Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne's Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer, said the combination of the excessive ocean swell, storm surge and wind appears to have erased 31,000 cubic yards of sand that was placed on the 1.2-mile stretch of coastline during the last beach renourishment project just last year.

"The beach berm was impacted and the dune line impacted to varying degrees," said Dr. Samimy, who indicated the most affected area stretches from Grand Bay to The Towers.

Village officials, with the assistance of a consulting firm, estimated the loss at $2.8 million. That figure has been submitted to Miami-Dade County's Damage Assessment Phase, in which officials reached out to every municipality in the area asking for damage assessments. That begins a process that next goes to the state level and then on to the federal level for possible funding assistance.

No doubt, powerful Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida's west coast before crossing over the state six weeks earlier, was responsible for starting the removal of some of the beach sand. That storm stirred up a few days of wild wave action that swept far into the beach and picnic areas along Key Biscayne, even as far as the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

Moffatt & Nichol, an engineering and consulting firm in Miami, was brought in to estimate sand loss at that time.

"We already had the survey done after Ian but, obviously, Nicole took the rest of the sand away," Village Manager Steve Williamson said. "So, yes, it's a combination of both (storms).

"The beach is beautiful, the beach is fun. But it has its appropriate purpose to protect the coast and do its job. Now, it's no longer there, and we have to get it back."

Last year, the Village completed its most recent restoration along the beach. The project began with 23,000 cubic yards of sand, the maximum reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), due to erosion caused by Hurricane Irma.

However, Village officials decided to supplement that with the additional, allowable 8,000 cubic yards at a cost of $414,000, bringing the project's total cost to $2,250,000, according to Village documents.

Councilman Ed London, the Vice Mayor at that time and who has since been re-elected to the Council, questioned the process by asking how long that sand would actually last, and if the taxpayers' money was being spent wisely.

It didn't take long to lose that sand. Sea level rise also has impacted the situation by sending water farther into the beach during high tides. Nicole came during a time of King Tides, sort of the "perfect storm," some say.

Last year's renourishment project was the latest in a series of six sand replenishments on Key Biscayne, dating back to 1987, when the Corps first addressed erosion problems along Key Biscayne's shoreline.

Western Carolina University’s interactive database for its Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines reveals how much each state has spent in restoring beaches.

Florida, for instance, has recorded 495 renourishment episodes, dropping off 273,356,200 cubic yards of sand over 4,022,269 feet of beach. That has come in at a total expense of more than $1.492 trillion (which translates to well over $2.765 trillion in 2021 dollars). The report documents each restoration project.

Up and down the coast this time, particularly in Volusia County, homes were destroyed and condos were precariously teetering on the edge as vital sand was extricated by these latest two storms.

The Village of Key Biscayne is positioned to get federal assistance to protect the shoreline and beaches as part of the United States Army Corps of Engineers’ coastal storm risk management program for Miami-Dade County.

The estimated $120 million project would come with a 65-35 split, with federal funds accounting for the majority of the construction to elevate and reinforce dunes, with the 35% portion divided among the Village, county and state in some fashion.

But that project is so far down the road. Dr. Samimy said he doesn’t think the Corps will be showing up on the Village doorstep anytime soon for a quick fix.

So, what happens if federal or state funds don't come through this time?

"I don't know if (the Village) Council wants to fund the whole cost of rebuilding the beach," Dr. Samimy said. "But it's only going to get worse over time between storms."

"If they (state or federal government) pay for half of it, we’re happy," Williamson said. "But we want it all."