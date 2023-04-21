Key Biscayne female firefighter fought status quo to create her place with department

Have you ever sat at your desk at work and thought, “Maybe I should try a different job?” Probably many of you have, but how many ever act on this impulse?

After 10 years as a secretary with the Miami-Dade County Aviation department, Tania Romero did just that. Looking past the traditional male domination in the field of firefighting, she left her “safe” office job and began a whole new career path.

“I had a strong desire to do something meaningful with my life,” Romero said. “I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives, and help them in times of need.”

It wasn’t easy getting started on a new path. She was the only female in her class among the original 30 members at the inception of the Key Biscayne department.

“I worked very hard to be accepted and viewed as an equal. At that time, there were not many females in fire departments,” Romero said.

Even at home she encountered resistance.

“My parents were old-school, traditional Cubans and believed women should hold office-type jobs. They thought I was crazy to leave my secretarial work for such a dangerous job,” Romero said.

Not everyone tried to discourage her from this new path in life. She had a friend, Albert Mesa, whom she worked with, who also was trying to prepare himself for a career change to the fire service. He and his sister-in-law, Amy Mesa, who was a firefighter, encouraged Romero to pursue this career path.

“They helped me believe that it was possible for a female to accomplish this goal, with proper training and dedication, regardless of stature,” Romero said.

She received her training at the State Fire College in Ocala, where she attended the Minimum Standards and Certification Academy. From there, she got her first job in fire-rescue here in the Village of Key Biscayne in 1993.

It hasn’t always been easy juggling such a challenging career and family. She co-parents her 17-year-old son, Eric, with his father, and they have “creatively divided” their time together to fit both parents’ schedules.

“It is, at times, difficult to consistently stay on top of our son’s schooling, family issues and such,” Romero said. “However, I am so grateful for the camaraderie and great friends I’ve made with my co-workers. I’ve known some of them for 30 years now, and they are truly my brothers.”

Romero was fortunate to have a mentor and co-worker who was very inspirational during her career.

“Ron Erbel showed me how to be a more caring and giving person. I treated every patient as if they were a close family member. I wish he were here to thank him personally; may he rest in peace,” Romero said.

She hopes there will be more young women, who might be uncertain about their career path, to explore and consider firefighting. Romero will be retiring next year in March.

“I truly believe it is one of the best jobs in the world,” Lt. Romero said. “The fire service has been a challenging and rewarding career.”