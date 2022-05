Key Biscayne Girls U11 Elite crowned champion

The Key Biscayne Soccer Club U11 girls’ team are on a hot winning streak, recently crowned in both the Weston Cup 2022 and Palm Beach Spring Cup 2022.

The team is coached by Mario Ferro.

The girls on the team are: Jazmin Waldman Bernigaud, center back; Alesia Boelcke, left wing; Antonia Beltran, midfielder; Luciana Tarazona, right wing; Natalia Bracamontes, left back; Eva Garcia Miro, striker; Paulina Plehn, left back; Josefina Tedin, striker; Sofia Cavalieri, midfielder; Lucia Gabaldon, right back; Scarlett Pace, right back; Alexia Becca Varela and Josefina Aguera, goalkeepers.