Key Biscayne Girls U14 Field Hockey team to make history with trip to nationals

The Girls U14 from Key Biscayne Field Hockey accomplished something this past weekend that no other Florida team has been able to do: Make it to the National Club Championship.

The Key Biscayne team is coached by Florencia Manera.

Only the top 16 U-14 Girls, U-16 Girls and U-19 Girls teams from the Regional Club Championships qualify to play in the national championship, which is presented by YOLO Sportswear.

The 2023 U14 Girls National Club Championship will take place June 23-25 at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia.