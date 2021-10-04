Key Biscayne happenings this week; vaccination and special Senator's staff visit

Two opportunities to help Key Biscayne residents and their neighbors will take place this week, one involving vaccines and the other involving governmental advice.

Vaccination Wednesday.

Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to those 12 and older inside the Key Biscayne Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. by the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Please bring your vaccine certificate if you already had the first dose.

You may also receive the Pfizer booster/third dose shot at least six months after your second vaccine if you fall into the category of:

- 65 and older and a resident of a long-term care setting

- 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions

- 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions

Those 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Vaccines are available for both residents and non-residents.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s staff visits the island

Thursday, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s staff will be on hand at the Key Biscayne Community Center for a mobile office appearance from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to answer questions and offer constituent services on items such as social security benefits, issues with the Internal Revenue Service, federal disaster claims, and veterans benefits.

Staff members also will listen to your concerns and suggestions. Space is limited.

Sen. Rubio will not be in attendance.

For those who cannot attend, please call Sen. Rubio’s office at 866-630-7106 for assistance.