Key Biscayne home values grow over 8.8 percent to $9 billion

South Florida's stronger retail market, coupled with higher property values, has sent Key Biscayne's – and much of Miami-Dade County's – estimated taxable values for 2022 soaring 8.8% in figures released this week.

But it's a wait-and-see proposition if it will relate to lower property taxes in September.

Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia released the 2022 June 1 Estimates of Taxable Values, a precursor to the July 1 official numbers.

"After dealing with three years with declining value and last year under 1% up, now we're seeing 8.8%," said Village of Key Biscayne Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum. "That's indicative of a strong real estate market, and home prices being up.

"And homesteaded properties went up 3%, which is capped there at inflation, because inflation went up way past that."

Key Biscayne's total estimated taxable value before new construction (including homes and businesses) came in at $9 billion dollars, up 8.8% from last year and nearly matching the county's average of 10.2%.

Areas such as Sweetwater, Golden Beach, Florida City, Normandy Shores and North Bay Village showed the biggest increases, and all 36 municipalities were on the plus side.

Large construction values in Sweetwater and Miami Gardens were due to annexations.

Comparing other nearby areas to Key Biscayne: Coral Gables' estimated taxable value climbed 7.6%; Pinecrest was up 9.7%; and Miami Beach up 9.2%.

Key Biscayne's $9 billion total property taxable value ranks ninth among Miami-Dade's incorporated municipalities.

The 10.2% double-digit growth of the countywide taxable value regarding all properties has not been seen since 2007.

The countywide new construction value increased over $5 billion for the second consecutive year. The City of Miami had the largest increase in new construction with approximately $1.7 billion.

“I'm glad to see we have a strong real estate market," Garcia said. "However, I am concerned for the average homeowner. With an increase of over $34 billion in taxable value, most homeowners will see an increase in their property taxes. I urge all taxing authorities, such as the cities, county and school board, to reduce their millage rates in order to help the average homeowner.

"A small reduction of 3% in the tax rate can make the difference between a tax increase and no increase for homeowners."

According to Nussbaum, Key Biscayne's taxes -- the lowest in Miami-Dade County when included with the overlapping county taxes -- for 2022 won't be known until Village officials examine what shortcomings the city needs to provide the necessary services.

"We start with expenditures, what it will cost us," said Nussbaum, saying tax is sort of "the filler."

"It's too early to say what the (2023) tax rate will be; we'll see what we need," he added.

This year, the Village Council approved a 3.199 millage rate. A couple of budget workshops, one this month, will "set the tone" for capital expenditures and operating expenditures, before two readings come before the Council.

Overall, Key Biscayne's property tax rate of 1.64% is the lowest in Miami-Dade County, just ahead of Bal Harbour at 1.74%. Biscayne Park (2.52%), El Portal (2.39%) and Miami Shores (2.36%) are at the top of the list, while the City of Miami is at 2.12%.

High home rates keep the tax rates down, as does vertical development – meaning, it's much easier to serve, say, 100 units in one condo than 100 separate homes.

Nussbaum chuckled when asked if being at the top of the list was an intended target.

"Not really, but it's one of those things that's nice to brag about, figuring a $1 million home on Key Biscayne means paying less taxes than somewhere else in the county," he said.

For now, it's time to crunch some numbers.

"We'll see where it all lands in September," he said.

Property owners are encouraged to review their individual property values online - click here.

Those who have questions or would like to review their assessment with staff may call the Property Appraiser's office at (305) 375-4712 or schedule an appointment online.