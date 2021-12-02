Key Biscayne hoping to get a piece of the federal Infrastructure Investment money to build a new Bear Cut Bridge and avoid privatization

With millions of dollars heading to Florida to repair or replace bridges in poor condition — and billions more for highway maintenance — could part of the recently signed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill go toward Bear Cut Bridge or other parts of the Rickenbacker Causeway and, in turn, curtail Miami-Dade County’s much-discussed privatization plan?

According to the White House, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act specifically will repair and rebuild the nation’s roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

“We’re tailor-made for a lot (of the money),” Council member Luis Lauredo said. “The money is there. If you blink on it, it’s gone.”

Village Manager Steve Williamson said he has not heard where some of that money might be directed to, although cities like Orlando are reporting some $3 million will be going to repair and replace sidewalks on the remodeled Orange Blossom Trail and $7 million more for a new pedestrian bridge over the heavily traveled tourist area of International Drive, according to a WFTV-ABC report.

“I’m going to let the county and state figure that out,” Williamson said. “At our (population) level, I’m sure we’ll be the last to know.”

Estimates of Miami-Dade County’s reported $496.7 million Plan Z Consortium Request for Proposal (RFP) include some $310 million of that total needed to replace the 77-year-old Bear Cut Bridge, which links Virginia Key to Key Biscayne.

“It likely fits the criteria,” said Williamson, regarding how Bear Cut Bridge fits the strategic points of the Infrastructure Bill. “But FDOT (Florida Department of Transportation) and the county would have to figure out their infrastructure plans ... But we certainly hope so.”

Meanwhile, Village of Key Biscayne officials, including Mayor Mike Davey and attorney Chad Friedman, said during last week’s Council meeting they are continuing to explore avenues to get the RFP — which has a March 1 bidding deadline — rescinded.

“It’s time to go to a full-court press to alleviate this ... an opportunity to look at Bear Cut Bridge,” Lauredo said.

Actually, Key Biscayne — and Miami-Dade County — might have some friends in high places. The lobbying firm of Thorn Run, based in Washington, D.C., is employed by the Village and “has done some great work,” including assistance in getting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to include the city in its tentative shoreline protection plan.

Also in the mix is former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who was selected by President Biden to oversee the infrastructure spending. Landrieu attended the 2017 U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach, where he became familiar with Biscayne Bay as well as a South Beach neighborhood where he saw raised streets and new pumps were working to keep that area dry amid rising seas.

On Nov. 18, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a letter to the Board of County Commissioners discussing the findings of a recent Value for Money (VfM) Assessment Report she commissioned after listening to concerns over the Request for

Proposal (RFP) for a privatization plan to make improvements and enhancements to Rickenbacker Causeway and replace Bear Cut Bridge.

The VfM assessment’s best solutions led to the Mayor’s best options: either cancel the current procurement and start another one later, or, continue the current procurement with adjustments. In both cases, she said, waiting to confirm the availability of federal funds would play a significant role.

According to the White House, the newly signed legislation calls for an investment of $110 billion for roads, bridges and major infrastructure projects, including $40 billion specifically earmarked for bridge repair, replacement and rehabilitation.

Based on formula funding alone, reports show that Florida would expect to receive $245 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years and could compete for a slice of the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program “for economically significant bridges” and nearly $16 billion of national funding dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

The Infrastructure Bill includes the single-largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system in the 1950s, the White House said.

Also headed to Florida is $13.1 billion of federal aid to highway programs.

Florida has 408 bridges and more than 3,564 miles of highway in poor condition. Nationally, 173,000 miles of roadways (some 20%) and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition, according to the White House.

Just this year, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Florida a “C” grade on its infrastructure report card, just above the national “C-minus“ rating.

Discussions and concerns accelerated regarding Bear Cut Bridge following a July 2017 state inspection, found on bridgereports.com, which showed the replacement of the bridge was necessary because of “substandard load carrying capacity.”

Two years ago, statistics showed an average daily vehicle count of 41,000 on the 5.4-mile Rickenbacker Causeway. Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County reported that an estimated 500,000 bicyclists and 250,000 pedestrians use the causeway each year.

Shares of the federal funds are based on criteria such as state population, or specific users (i.e., transit funds determined by ridership). Once the money is directed to the states, the local bureaucrats will decide which projects deserve the funding. States also can decide to allocate some of the funding to county or city governments.

Overall, about $19 billion will be headed to the Sunshine State with the possibility of another $30 billion down the road, said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

“There’s never going to be enough money to fix these infrastructure issues, but this is a significant amount,” she recently told reporters, pointing to economic opportunities and job growth, if done correctly.

Funding for bridges and highways are just part of the $550 billion aimed at specific projects, many of which could aid Key Biscayne in other areas, such as electric vehicle charging stations, improved water infrastructure and increased public transportation.

How Florida’s share of the federal funds might look:

$13.1 billion for highway programs

$245 million for bridge replacements, repairs

$2.6 billion to improve public transportation

$1.6 billion for water improvements

$1.2 billion for airport development

$198 million for electric vehicle charging network

$100 million (plus) to expand broadband coverage

$29 million toward cybersecurity

$26 million to protect against wildfires

“There’s a lot of money for other things, like shoreline infrastructure, roadway and pedestrian safety, just a lot of things we feel we can be competitive for,” said Williamson, who explained that implementation of funds would come from each department, such as FEMA or the Department of Transportation.

“It’s a combination of how much we need, how much is allocated, and how to apply for it (either direct appropriations or through grant funding),” Williamson said. “Hey, it’s a comprehensive Act and has a lot of sources. We’re looking at a lot of things.”