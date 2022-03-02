Oscar Sardinas simultaneously laughs and cringes when recalling his early days of home ownership in Miami, squeezing three, sometimes even four, roommates into a two-bedroom apartment.

“I had a pretty good job back then,” he said, “but I couldn’t afford to pay my mortgage (by myself).”

Twenty years later, Miami is now ranked as the most expensive housing market in the U.S. (surpassing New York and Los Angeles); rent prices have shown the biggest increase across America (more than four times the national average); and Miami’s luxury market now tops the global arena, passing the likes of Seoul, Shanghai and Moscow.

“That’s been a long time coming,” Sardinas said, laughing. “I don’t think (very affordable properties) ever will come back.”

With more people from the Northeast, as well as Texas and California, shifting their sights on South Florida, either for job opportunities or warm, waterfront living, the demand for properties has reflected in surging prices, especially over the past year.

Monica Steinmuller, who has spent more than a decade as an agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate on Key Biscayne, said this year “began with market conditions similar to what we saw over the previous months, including high buyer demand and a lack of inventory in many areas across Miami.”

The island’s 25-year resident isn’t surprised at the soaring prices.

“The red-hot demand in property purchases in our area has been mostly from domestic buyers, driven by major U.S. companies opening headquarters in Miami; a surging migration to South Florida; the expansion of remote work; low mortgage rates; Florida's low taxes; relaxed COVID restrictions; our inviting South Florida lifestyle; and other favorable conditions have all played a role in Miami's booming sales,” she said.

According to RealtyHop’s Affordability Index for February, Miami became the “least affordable city in the U.S.,” with residents needing to contribute 78.71% of their income toward homeownership costs.

RealtyHop’s real estate website analyzes the country’s 100 most populous cities, using projection median household income, local property tax data from the American Community Survey and median for sale home-listing prices via RealtyHop data.

The report notes the median household income in Miami is $43,401 with a median home now at $589,000, showing that living here is getting more expensive every day.

New York City is now at No. 2 with its $970,000 median home price and a median annual household income of $68.259, 77.98% of income going toward household costs.

Seventh on the list was Hialeah, along with Tampa (23rd), Orlando (47th) and St. Petersburg (48th).

A report from The Real Deal and another from CNBC’s Make It explain that as a general rule, you want to spend no more than 30% of your monthly gross income on housing.

By the way, 15 among the top 50 least affordable places to live were in California.

The most affordable city, according to the report? Wichita, Kan. (with a median home price of $145,000), along with Fort Wayne, Ind.; Detroit; Lubbock,Texas; and Cleveland.

Key Biscayne market affected

The overall impact also has had an effect on Key Biscayne’s real estate market.

“For Key Biscayne, the total inventory of properties for sale decreased by about 63% from January 2021 to January 2022,” Steinmuller said.

Single-family homes on the market in that span dipped from 65 to 31, and condos went from 219 active listings in January 2021 to 77 this January (a decrease of about 65%).

“As for all of Miami-Dade County, the decrease in inventory for properties under $1 million was 56% from January 2021 to January 2022, while the decrease for luxury properties (over $1 million) was a whopping 74%,” she said.

In January, Miami ranked No. 1 in the world for largest luxury property price increases, according to Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index, which ranked 46 cities around the world. The report, from one of the nation’s top independent real estate consultants, defined properties valued in the top 5% of the market and looked at percentage growth. The report measured the third quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2021.

It’s the first time Miami has topped the chart, which was formed in 2007. Miami showed a 26.4% growth increase, followed by Seoul (22.6%) and Shanghai (20.5%).

Craig Studnicky, CEO and president of RelatedISG Realty, whose primary office is in Aventura, told South Florida Agent magazine that single-family homes in Miami “have more than doubled since 2018,” reaching an average of $915,314 at the end of 2021.

Last year, Miami ranked 16th in the country among cities with the biggest increases in median home asking prices. According to RealtyHop, the median price rise was 17% through December at $580,000. Austin, TX had the biggest increase, up nearly 28% to $535,000.

Steinmuller said Miami might still seem like a bargain “for the stream of out-of-state, and also foreign, homebuyers moving to our area from places with higher incomes and living costs,” who often simply prefer to pay with cash, while Miami locals are finding themselves struggling to get their offers accepted.

“The lack of inventory and bidding wars are pushing buyers with less capital into the rental market, which has added to the tightening of the rental inventory and, consequently, driven up prices to excessive levels for locals,” she said.

Rent prices surge in Miami

And, yes, rent prices have soared. One report from the Associated Press found that rent prices in the Miami metro area alone surged 49.8% over the past year into late February, to a median rent of $2,850.

Zumper’s top 10 list for rent growth in 2021 showed a 38% throughout Miami — the highest gain across America. Five of the top 10 cities were in Florida: Tampa also showed a 38% rise, along with Orlando (33%), Jacksonville (27%) and St. Petersburg (24%).

Rent prices in Miami actually had fallen 10% from March 2020 (when the COVID pandemic took hold) through January 2021, although Tampa rentals soared 71% in that time span, according to The Real Deal.

Nationally, rent prices are up 11.6% — and as much as 20% among the country’s 50 largest cities — as of December compared to that time last year.

Steinmuller doesn’t foresee Miami moving out of the top spots in any of the rankings anytime soon.

“Given our exceptional location, fabulous weather, beautiful beaches, mingling of cultures, thriving food scene, and celebration of art and entertainment, among other things, it has all the attributes to remain in the top rankings for people to want to live here,” she said.

Sardinas, meanwhile, feels fortunate where he is today.

“I moved (to Key Biscayne) three years ago to rent and I got very lucky to buy a (condo) that I found out about before it actually went on the market,” he said.

Now the two-bedroom property, which he has converted to three bedrooms for his wife and two children, has doubled in appraisal price.

“We have committed to raising our family on the Island Paradise,” he said.