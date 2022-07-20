Key Biscayne K-8 Center registration is now open

With the start of the school year fast approaching – first day for Miami-Dade Public Schools is August 17 – new student registration is now open for the Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

Parents registering their children should complete the new registration package, available by clicking here, or enclosed with this post, print it out, and bring it to the school.

Registration forms can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday.

For more information, contact ​Susan Suarez, Registrar at (305) 361-5418 or via email at ssuarez@dadeschools.net.

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center is located at 150 West McIntyre St., Key Biscayne.