Key Biscayne K-8 Center to celebrate 70th anniversary with Springfest

Julissa Piña, principal of The Key Biscayne K-8 Center, hopes the school’s 70th anniversary celebration turns into a fabulous coming out party after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic limited school activities and volunteer activities during the last few school years, but Pina wants the inaugural Springfest to bring things back to life while celebrating the school’s anniversary. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4 at the school, 601 Ridgewood Road.

The event will feature food, carnival rides, music and other entertainment, and giveaways. The entire community is invited.

"There's a lot of history in the building and the community. Some parents and current teachers and former students are part of the history," Piña said, adding that former students will speak to current pupils about reaching for success in their lives.

Piña said the Key Biscayne police and fire departments will be at the festival to provide safety tips. "They collaborate beautifully with the school with the DARE program and fire department presentation of safety tips." she said.

Piña said the event will also focus on promoting volunteerism. Students in the school's journalism program will write articles on the event and take pictures.

"In the past the school has done Winterfest… and the Village of Key Biscayne has its Winterfest," Piña said. "We want to implement Springfest and hope it's a success that we can do it annually."

Since Piña took over as principal at the beginning of the schoo yearl, she said students' academic performance is improving and life seems to have returned to normalcy. The school has 930 students in Pre-K to 8th grade and 65 teachers.

She said this is the first year since COVID-19 in which the school is open up for parents and volunteers, and Springfest will be a "wonderful way to highlight our school."

"Students are showing growth in academics, and I see the environmental change in post COVID-19, “ said Piña. “School staff, parents, PTA and students are doing a lot of on hand activities to bring life back to the school. For me, it's been a rewarding experience."

To learn more about sponsoring Springfest, click here.

For more information, call (305) 361-5418.