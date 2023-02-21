Key Biscayne Lions Club is collecting eyeglasses and hearing aids to help the needy see and hear better

The World Health Organization estimates that 120 million people are visually impaired because of uncorrected refractive errors, such as near- and far-sightedness.

Refractive errors can be easily diagnosed, assuming people have access to testing. They can be corrected with eyeglasses, contact lenses or refractory surgery – again, only if people have access to these basic services.

The Lions Club International is a nonprofit service organization that raises money for charitable causes, including providing free vision testing and access to eyeglasses for qualifying individuals and institutions.

Their programs include the diagnosis of river blindness prevention, childhood blindness prevention and children vision screening, as well as running Lions Eye Banks, where corneas are collected, evaluated and sent to institutions and doctors worldwide for urgent transplants.

Lions Clubs run similar programs for those suffering hearing loss. The Key Biscayne Lions Club participates in both program areas.

While vision and hearing problems can usually be easily corrected, millions of people in low and middle-income countries lack the basic care and services needed, access to eyeglasses or hearing aids, or the facilities to ensure safe delivery of the devices.

By donating old but still useful eyeglasses and hearing aids, anyone can provide critica; assistance to those men, women or children who need them, thus enabling them to lead productive working lives, support their families, attend school and advance their education.

The Key Biscayne Lions Club is now running a program to collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids to support programs worldwide. Collected items will be sorted and tested, then distributed to optical and hearing missions in the US and around the world.

Help mankind see and hear better by donating your eyeglasses and hearing aids.

Here is where you can donate in Key Biscayne:

– Key Biscayne Beach Club,: 685 Ocean Drive

– The Golden Hog, 91 Harbor Drive

– UPS Store, 328 Crandon Blvd.

– Other collection locations to be posted soon.

If you are interested in becoming a Lion or need additional information on eyeglasses/hearing- aids, call Robert Gentilini (786) 300-6485, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Find out more about Lions Clubs at www.lionsclubs.org/en