Carving out a life dedicated to unselfishly helping others in the city he loved, Cliff Brody left a lasting legacy on the Village of Key Biscayne.

The former Village Vice Mayor, and one of the original Council members who was mostly responsible for convincing residents to approve their own Fire-Rescue department, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in an Atlanta hospital, according to longtime friend and former Council member Gary Gross.

No cause of death was reported. Brody was 82.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Key Biscayne in the near future.

“One of my longest and dearest friends, probably 40 years,” Gross said. “He’s one of these people that you have so much to say about, that you don’t know where to begin. But he was the best of everything — best husband, best friend, best boater, so many different things.”

Brody and his wife, Sally, a longtime elementary teacher at the local K-8 school, had for a while lived on a sailboat and then a 42–foot yacht docked at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, where the former member of the U.S. The Coast Guard gained Commodore status. He often led fleets of local boaters on expeditions to the Bahamas.

They also purchased a luxury motor coach so he and Sally could travel the country and spend summers in Vermont to see their two children. They bought a beach home in a resort town called Carrabelle along Florida’s Panhandle, and later bought a condo on Key Biscayne, where he wanted his wife to eventually live.

“This was the most important place to him and Sally,” Gross said. “Even after they moved away, they continued to do things for this community. Key Biscayne was both in their hearts.”

Brody was among the city’s pioneers, and together with Gross, Gene Stearns and Betty Sime Conroy, were the driving force in helping Key Biscayne become incorporated in 1991.

“Cliff was really instrumental in that,” Gross said. “He worked probably for two years, meeting people, giving speeches, throwing cocktail parties, and convinced residents so much that we’d be better off.”

That same year, Brody also was part of the first Village Council (called Board of Trustees), which included current Council member Luis Lauredo.

During the next election, for the 1992-93 term, Brody was named Vice Mayor to Mayor Rafael Conte, who had won re-election for his second term as the city’s leader.

Brody was instrumental in convincing residents that Key Biscayne could establish its own fire department, and on the day of his birthday in 1993, the results of a vote were read — 1,313 to 752 in favor of establishing the Village Fire-Rescue full-service unit.

Longtime resident and former Council member Michele Estevez remains indebted to Brody’s quest of getting that fire department:

“I always respected Mr. Brody very highly for his time and dedication — he was so determined to get us our own Fire-Rescue and he’d always oppose the fact that we’d be charged for a ride (in an emergency vehicle), something he thought should be free. It was very important. I’ve been lucky, and unlucky, of having to call them a couple of times.

“He was always participating, doing what was best for the Village. He had a very good heart for Key Biscayne.”

Lauredo called Brody “a wonderful and very active man.”

“He was one of just a couple of people that pioneered and worked to create our independent Village,” he said. “He always showed grace and respect in his community dealings. We will miss him and what he represented. A gentleman.”

Joe Rasco, who also was part of the Village’s original Council and Brody’s successor as Vice Mayor, called his friend’s passing “a big loss.”

“He worked tirelessly, a natural roll-up-your-sleeves type guy,” Rasco said. “His office was where we did our zoning in the beginning. He was one of the giant boosters of our incorporation. I was talking to him very recently, in fact, and he was very proud of what we accomplished.”

Ed London, also a former Vice Mayor and current Council member, said he knew Brody for some 38 years.

“He was adventuresome. A great guy, a terrific guy,” London said. “He had a lot of friends.”

Brody and his wife were honored in 2018 by the Village and the Active Seniors on the Key group for their many years of volunteer work on behalf of the community.

“(On occasion) Mr. Brody was better known for being Sally’s husband,” Estevez said with obvious affection toward the couple. “He was one of the leaders in our community, but she was always there behind him and supporting him. And she had strong opinions, too.”

Brody also was a member of the Lions Club and part of a political committee called Protect KBParadise, which favored the General Obligation Bond Referendum that voters approved in the 2020 election.

“We were very fortunate to have someone like our dear, beloved Mr. Brody,” Estevez said. “And Mrs. Brody was a teacher to my kids at school. They’ll always be a big part of our community.”

Gross and his wife were consoling Sally and her daughter, Sheri, Monday evening in their home.

“Hopefully, in everybody’s life — and certainly mine — there are people close to you that you cannot ever imagine not being here, and he’s one of those people,” Gross said. “I can’t imagine him not being here anymore; he was an incredible person.”