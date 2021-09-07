During the next two Village of Key Biscayne budget meetings, you’ll hear a lot about “millage” and how that will affect you.

Fortunately, in the case of the Village, that rhyming word, millage, actually has kept tax rates for Key residents among the lowest — if not THE lowest — among Miami-Dade County’s 35 incorporated municipalities.

“The reality is, that the Key Biscayne (millage rate) is only 20 percent of (the residents’) entire tax bill,” said Key Biscayne Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum, pointing out that school taxes, for example, come from the county’s millage rate, or tax roll.

“And, that one-fifth portion that comes to the Village is all spent within our boundaries.”

So, what’s a millage rate? Investopedia describes it simply as the “tax rate used to calculate local property taxes. The millage rate represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Assigned millage rates are applied to the total taxable value of the property in order to arrive at the property tax amount.”

Each public service charges a certain amount of tax millage to property owners for use of their services, such as schools, water management and emergency services.

Last year, Key Biscayne adopted a 3.2022 millage rate — among the least in the county. This year, Nussbaum said, the proposed rate is 3.2188, “about a half-percent more.”

But, he said, “it’s been known to change,” based on developments from the two mandated budget meetings this month.

Ranking as the lowest overall millage rate (16.5103) this past fiscal year among Miami-Dade County’s 35 incorporated cities is “a big deal,” Nussbaum said.

With very high property values on the island, multiplying at a lower rate can generate enough property taxes to fund yearly operations.

But another reason, he said, goes back to the incorporation of the city 30 years ago.

“We’re also good at keeping operations costs low,” Nussbaum said. “We provide very efficient services (with our own police and fire departments) instead of paying the county for services. We can do it for less and with better response time.”

The millage rate for Key Biscayne has been “on a nice downward slope” since back in the ‘90s when the millage rate was at 4.00 just as the city became incorporated. The lowest rate dipped to 3.00 from 2013 through 2017 before a slight increase was necessary as repairs, renovations and resiliency came into focus.

Since Key Biscayne is fully built out, it’s “tough to increase your tax base,” Nussbaum said. “I hope (the residents) are pleased. If you have a million dollar house on Key Biscayne, you’ll be paying less here (than in Miami).”

This past year, Aventura had the lowest city millage in the county at 1.7261, but its overall millage rate was 17.4549. Opa-Locka had the overall highest rate (25.5288), followed closely by Biscayne Park (25.4288).

The first of two budget meetings for Key Biscayne is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, and the final one Tuesday, Sept. 21. Both can be viewed live on Ch. 77.

“Every dollar that the Village receives or disperses will be open for discussion,” Nussbaum said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be featured at “the first-ever Mayor’s budget review with the business community,” during a 6 p.m. Zoom meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, “to best understand how your tax dollars are invested and working for you.”