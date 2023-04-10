Key Biscayne needs a few good firefighters; apply now

Interested in hosing down fires, saving lives or even rescuing cats?

Key Biscayne's Fire-Rescue unit will have six openings by this fall for applicants who are certified as a firefighter.

"Right now, there's a shortage of paramedics," said Fire Chief Eric Lang, who is in his 30th year with the department.

Key Biscayne's fire department has 41 people, 39 in uniform and "every single firefighter is a paramedic," said the chief.

It takes roughly six months to go through fire college; Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) schooling takes another semester; and paramedic studies take another year.

"So it takes about 2-3 years to get through the education,” Lang said. “That is the minimum training, and there's a lot of on-the-job training."

Miami Dade College, for instance, offers certified combined training in firefighting and EMT services at its North Campus and Medical Campus. It is 750 hours/25 credits.

Driving a firetruck, sliding down the pole and responding to emergencies are just part of a wide range of operations in Lang's unit, one of about only 300 accredited fire-rescue agencies in the world, he said, proudly.

"I think you're part of an incredible profession, and incredible at solving problems," Lang said. "You don't know the problems when the bell rings. You and your team are part of the solution."

That cohesiveness and urgency was displayed just this past week.

"I was downstairs when the bell rung for a structure fire," Lang said. "It was awesome to see the energy and how quickly our personnel was ready to go, rolling out the door in full protective gear in two minutes, and going right to work. It's really an incredible thing."

His team responded to a small kitchen fire from a gas stove.

"The family had done a great job. They evacuated the building, used a fire extinguisher and turned the gas off from the outside," Lang said. "The family did all the right things."

And, when there's a break in the action, "you're part of a family here ... we have great family meals every day," he said.

On the Village's official website, showing qualifications and how to apply, full-time pay is listed between $68,807.57 and $117,684.30 for the firefighter/paramedic position.

"Our goal has been to remain competitive in the market," Lang said.

Having six openings, primarily due to attrition, is the most Lang's department has had to face in such a short time span. But Village residents can be assured that public safety will still be the unit's top priority, Lang said.

Firefighting doesn't come without its pressures or dangers. According to a recent analysis by Business News Daily, it listed firefighters as the No. 2-most stressful profession, behind enlisted military personnel, and just ahead of airline pilots and two spots ahead of police officers.

"There are pretty rigorous physical fitness requirements," Lang said. "And some dangers associated with the job, of course. But we talk about safety a lot. We have a great gym (in the firehouse) and do a lot of functional training (like pulling pressure-filled hoses)."

The daily routine doesn't necessarily involve fire, either.

"We like animals, too," Lang said. "Birds, iguanas, cats, even drones, you name it, we're very involved."

Lang's personnel also are very involved in fire prevention, making sure condo sprinklers are up to code and maintaining the hydrants, for example.

"We call it Community Risk Reduction," Lang said. "We're constantly looking for opportunities to engage with the community to address risks we see in the Village," such as educational seminars at open houses and teen talks. "We've helped a lot of families."

For questions, call the Village fire department's non-emergency line at (305) 365-8989.