Key Biscayne now has a connection to a Kentucky Derby winner!

Mage, a "little horse with a big heart," and partly owned by home-grown "Key Rat" Ramiro Restrepo, sprinted to victory Saturday at the 149th Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 shot in front of more than 150,000 fans at Churchill Downs.

Mage, the speedy grandson of 2007 Preakness champ Curlin and 2008 Derby winner Big Brown, got pinched out of the starting gate.

But Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano, a four-time Eclipse Award winner with more than 5,000 victories, remained patient and gradually worked his way up to field, finally unleashing his final kick on the outside.

It was Castellano's his first Derby win in 16 tries.

Afterward, he thanked God and Mage's team for the opportunity. "I always try hard to do the right thing," he said. "This is a little horse with a big heart."

Mage was timed in 2:01.57 and outlasted runner-up Two Phil's and Angel of Empire, which became the favorite when Forte scratched early in the morning.

Castellano felt Mage had a chance all along.

"Absolutely. The way he ran in the Fountain of Youth and the Florida Derby ... " he said, knowing his horse had a good finishing kick.

The win was worth $1.86 million ($186,000 to the jockey).

The victory paid $32.42 to win, $14.58 to place and $9.08 to show.

Restrepo, 44, a home-grown "Key Rat" and a 2000 University of Miami graduate, is one of a group of five owners of Mage, a 3-year-old colt which he and his training partner's son, Gustavo Delgado Jr., purchased for $290,000 as a 2-year-old in training.

It was much more than they wanted to spend, but Delgado Jr. said Saturday he was optimistic this was a champion horse.

The horse was partly funded by a Commonwealth, in which 382 horse racing fans in Venezuela had an opportunity to invest $50 each to the cause.

Mage (pronounced MAYJ) had only three previous races, all solid finishes.

Trainer Gustavo Delgado, who arrived in South Florida in 2014 from Venezuela, said: "This horse is very, very good."

He also thanked his son for helping him train the colt.

"My son is the best," his father said.

Islander News’ Associate Publisher Tom Clifford contributed to this story.