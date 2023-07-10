Key Biscayne part of 37th International Hispanic Theatre Festival

The popular International Children’s Day celebration, part of the acclaimed International Hispanic Theatre Festival (IHTF) of Miami, will be held at the Key Biscayne Community Center at 5 p.m. on Saturday July 15.

Children’s Day also takes place at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s Mid Stage Theatre from 2-6 p.m on July 16.

The International Children’s Day poster was designed by Luis Carlos Alguera Vela, a brave fighter at the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The festival spans four weeks and is in its 37th season, featuring distinguished theater groups from five countries (Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain, and the US) at various venues in Miami-Dade County.

– The venues are: MDCA’s On.Stage Black Box & Mid-Stage, July 7-23; Koubek Center Theatre, July 8-23; Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater, July 14-30; and Key Biscayne Community Center, July 15.

– Opening night at Miami Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre is Friday, July 7 at 8:30 p.m. with The Lonely Men´s Island (San José, Costa Rica).

– The Koubek Center opens Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. with OH, AH, EH, EI (Barcelona, Spain), dedicated to children ages 1 to 5.

– Opening night at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater features Cae la noche tropical (Tropical Night Falling), from Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, July 14, at 8:30 p.m.

International Children’s Day

“El Guardian de los Cuentos (The Tales Keeper)”

LA TARTANA TEATRO, Madrid, ESPAÑA

By Juán Muñoz & Inés Maroto. Directed by Juan Muñoz

It’s the library’s last day, and the librarian will open many of our favorite stories and go through adventures. An original account that combines the best moments of traditional children’s tales. A dynamic play that tells as many as five different stories while innovating both form and technique in each one through dozens of puppets of all sizes, with shadow theatre and shocking sets. The play promises not to let the stories or the images disappear.

Saturday, July 15 | 5 p.m.

Key Biscayne Community Center

10 Village Green Way

(305) 445-8877 – www.teatroavante.org

Free admission and parking

July 16 | 2-6 p.m.

Miami Dade County Auditorium – Mid-Stage Theatre

2901 W. Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33135

(305) 547.5414 – www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Free admission and parking

July 7 & 8 | 8:30 p.m. & July 9 | 5 p.m.

TEATRO ESPRESSIVO, San José, COSTA RICA

“La Isla de los Hombres Solos (The Lonely Men's Island)”

By Caridad Svich from the novel by José León Sánchez

Directed by José Zayas. Redirected by Humberto Canessa

A major Costa Rican literary bestseller, this is a novel written by José León Sánchez in 1968. It narrates the terrible events in the San Lucas prison, the island on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. In 2016, Teatro Espressivo decided to stage this relevant novel. Playwright Caridad Svich wrote the theater adaptation. A cast of experienced actors brings this novel to life, an intense reflection on the value of freedom.

Co-sponsored by Fundación Demain.

Miami-Dade County Auditorium

Tickets: (305) 547.5414 – www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Free parking

Saturday and Sunday, July 8 & 9 | 11 a.m.

LʼAUTÈNTICA / Barcelona, SPAIN

OH, UH, AH, EI! Tierra – Earth – Air – Fire - Water

Written & directed by Verónica Pallini

(Dedicated to children 1 to 5 yrs. old)

Audiovisual installation recommended for children 1 to 5 years of age. This is a ludic journey through the elements of nature, as children are guided by two curious characters who explore, ask questions, are surprised, and invite their audience to interact, guess and play until we get to a space filled with music, lights, and shadows.

Co-sponsored by Generalitat de Catalunya, Institute Ramon Llull.

Admission and valet parking free

Koubek Center Theatre – Miami Dade College, 2705 S.W. 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33135

(305) 237-7750 / www.koubekcenter.org

Thur, Fri, & Sat, July 13, 14 & 15 | 8:30 p.m.

TEJIDO ABIERTO TEATRO | SPAIN / Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA

YO SOY DON QUIJOTE DE LA MANCHA (I am Don Quijote de la Mancha)

By José Ramón Fernández. Directed by Jorge Eines.

Cervantes created a knight-errant, a quixotic figure who won no battles, and a deranged man who loved the freedom to do good. He always seemed to be searching for justice and truthfulness—the insanity of daring to tell the truth. To exist in our rehearsals, the characters in this mythic novel of Spanish literature needed a ballad that could show the way to a new theatrical tapestry. Actors often break realism’s rules with surprising actions. The same technique of interpretation protects those actors. The metaphysics of theater is nothing more than ethics and procedure, which grant a new value to silence at each rehearsal and with each performance.

Tickets: (305) 547.5414 / Ticketmaster: 1.800.745-3000

www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Free Parking

MDCA - On.Stage Black Box Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler Street., Miami

Fri & Sat, July 14 & 15 | 8:30 pm & Sun, July 16 | 5 p.m.

Complejo Teatral de Buenos Aires, Argentina

“Cae la Noche Tropical (Tropical Night Falling)”

by Manuel Puig. Adapted by Santiago Loza & Pablo Messiez

Directed by Pablo Messiez. Redirected by Leonor Manso

An integral production of the Theater Complex of Buenos Aires, Argentina

This play is based on Juan Manuel Puig's homonymous novel. It speaks about aging, and affection as a need in mitigating the world's absurdity. Two eighty-year-old sisters who live in Rio de Janeiro speak about the love life of a younger neighbor, which will become an essential part of their lives. An emotional show filled with delicate humor and a great sense of humanity.

Tickets (305) 949-6722 – www.arshtcenter.org

Adrienne Arsht Center – Carnival Studio Theater, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami.

Fri, July 14 | 8:30 pm & Sat, July 15 | 6 pm

PERBACCO, Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA

UNA (One)

By Miriam Odorico & Giampaolo Samà. Directed by Giampaolo Samà

The free version of “One, None and One Hundred Thousand" is a novel about personality breakdown. The corroboration of an insignificant physical detail transforms into a unique and disturbing event to analyze our doubts about existence. Who am I? How do others see us? How many characters are we? Abandoning one hundred thousand masks to wear just ONE.

Tickets: 305.237.7750 / www.koubekcenter.org

Free Valet Parking

Koubek Center Theatre – Miami Dade College, 2705 S.W. 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33135

Fri & Sat, July 21 & 22 | 8:30 pm & Sun, July 23 | 5 pm

LOCO7 DANCE PUPPET THEATRE COMPANY, COLOMBIA / New York, USA

ALMUERZO CON SONIA (Lunch with Sonia)

Written & directed by Federico Restrepo & Denise Greber

In August 2012, tired from a degenerative illness, Sonia Jaramillo chose the day and how she would die with dignity. During an entire month, she organized lunches and spoke with her family while preparing them for her last goodbye. Lunch with Sonia is a recount of the emotions of her previous day, written and choreographed by her nephew Federico Restrepo Jaramillo as he remembers it, calling attention to the intimate and personal nature of dying.

Tickets: (305) 949-6722 / 1. 866.949-6722 (toll-free) - www.arshtcenter.org

Parking: www.arshtcenter.org/parking / (305) 949.6722.

Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Fri & Sat, July 21 & 22 | 8:30 pm & Sun, July 23 | 5 pm

ARGOS TEATRO, ESPAÑA

FORO (Forum)

Written & Directed by Carlos Celdrán

A virtual visit of a childhood friend causes the protagonist to review the past and common mistakes. A play that meditates on guilt, pardon, and friendship, in an intolerant and closed society background.

MDCA - On.Stage Black Box Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler Street., Miami

Tickets: (305) 547.5414 / Ticketmaster: 1.800.745-3000

www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org - Free parking

Fri & Sat, July 21 & 22 | 8:30 pm & Sun, July 23 | 5 p.m.

ESPACIO ESCÉNICA, Bogotá, COLOMBIA

SUPERPASITO (Careless Whispers)

Written & directed by Julio Escallón

A couple lives in a place where whispering is the norm. There is an imminent and lethal danger for raising one’s voice. Will the couple be able to coexist under the rule of the whisper regime? Will they dare to break the rules of their environment? What will each risk and each transgression reveal? The couple will face those questions between life and death, between love and boredom, between their silence and their voice.

Koubek Center Theatre – Miami Dade College, 2705 SW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33135

Tickets: (305) 237.7750 / www.koubekcenter.org

Free Valet Parking

Thur, Fri, & Sat, July 27, 28 & 29 | 8:30 pm & Sun, July 30 | 5 pm

TEATRO AVANTE | Miami, USA

AL PIE DEL TÁMESIS (On the Banks of the Thames)

by Mario Vargas Llosa. Directed by Mario Ernesto Sánchez.

Based on real-life characters, the play’s plot revolves around an unforeseen encounter in a London hotel where the protagonists are forced to unravel the traps of memory and unmask eternal silences to shed light on the truth of a youthful act that transformed their lives.(With supertitles in English)

Adrienne Arsht Center – Carnival Studio Theater, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Tickets: (305) 949-6722 / 1. 866.949-6722 (toll-free) - www.arshtcenter.org

Parking: www.arshtcenter.org/parking / 305.949.6722.

VENUES – TICKETS - PARKING

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS OF MIAMI DADE COUNTY CARNIVAL STUDIO THEATER

1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

www.arshtcenter.org

Tickets: $30

$25 – Seniors, students & special persons

(Does not include a $4 facility fee plus 15% handling fee)

(305) 949.6722 / 1.866.949.6722 (toll-free) / www.arshtcenter.org

Parking: www.arshtcenter.org/parking / 305.949.6722.

Arsht Center Commitment to Health and Safety

Information: www.arshtcenter.org/covid-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM

ON.STAGE BLACK BOX & MID-STAGE THEATRES, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: $33 (includes a $3 theatre charge)

(Ticketmaster charges are not included).

(305) 547-5414 / www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org

Free Parking.

Please read MDCA Health and Safety Measures before attending the venue: www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org/coronavirus-updates.

KOUBEK CENTER THEATRE, Miami Dade College

2705 SW 3rd St., Miami, FL, 33135

(305) 237.7750 / www.koubekcenter.org

Tickets: $20 Pre-sold. $25 at Box Office.

Free valet parking.

KEY BISCAYNE COMMUNITY CENTER

10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne

Free admission & parking

For the complete list of events for the 37th International Hispanic Theatre Festival, visit teatroavante.org/