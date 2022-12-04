Key Biscayne Piano Festival inaugurates fifth season with an holiday orchestral concert

Residents who believe in the wonder of Christmas – and others who simply enjoy the holiday season – will be able to watch and listen to the magic happen next week as the Key Biscayne Piano Festival returns for its fifth season.

The event will be held near one of the Key’s most iconic seasons scenes – the Village Christmas tree.

The concert – which is free and open to the public – starts promptly at 7 p.m. on December 8, at the Monaco Reflecting Pools located between the Key Biscayne Community Center and the Fire Department.

Surrounding streets are closed for the concert so feel free to walk, bike or drive your golf cart. You can watch from anywhere around the Pools.

Last year, more than 500 folks attended the Piano Festival’s concert, now established as an official island holiday tradition. This year, the Miami Ocean Orchestra will be playing the most famous melodies and traditional hymns of different religious groups.

Throughout the years, the Piano Festival has presented artists from over 14 nationalities and featured musical styles ranging from classical to ballads to jazz and tango.

Last year, Miami Ocean Orchestra musicians delivered an event to remember. To watch their performance, click here.

“It was our gift to Key Residents to celebrate the end of the lockdown,” said Giannina Minnervine, a festival executive board member.

The festival concerts draw audiences of all ages, including the younger generation. “We place special attention on our elderly and younger populations,” said Amarylli Fridegotto, festival founder and executive director. “We have to educate the youth on beauty, put them in front of different styles to help them understand what type of genre and style they like.”

One unique thing the festival brings to the table is its post-concert Question & Answer sessions. Only featured during the festival’s solo piano concerts, they are rare in the world of classical music concerts, providing audiences with insights into the artists’ personalities and inspiration..

The festival’s 2022 season will feature three additional concerts, with solo pianists performing in January, February and March.

“We’re excited for what we have in store for Key residents,” said Diana Coppola, a festival executive board member. “Spread the word! Let’s celebrate this new season together.”

For more information, visit keypianofestival.org, or click here.

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival also offers community service hours. To learn more, contact keypianofestival@gmail.com