Key Biscayne Piano Festival once more wows with solo performance by Spanish performer, Albert Cano Smit

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival delighted audiences with their second concert of their fifth season last Friday – an unforgettable performance on a picture-perfect night featuring 26-year-old Spanish-Dutch soloist Albert Cano Smit.

The event marked the festival’s return to the Crossbridge Church, and Cano Smit beautifully celebrated the return by performing an array of pieces from several composers.

Navigating four Bach preludes and fugues with elegance, the pianist then seamlessly transitioned into Mozart’s Sonata No. 14 in C minor. Then, with passion and delicacy, he moved into the “second” part of his performance, starting with French composer Olivier Messaien’s “Le Baiser de L’enfant Jésus No. 15.” Last but not least, he honored his Hispanic heritage by playing some of Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera’s “Danzas,” including his “Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2” and one by Albeniz.

Cano Smit introduced each piece for the audience, explaining the music in profound ways that were almost impossible not to connect with. He walked up on stage with virtually nothing in his hands, but left concertgoers with great music and deep knowledge. His ability to manage expressions and emotions through his interpretations thoroughly impressed attendees.

The post-performance “Q&A session” was another highlight of the evening. Cano Smit may have even over-delivered, as he generously answered more questions than the audience expected.

Many young concertgoers left the event inspired, having been able to personally connect with Cano Smit. Maximo Canino, a student of Festival founder Amarylli Fridegotto, was especially inspired, according to his mother, who wrote after the concert: “My son was very excited to go back live to the Festival, During the Q&A he could identify with him [Cano Smit] and his interests and left very motivated! Today he practice[d] more without even telling him to!”

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival has yet again brought unmeasurable cultural impact to the island. Their next free concert, in collaboration with the Miami International Piano Festival, will be held at the Crossbridge Church at 7 p.m. on February 24. It will feature Francesco Libetta, a world-renowned Italian “Pianist of the Impossible,” who will be making his third appearance on the island.

For more information, see keypianofestival.org or click here.