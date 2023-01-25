Key Biscayne Piano Festival returns Friday with free classical concert

For the last four years, the Key Biscayne Piano Festival has delighted island residents with world-class piano concerts put on by top performers.

The Festival’s 5th season kicked off in early December with a well attended Holiday Season Concert featuring the Miami Ocean Orchestra playing by the Village Christmas tree and reflecting pools. To watch a replay of the holiday concert, click here.

With the holidays behind, festival founder and director, Amarylli Fridegotto, is focused on resuming her fifth season with an exciting second concert – free to island residents – featuring a one-hour concert by Spanish-Dutch pianist Albert Cano Smit.

The free performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Seats are assigned on a first come, first serve basis, and there is no intermission.

Resuming its collaboration with the Miami International Piano Festival, the event will kick off the first of three solo piano concerts at the Key Biscayne Crossbridge Church, located at 160 Harbor Drive.

The program will include pieces from composers like Bach to Ginastera. Featuring everything from preludes to danzas Argentinas, it will definitely be a concert you don’t want to miss.

Here is the full program:

BACH

Preludes and Fugues

WTC I - Prelude and Fugue in C Major BWV846

WTC II - Prelude and Fugue in G minor BWV885

WTC I - Prelude and Fugue in B flat minor BWV867

WTC I - Prelude and Fugue in a minor BWV865

MOZART

Sonata No. 14 in C minor, K.457

I. Molto allegro

II. Adagio

III. Allegro assai

MESSIAEN

Le Baiser de L’enfant Jésus, No. 15

from Vingt Regards

GINASTERA

Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2

Danza del viejo boyero

Danza de la moza donosa

Danza del gaucho matrero

For more info, contact (305) 361-2770 or info@keypianofestival.org