Key Biscayne Police Blotter for April 10 to April 23

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of April 10 to April 23.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

April 10, 2023

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a vehicle alarm. Officers checked the vehicle, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to Beach Park regarding loud noise. Officers contacted a male, who was making a video. The male was issued a written warning and left without further incident.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Myrtlewood Lane. Officers checked the home, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a business alarm. Officers checked the business, and all was secure.

Officers completed a report at the 600 block of Ocean Drive for an unauthorized credit line. A case card was issued.

April 11, 2023

Police officers completed a theft report at the 1000 block of Crandon Boulevard for two bicycles taken. The complainant was unable to inform the exact time of the theft. KBPD Detectives will follow-up.

Officers completed a lost property report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. The complainant advised she had lost a bracelet while at Winn-Dixie two weeks ago. The complainant desired a report for insurance purposes.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of Harbor Drive. Officers checked the home, and all appeared secure.

April 12, 2023

Officers responded to a disturbance at the 30 block of West Mashta Drive. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

Police completed an informational report at the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding the complainant’s address being changed without their consent.

April 13, 2023

Officers responded with KBFD regarding a fire alarm call at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. The property was checked, and all was secure.

Police officers responded to reports at the 800 block of Ocean Drive regarding a homeless male. Officers contacted the male and conducted a records check. The male took a county bus and left the Key.

KBPD officers completed a fraud report for the complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street. The report was regarding an email scam.

Officers responded to two loose dogs at the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive. Officers located the dogs and reunited them with their owner.

Police responded to a business alarm at the 30 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all was secure.

April 14, 2023

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 100 block of Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the owner’s daughter, who advised the alarm went off accidentally.

Police officers completed a lost property report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard for a lost credit card. The complainant was in Chicago and learned her card was used. Officers issued a case number.

KBPD officers responded to a vehicle accident at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Officers responded to Key Colony regarding a stolen golf cart. While taking the report, officers learned the cart was recovered at 151 Crandon Blvd. Officers reviewed CCTV and discovered a white male driving the cart. The information was provided to KBPD Detectives for follow-up.

Police responded to a group of juveniles trespassing on a property at the 600 block of North Mashta Drive. On arrival, officers discovered a male on the roof. The group of juveniles fled when they observed the police. The juveniles left behind 3 Super-73 bicycles. Officers impounded the bicycles and documented the incident.

April 15, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of Gulf Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a civil citation.

KBPD officers responded to the 90 block of West Mashta Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a civil citation.

Officers responded to the 60 block of Island Drive regarding reports of someone cutting down a tree on the weekend. Officers contacted the worker and advised him of the Village Ordinance.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Gulf Road. Officers arrived and discovered an open door. While checking the property. Officers encountered the owner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Police responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a neighbor dispute. Officers contacted both parties and discovered it was a misunderstanding between the neighbors.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Mashta Drive regarding a noise complaint. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violation.

April 16, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 40 block of Island Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Greenwood Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding reports of a dog on the beach. Officers contacted an owner with their dog. The dog owner advised the dog was a service animal.

Officers were contacted by a golf cart owner at the 400 block of Fernwood Road. The owner advised their cart was taken and they had located it via a tracker. Officers contacted two juveniles driving the cart. Detectives spoke with the juveniles and the owner denied prosecution.

Police contacted the complainant at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard, who advised their white Cannondale bicycle was taken without their permission. They advised the bicycle was valued between $500-$1000. A report was completed, and detectives will follow-up.

Officers contacted the complainant at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard, who advised their bicycle was taken without their permission. They advised the bicycle was valued at $400. A report was completed, and detectives will follow up.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of West Palmwood Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

April 17, 2023

Police responded to the 200 block of Seaview Drive regarding reports of a suspicious male. Officers contacted the male, who advised he was looking for employment.

Officers completed a theft report at the 300 block of Atlantic Road for a motorized scooter taken.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the realtor, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Officers completed a theft report at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard for 3 bicycles stolen Saturday night into Sunday morning. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Police responded to a vehicle burglary at the 600 block of Warren Lane. Officers contacted the victim, who advised between 2-3:40 p.m., someone shattered the rear side window. A saw and items were taken without their permission. Detectives will follow up.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

April 18, 2023

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised them the alarm was set off accidentally.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the gas station, located at 91 Harbor Drive. Officers spoke to both involved parties and the dispute was resolved.

Police officers responded to 1000 Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a suspicious female. Officers contacted the female. She advised she was waiting for the county bus. Officers completed a records check and left without further incident.

Officers were contacted regarding a suspicious incident at Village Green Park. The complainant advised their son was approached by two juvenile boys, who offered her son candy. The parents never contacted the juveniles.

Police completed a theft report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive for a stolen golf cart.

April 19, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of Ocean Drive regarding an attempted stolen vehicle. Security advised a Mercedes came inside of Oceania and attempted to take a vehicle. Security was able to scare the thieves away. Miami Beach did receive an LPR hit on the vehicle. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

KBPD officers completed a fraud report at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard for someone using the complainant’s identity without their permission.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 80 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised them the alarm was set off accidentally.

Police completed a theft report at the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive for a bicycle. Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised them the alarm was set off accidentally.

Police officers responded to the 200 block of Greenwood Drive regarding a disturbance between two individuals. Officers contacted both parties. The dispute was over one-party placing animal traps. The incident was documented.

April 20, 2023

Officers responded to the 200 block of Island Drive regarding a residential alarm. Officers discovered an open gate. Officers contacted the homeowner and cleared the scene.

While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle with no tag light at 1 Crandon Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. A records check was completed and revealed the driver did not have a license. A citation and promise to appear was issued.

Officers completed a found property report at the 200 block of Galen Drive for a found key. The key was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

KBPD officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a disturbance between two individuals. Officers contacted both parties and documented the incident.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 5000 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver. The driver handed the officer their driver’s license and stated it was not valid. A records check confirmed the driver’s statement. The driver was issued a citation and a PTA.

April 21, 2023

Police responded to the Shell gas station, located at 70 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a male loitering on the property. The officers contacted the male and issued a trespass warning.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered the garage door completely open at the 600 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted an employee who advised they hit the panic alarm by accident. All was secure.

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding a loud noise complaint. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to a group of juveniles causing a disturbance on the beach around the 300 block of Ocean Drive. Officers did not locate any juveniles. Security also said no one was present.

Police responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a group of juveniles trespassing and causing a disturbance. Officers contacted all the juveniles and observed CCTV. Officers observed the juveniles conduct property damage. All three juveniles were detained, and their parents were contacted. The juveniles were issued civil citations and released to their parents.

April 22, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of Glenridge Road regarding a loud noise complaint. Officers arrived and did not observe any violation. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the call.

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding a loud noise complaint. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance between a patron and security. Officers contacted both parties and the disturbance was resolved.

Police responded to the 30 block of Grand Bay Estates Circle regarding a loud noise complaint. Officers contacted the homeowner and had them lower the music.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a loud noise complaint. Officers arrived and did not observe any violation.

April 23, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a medical call. A male was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away. MDPD was contacted and responded to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a dispute between two individuals at the pool. Officers contacted both parties and the dispute was resolved.

Police responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a dispute between security and a guest. On arrival, the dispute was resolved.

KBPD officers responded to a minor vehicle accident at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a traffic crash report.

