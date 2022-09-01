Key Biscayne Police Blotter for August 15 to August 29

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of August 15 to August 29. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

August 15, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles and scooters on 364 Gulf Road. A crime opportunity notice was provided.

Officers responded regarding a male sleeping in his vehicle on 201 E. Enid Drive. Officers contacted the male, who was an employee of Winn-Dixie. The male was taking a nap prior to his shift.

Police responded regarding a motor vehicle accident on 180 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, both parties decided to settle amongst themselves.

While on patrol, officers discovered two unlocked vehicles on 674 Glenridge Road. Officers contacted the owners and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded regarding a suspicious male on 30 W. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the male, and he was taken into custody for Obstruction of Justice.

August 16, 2022

Officers responded regarding juveniles causing a disturbance at the tennis courts on 155 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers circulated the areas and did not locate anyone.

Police completed a report for a found I-Phone on 200 blk. W. Mashta Drive.

KBPD officers completed a property damage report on 604 Crandon Boulevard. The damage occurred in the Winn-Dixie parking lot.

Officers responded regarding a traffic accident on 150 W. McIntyre Street, involving injuries. Officers contacted the driver and injured party (minor injuries). A report was completed.

Police responded regarding a suspicious Amazon driver on 201 E. Enid Drive. A report was completed documenting the incident.

August 17, 2022

Police officers were flagged down regarding a disturbance on Harbor Dr. & Fernwood Road between a golf cart and 3 cyclists. Neither party wanted a report. The call was captured on the officers BWC.

Officers completed a fraud report at 201 Galen Drive regarding identity theft.

KBPD officers completed an accident report at 726 Crandon Boulevard. The accident was minor, and no injuries occurred.

Police responded to CVS regarding juveniles causing a disturbance. The juveniles were gone on arrival.

August 18, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered an unsecure bicycle and scooter on 515 Allendale Road. A crime opportunity notice was provided.

KBPD officers located a dog within Village Green, on 400 Crandon Boulevard. The dog was brought to the Police Department kennel.

Officers completed a fraud report at 430 Grand Bay Drive regarding identity theft.

Police responded regarding loud noise coming from the pool at 285 Sunrise Drive. Officers contacted the individuals at the pool and issued a written warning.

August 19, 2022

Police officers responded to assist KBFD with a medical call at 726 Crandon Boulevard.

Officers responded regarding a minor accident at 320 Crandon Boulevard. A report was completed, and a citation was issued.

While on patrol officers encountered a suspicious male at 600 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers followed the male and eventually contacted him, after he was looking into a vehicle. The male failed to dispel the officers alarm and was taken into custody for Loitering and Prowling.

KBPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 195 Sunrise Drive. Officers contacted both parties and determined it was verbal in nature.

August 20, 2022

Police responded regarding a loud music complaint at 335 W. Enid Drive. Officer contacted the resident and issued a written warning.

Officers responded regarding a loud music complaint at 737 Crandon Boulevard. Officer contacted the resident and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to a suspicious female inside of a vehicle on 450 Grapetree Drive. Officers contacted the driver, who was feeding her baby.

Police responded regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance at the CVS on 726 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the juveniles and issued a trespass warning.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident at the Harbor Dr. & Ocean Lane Drive intersection. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report. Both vehicles were towed back to the individual’s residence.

August 21, 2022

Police responded regarding a loud music complaint on 220 Greenwood Drive. Officer contacted the resident and issued a citation for the noise ordinance. The resident refused to sign the citation.

Police officers responded regarding a male on 360 Ocean Drive who was not breathing. Officers contacted the male and rendered aid. The male passed away and officers completed a death report.

KBPD officers completed a crime opportunity notice upon discovering an unlocked Range Rover at 548 Fernwood Road. The owner was contacted.

August 22, 2022

Officers responded regarding an elderly person who had passed away at 1121 Crandon Boulevard. Officers completed a death investigation.

Police officers responded to an accident on 540 Harbor Drive involving a scooter and a vehicle. Officers contacted both parties and completed an accident report. The scooter rider was wearing a helmet.

Police responded regarding a residential alarm at 796 Glenridge Road. Officers discovered an open door, but the residence was secure. Officers contacted the callout for the home.

KBPD officers responded regarding a residential alarm at 260 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised they were having issues with their alarm.

August 23, 2022

Police responded regarding a residential alarm at 11 Harbor Pt. Officers checked the residence, and all was secure.

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered the front door of 380 Woodcrest Road open. Officers contacted the residence and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm at 724 Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all was secure.

KBPD police officers completed a report regarding a package not being delivered at 101 Ocean Lane Drive from an online order.

Police responded to 155 Ocean Lane Drive regarding a person in distress call.

Officers and rescue contacted the individual, who was ultimately placed under a Baker Act. The individual was transported to JMH.

August 24, 2022

Officers completed a report regarding a theft of $300 worth of merchandise from Golden Hog. The incident was captured on cameras. A detective was contacted and will be following up.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm and discovered the front door of 425 Grand Bay Drive unlocked. Officers cleared the residence, and all appeared secure.

August 25, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered the garage door of 1000 Mariner Drive completely open, with a door leading into the home. A crime opportunity notice was left.

KBPD units assisted Miami Dade Police with a cyclist down at Bearcut Bridge. The cyclist lost consciousness while riding. The cyclist was transported to the hospital.

A report was filed regarding a stolen backpack taken from within a golf cart at 328 Crandon Boulevard.

Officers completed a report regarding a lost wallet from the area of Starbucks, at 200 Crandon Boulevard.

August 26, 2022

Police officers responded regarding loud music coming from 215 Cranwood Drive. Officers contacted the resident. Low music could be heard but was not in violation. The owner turned off the music.

Officers responded regarding reports of a suspicious male at 51 Harbor Drive. Officers circulated the area and were not able to locate anyone.

KBPD officers completed a fraud report at 1121 Crandon Boulevard.

Officers responded to reports of smoke coming from the 5th floor of 251 Crandon Boulevard. Units checked the entire building and could not locate any smell or sight of smoke.

August 27, 2022

While patrolling, officers heard loud music coming from the backyard of 797 Glenridge Road. The owner was contacted and issued a written warning.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 100 Cape Florida Drive. The residence was checked, and all was secure.

Police officers responded to an open door at a business on 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner, who advised the door was left open by accident. The business was checked, and all was secure.

Officers were contacted by Doral PD. Doral advised they had recovered a stolen Range Rover at 88 W. McIntyre Street from July. A supplement was completed, and detectives will be following up.

The KBPD was contacted by JMH. Staff advised a patient transported from Key Biscayne on 7-19-22 had passed away. Officers completed a death investigation and notified MDPD.

Officers responded regarding juveniles jumping off the Mashta Bridge and shouting obscenities. Officers contacted 4 juveniles and issued written warnings.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 650 S. Mashta Drive. The residence was checked, and all was secure.

August 28, 2022

While patrolling, officers heard loud music coming from the backyard of 151 Island Drive. The owner was contacted and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at 250 Knollwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

While patrolling, officers discovered an open garage door at 605 Hampton Lane with several unsecured bicycles. Officers issued a crime opportunity notice.

Police officers responded to reports of two juveniles at 181 Island Drive ringing the doorbell and running away. Officers contacted the two juveniles and their parents. A written warning was issued to each juvenile.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music coming from a vehicle around 180 Crandon Boulevard. Officers were unable to locate any vehicle with loud music.

August 29, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered several scooters unsecured at 250 Buttonwood Drive. Officers completed and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 153 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the owner, who advised the alarm was set-off accidentally.