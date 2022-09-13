Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of August 30 to September 12. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

August 30

Officers responded to a hit and run accident at 355 Glenridge Road. A report was completed.

KBPD officers completed a theft report for a bicycle taken at 600 block of Crandon Road.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 871 Harbor Drive. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Victim at 200 Galen Drive advised her car had been keyed on two separate occasions. A report was completed for documentation.

August 31, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers completed a traffic stop at 160 Harbor Drive. Officers discovered the driver was operating his vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The driver was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle yielded many narcotics.

KBPD officers assisted Miami Dade School Police with a missing juvenile from Coral Gables Senior High School. The juvenile lives within Key Biscayne. Miami Dade School Detectives took the lead and we assisted.

Police responded to 445 Grand Bay Drive regarding a welfare check. Officers contacted the homeowner, and all appeared well.

Officers completed a report at 604 Crandon Boulevard for a lost wallet.

September 1, 2022

Officers responded regarding reports of loud music at 121 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to a burglary of a vehicle at 550 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the victim, who advised his golf clubs were taken from the trunk of his vehicle. The vehicle was unattended and left unlocked.

KBPD officers completed a report for a damaged keyhole at 299 Crandon Boulevard. The reportee was issued a case card for criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the 7-11 regarding a female soliciting money from customers.

Officers contacted the female and conducted a records check. The female left 7-11 and boarded a county bus.

Police responded regarding reports of loud music at 575 Sabal Palm Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

September 2, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 100 Cape Florida Drive The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

A wallet was found near the Ocean Club. Officers contacted the owner and returned the property.

Police responded to a disturbance between two males at 229 W. Enid Drive. Officers contacted the males. The dispute was over money for a job. Payment was settled on scene between both males.

KBPD officers responded regarding a bicycle theft from an open carport at 280 W. Mashta Drive. Areport was completed, and detectives will be following up.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 100 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the cleaning crew, who advised they entered the wrong code.

September 3, 2022

Police responded regarding reports of loud music at 861 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers contacted a construction crew upon hearing loud noises coming from 425 Harbor Drive. Officers advised the crew of the Village Noise Ordinance.

KBPD officers responded regarding a bicycle theft at 155 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the property manager for surveillance video. A report was completed, and detectives will be following up.

Police responded to a vehicle accident at 1 Coconut Lane. Contact was made with both vehicles and a report was completed.

Officers responded regarding a bicycle theft at 100 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the victim, who advised the bicycles were secured and were taken some time in the last week. A report was completed, and detectives will be following up.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 130 Island Drive. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

September 4, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered a gray Land Rover with an

open trunk at 201 Knollwood Drive. Inside of the trunk were several shopping bags. Officers contacted the owner, who advised nothing appeared to be missing. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 7-11. Upon arriving, the customer had left the store.

Police responded along with KBFD regarding a bicycle accident at 602 Crandon Boulevard. The cyclist was transported to Mercy Hospital.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the manager, who advised he was delayed in turning off the alarm.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 11 Harbor Point. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

September 5, 2022

Officers responded regarding reports of loud music and noise at 705 Curtiswood Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner who advised his son was having a party. The party ended and the owner was advised of the Village Noise Ordinance.

Police officers responded to an alarm at Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Officers checked the property, and all appeared secure.

Police contacted a construction crew upon hearing loud noises coming from 252 Westwood Drive. Officers advised the crew of the Village Noise Ordinance.

KBPD officers responded to a vehicle accident at 200 Crandon Boulevard. Contact was made with both vehicles and a report was completed.

Officers responded regarding a delivery truck striking the guard gate at 201 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver and completed a report.

September 6, 2022

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 260 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the construction crew. They advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Officers completed a report at 177 Ocean Lane Drive regarding identity theft.

Police completed a report at 95 Harbor Drive regarding a found watch on the sidewalk.

September 7, 2022

Officers located a dog at 604 Crandon Boulevard. The owner was contacted and retrieved the dog.

KBPD officers contacted the reportee and completed a fraud report at 455 Grand Bay Drive.

Police responded regarding an attempted vehicular theft at 625 Curtiswood Drive. Officers obtained surveillance footage and detectives were contacted.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 100 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the cleaning crew, who advised they entered the wrong code.

Police officers responded regarding an open door at 401 Warren Lane. Officers contacted the house sitter, who secured the door.

September 8, 2022

KBPD officers were contacted by the reportee at 401 Glenridge Rd, who wanted to advise of another driver speeding on the Causeway.

Officers responded regarding reports of two suspicious males at 294 Seaview Drive. Officers canvassed the area and were not able to locate anyone.

September 9, 2022

Police responded to reports of loud music at 420 S. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the Village Noise Ordinance.

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered the garage door of 591 N. Mashta Drive completely open. Officers were unable to secure the door or contact the homeowner. A crime opportunity notice was left at the residence.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 110 Cape Florida Drive. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police officers completed a report of tools being stolen at 88 W. McIntyre Street.

Police completed a found property report at 726 Crandon Boulevard for a purse left behind at a bus stop.

September 10, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a loud party in the area around 300 Redwood Lane. Officers issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 100 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the cleaning crew, who advised they set off the alarm accidentally.

Police responded regarding a suspicious vehicle at 445 Grand Bay Drive. Officers circulated the area, and no vehicle was located.

Officers responded to reports of loud music coming from the area around 350 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted a couple who was playing music at a reasonable level.

September 11, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of juveniles fighting at 500 Bay Lane. On arrival, officers contacted a group of juveniles who were verbally arguing over a female. The parents were contacted, and the incident was documented.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise coming from the area around 166 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, and no violation was observed.

Police officers responded to reports of a group of males hanging outside of Bill Baggs Park. Officers contacted the group and they advised they were waiting for the park to open.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 871 Harbor Drive. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 230 W. McIntyre Street. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it was set off accidentally.

September 12, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered several unsecured bicycles in front of 725 Myrtlewood Lane. A crime opportunity notice.

