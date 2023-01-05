Key Biscayne Police Blotter for December 19 to January 1

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of December 19 to January 1. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

December 19, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a loud party and noise at 525 Ridgewood Road. On arrival, officers could hear the music playing loudly. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police officers assisted MDPD with a single vehicle accident at 5600 Crandon Boulevard.

KBPD officers completed a report regarding a missing package at 91 Harbor Plaza.

Police responded to an accident involving 2 vehicles at 51 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers completed a theft report for a bicycle taken at 255 Galen Drive. There is video of the subject who took it. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Police officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 255 Galen Drive. Upon arrival, it was discovered fire rescue was needed for someone not feeling well. KBFD responded and treated a gentleman.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the driver, and a records check was conducted. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was issued several citations and taken into custody.

December 20, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud noise at 432 Hampton Lane. On arrival, officers heard no noise and discovered a small gathering outside. The owner stated the gathering was over.

Police officers responded to a parking complaint at 700 Crandon Boulevard. Officers issued a parking citation for parking in a handi-cap spot.

KBPD officers contacted the victim at 200 Galen Drive, who advised he last saw his bicycle two weeks ago locked to the rear of the building. Upon going to retrieve his bicycle, it was no longer there. Officers completed a theft report and issued a case card.

Police contacted the victim at 330 Pacific Road, who advised she had an Amazon and UPS package taken from her porch on this date. A case card was issued, and the incident was documented.

December 21, 2022

KBPD detectives were able to track down a subject identified from committing a theft at Golden Hog. The subject was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail for processing.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 470 W. Palmwood Lane. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised the alarm was set-off accidentally.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 735 Allendale Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to reports of juveniles causing a disturbance at CVS. Officers circulated the parking lot and the store. No disturbance was located.

KBPD officers responded to a vehicle alarm at 715 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the vehicle owner, who advised the alarm was malfunctioning.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 600 blk. Curtiswood Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any loud noise or music.

December 22, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers located the east side gate to the fields of K-8 open. The gate was secured by the officer.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 741 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and checked the residence. All appeared secure.

Officers contacted the reportee, who advised his bicycle was taken while he was inside of Starbucks. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate it. A case card was issued.

KBPD officers responded to reports of juveniles causing a disturbance at CVS. Officers contacted the juveniles, who were not causing a disturbance. The juveniles left without further incident.

December 23, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 130 Buttonwood Drive. Officers contacted a male at the location and issued a written warning.

Police officers completed a fraud report for Key Colony HOA. The report was created due to suspicious emails from the Property Management company.

KBPD officers completed a theft report of a bicycle at 201 Galen Drive. The victim advised she hadn’t seen her bicycle in two days and suspects someone took it. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

Officers completed a lost and stolen report at 290 Sunrise Drive. The reportee advised she lost her Visa card and other important documents.

Police responded to a verbal dispute between two neighbors at 360 Ridgewood Road over a Christmas party. Officers spoke with both parties and documented the incident.

Police officers responded to reports of a battery at 100 blk. Heather Drive. Officers were able to locate a White Tesla possibly involved in the battery and conducted a traffic stop. Investigation revealed the occupants of the vehicle were throwing water balloons at people. The driver was issued citations. A show-up was conducted with the victim. All parents of the involved juveniles were contacted.

December 24, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of a loud party at 794 Glenridge Road. Officers arrived in the area and were unable to locate any loud noise. Officers spoke with the homeowner, who advised he had a gathering, and it was now over.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 515 Ridgewood Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 1 Harbor Point. Officers contacted the housekeeper, and all was secure.

KBPD officers completed a lost property report at 726 Crandon Boulevard. The reportee advised he lost his wallet in the CVS parking lot. The wallet contained credit cards, documents, and cash.

While on patrol, officers located a lost poodle at 88 W. McIntyre Street. The owner was contacted and reunited with the dog at the police station.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 901 Crandon Boulevard. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to reports of loud music at 605 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner, advised them of the Village Noise Ordinance, and issued a verbal warning.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 520 Crandon Boulevard. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

December 25, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at 700 blk. Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the noise ordinance.

Police responded to reports of a loud party at 605 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

December 26, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of a dog barking at 141 Crandon Boulevard. Officers arrived at the residence and could see and hear the dog. The homeowner was not home. Officers issued a written warning for the noise.

Officers responded to reports of juveniles creating a disturbance at 700 blk. S. Mashta Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to located anyone.

December 27, 2022

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise at 155 Hampton Lane. On arrival, officers heard no noise and advised the owner of the Village noise ordinance.

Officers located a wallet at 200 Blk. Harbor Drive while patrolling. The wallet was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

KBPD officers assisted 2 juveniles at 199 Ocean Lane Drive by providing them with horns and lights for their scooters.

Officers responded to an audible alarm at 455 Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and learned the alarm was malfunctioning.

Police responded to reports of loud music at 260 Hampton Lane. Officers circulated the area, and no violations were observed.

KBPD officers responded to 881 Ocean Drive regarding a battery that just occurred. Officers contacted both parties and determined the primary aggressor. The subject was placed into custody and transported to TGK.

December 28, 2022

Officers were handed a found bag containing miscellaneous items at 951 Crandon Boulevard. The bag was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 1025 Mariner Drive. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers were dispatched to 160 Harbor Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle and incident. Witnesses contacted officers and advised two unknown females were disposing of packages to the rear of the church. Officers relayed a B.O.L.O. and MDPD located the vehicle on the Causeway. KBPD Detectives contacted both females, who confessed to stealing multiple packages within Key Biscayne. The packages and items were placed into evidence. The females were charged with theft and transported to TGK.

December 29, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 6000 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the vehicle within Calusa Park and advised them the park was closed. The vehicle left without incident.

Officers completed a found property report for a wallet and air pods located within Starbucks.

Police responded to a minor accident at 155 Ocean Lane Drive. Both parties were contacted and issued a case card.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 548 Fernwood Road. The owner was contacted and advised it was set-off accidentally.

December 30, 2022

Police officers assisted a disabled vehicle at 560 Crandon Boulevard. The vehicle had a defective battery.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a stolen vehicle at 620 N. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner, and he advised his Lamborghini was taken from his residence overnight. The owner’s son left the key inside of the vehicle inadvertently. Officers were able to retrieve surveillance video. Detectives are following up.

KBPD officers responded to an open door of a business at 604 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee. The business was checked, and all appeared secure. A review of CCTV showed the business was not properly secured by closing staff.

Officers completed a found property report for a wallet left by a customer at 51 Harbor Drive.

Police responded to reports of loud music at 452 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

December 31, 2022

Officers responded to an accident at 560 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted all involved parties and issued a citation.

Police officers completed a report regarding the theft of a vehicle decal at 325 Fernwood Road.

KBPD officers responded to reports of fireworks at 255 Galen Drive. Officers contacted individuals with fireworks, and they agreed to put them away.

January 1, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at 524 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner and explained the noise ordinance. The owner turned the music down.

Police officers responded to reports of a loud party at 221 Greenwood Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and explained the noise ordinance. The owner turned the music down.

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at 301 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and explained the noise ordinance. The owner turned the music down.

Police responded to reports of a loud party at 573 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner and explained the noise ordinance. The owner turned the music down.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a loud party at 605 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner and explained the noise ordinance. The owner turned the music down.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise at 500 blk. S. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and explained the noise ordinance.

Officers responded to a parking complaint at Ocean Drive & E. Enid Drive. On arrival, officers issued 4 parking citations.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 217 Buttonwood Drive. Officers checked the residence and all appeared secure.

