Key Biscayne Police Blotter for December 5 to December 18

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of December 5 to December 18. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

December 5, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle inside of the gas station parking lot at 70 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the vehicles driver and learned it was an Uber waiting for a customer.

Reportee at 455 Grand Bay Drive desired a police report for lost or stolen glasses missing from their vehicle. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

Police officers responded to reports of two suspicious people walking around at 200 blk. E. Enid Drive. Officers contacted the two individuals and learned they were tourists taking in the sights of the Village.

Officers responded to reports of vehicles racing around Crandon Boulevard. & Grapetree Drive. The caller could only give the description of one white sedan. Officers canvassed the area but did not locate anyone racing.

While on an unrelated vehicle stop. Officers observed a white Tesla exiting the Village at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to track the vehicle’s owner and learned the unlocked vehicle was taken from the property with the keys inside. KBPD utilized the assistance of MDPD and located the vehicle. The vehicle was towed for processing.

December 6, 2022

Officers completed a traffic stop at Sonesta Drive & Ocean Drive for an equipment violation. The driver was contacted, and drug paraphernalia was located. The driver was issued a citation and civil citation.

KBPD officers issued a parking citation to a vehicle improperly parked at 400 Crandon Boulevard.

Reportee filed a fraud report regarding someone accessing their bank account. Police completed a report and provided a case number.

While on patrol, officers located an unlocked vehicle at 255 Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the vehicle owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

While on patrol, officers conducted a vehicle stop at W. Heather Drive & Glenridge Road for an expired tag. The driver was contacted and uttered they did not have a driver’s license. The driver was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. The driver was transported to TGK for processing.

December 7, 2022

Police were dispatched regarding a suspicious male at 70 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the male matching the description of the caller. The male was waiting to get on a county bus. A records check was completed, and the male was let go.

Officers completed a theft report for a scooter taken from CVS.

KBPD officers responded regarding a suspicious male at 38 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the male, who was sleeping on the bus bench. The male was told he could not sleep on the bus bench. The male moved without further incident.

December 8, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at 430 Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted the security guard, who led them to the unit. A written warning was issued.

Police officers responded to reports of a theft at 300 Sunrise Drive. Officers contacted the property owner. They advised the property was rented as an Airbnb. Upon the previous renters leaving, they discovered many missing things. Officers documented the incident and provided a case card.

While on patrol, officers contacted a vehicle owner, who had their vehicle parked improperly at 971 Crandon Boulevard. The owner removed the vehicle.

Officers responded regarding loud noise at 30 W. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted workers at the location and issued a written warning.

December 9, 2022

Police responded to reports of people arguing around 700 blk. Woodcrest Road. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate anyone.

KBPD officers responded to a minor accident at 200 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a traffic crash report.

Officers completed a report for a found wallet at 88 W. McIntyre Street.

KBPD assisted FWC with a washed-up vessel at Bill Baggs State Park.

Police officers were dispatched to 600 Grapetree Drive regarding a death investigation. Officers contacted family, who advised the decedent had a pre-existing health ailment. The attending physician agreed to sign the death certificate. Miami Dade Homicide was contacted, and the funeral home was contacted.

December 10, 2022

Officers responded regarding loud music and noise at 100 Buttonwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers advised a work crew at 501 Harbor Drive about the Village construction ordinance on the weekends. The crew left without incident.

Reportee met with the police at 201 Galen Drive and advised his bicycle was stolen on 12/6/22. He last saw the bicycle on the north side of the parking lot. A report was completed, and case card issued.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 365 Ridgewood Road between two parties over their daughter. Officers spoke with both parties and issued a case card.

Police responded to an audible alarm at 250 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who just moved in, and he advised all was secure and he forgot the code.

Officers responded to reports of a large party at 540 W. Mashta Drive. Upon arrival, the party was over. No violations were observed.

December 11, 2022

KBPD officers assisted FWC with a stranded boat who had engine problems.

Police officers responded regarding a suspicious incident at 50 Cape Florida Drive. Officers contacted the reportee, who advised at 0400 hrs. her son observed 2 unknown males checking door handles of a vehicle. Upon seeing her son, the males fled the area. Officers canvassed the area attempting to check video surveillance. The case has been forwarded to detectives for follow-up.

Officers issued a parking citation for improper parking-blocking the sidewalk at W. Heather Drive & Fernwood Road.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at Sunrise Drive & Crandon Boulevard for a moving violation. Officers contacted the driver, and a records check revealed the driver was driving with a suspended license with knowledge. The driver was issued citations and Promise to Appear in court.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 91 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised of the Village Ordinance.

Officers responded to a complaint of a loud pool pump at 762 Fernwood Road. Officers attempted contacting the homeowner and were unsuccessful.

December 12, 2022

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 6700 blk. Crandon Boulevard for a moving violation. Officers contacted the driver and learned he did not have a valid D.L. The driver was taken into custody.

Reportee at 151 Crandon Boulevard requested a police report because he had left his wallet inside of an Uber. Police issued a case card and documented the incident.

Officers responded to an accident between two vehicles at Crandon Boulevard. & Heather Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed the report.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 724 Ridgewood Road. On arrival, officers could clearly hear the music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

December 13, 2022

KBPD officers completed a report for a driver’s license found on the beach around 199 Ocean Lane Drive.

Police officers conducted a well-being check at the request of a child for their parent. The adult parent was contacted, and everything was okay.

Police responded to a disturbance at the CVS. Officers contacted both parties and the issue was resolved amongst themselves.

December 14, 2022

Officers were dispatched to reports of a suspicious female around 301 Ocean Drive. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.

KBPD responded to Crandon Boulevard. & Ocean Lane Drive at the request of MDPD, regarding a male driving erratically. KBPD officers attempted contact and the driver fled. The driver then contacted a KBPD vehicle, causing minor damage. MDPD Air Unit was requested and located the vehicle within the City of Miami. The male was taken into custody and turned over to KBPD. The male was charged with attempted battery on a police officer and various traffic violations.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 290 Sunrise Drive. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate any violations.

December 15, 2022

Officers responded regarding a dog barking excessively at 340 W. Enid Drive. Officers canvassed the area and did not hear or observe any dog barking.

Police officers responded to reports of workers playing loud music at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.

While on patrol, officers discovered an unlocked vehicle at 360 Caribbean Road. Officers contacted the owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

December 16, 2022

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 6000 Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed the driver had an active warrant out of Sarasota County and was driving on a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK jail.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 715 N. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, and they advised the alarm was set-off accidentally.

Police responded to a civil matter at 929 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, the owner wanted officers to stand-by as they gathered keys from an employee. The employee was cooperative and turned over the keys.

Officers completed a theft report for a stolen bicycle. The victim advised they last saw their bicycle about an hour prior to making the report. A case card was issued.

December 17, 2022

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 524 Ridgewood Road. On arrival, the music was clearly audible. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers located a lost dog at 400 Crandon Boulevard. The owner arrived a short time later and advised officers their child had left the gate open, and the dog escaped. The dog was reunited with their owner.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance between a coupe and the security guard at 235 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, the couple was gone, and security advised everything was okay.

Police responded to a disturbance at 482 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the caller, who advised he was upset with his neighbor over their dogs using their yard and them not cleaning up. Officers did not observe any violations and advised the caller to call back when the dogs are in their yard.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

MDPD unit advised of a possible strong-arm robbery just occurring at 726 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the victim, who advised they were in a verbal confrontation with two subjects. The victim then stated one of the subjects removed a necklace forcefully and fled the area. Officers contacted CVS management, and they advised we would have to respond on Monday for the video. KBPD Detectives were contacted and will be conducting the follow-up.

Police officers were contacted by a female, who stated she found what she believed to be a human remain beach side at 685 Ocean Drive. Police responded to the location and secured the location where the alleged remain was. KBPD contacted MDPD Homicide. MDPD Homicide responded and took over the scene. The remain was taken by MDPD and will be sent to the medical examiner for further investigation.

Officers responded to an accident with injuries at 700 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties involved and requested KBFD. Officers completed a report and KBFD treated and released those involved.

December 18, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance at 7-11. Officers contacted the employee, who advised the customer had left and everything was okay.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise at 301 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the group, after observing the noise for themselves. A civil citation was issued for the noise violation.

Police officers responded to a disturbance at 620 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted management and advised them they would have to monitor crowd. The call was related to the World Cup final.

KBPD assisted MDPD and Customs and Border Patrol with a group of Cuban Migrants, who had come ashore in Bill Baggs State Park.

Officers responded to reports of a loud party and music at 323 Caribbean Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

