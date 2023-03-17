Key Biscayne Police Blotter for February 27 to March 12

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of February 27 to March 12.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

February 27, 2023

Officers responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a death investigation. Officers contacted the family and Miami Dade PD.

Officers responded to reports of a dog barking loudly at the 300 Block of Harbor Court. Officers contacted the dog owner, who advised the dog was barking because it was receiving a bath.

A resident approached officers at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard with a found set of keys. Officers attempted finding the owner but were unable to do so. The keys were placed into evidence.

February 28, 2023

Officers contacted a male sleeping on the bench at Seaview Drive and Crandon Boulevard. The male stated he was tired, and a records check was negative. The male was offered services.

Officers responded to reports at the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding loud noise coming from the second floor. Officers checked the floor, and no noise was located.

While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle door open at the 700 block of Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

March 1, 2023

Officers responded to the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding a male stuck in a Boston Whaler by the mangroves. The male was contacted and was having mechanical failure. Sea Tow was contacted to assist.

Officers were contacted by a construction worker, who found a dog at the 700 block of Harbor Drive. The dog was reunited with their owner.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Westwood Drive regarding an accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to a residential burglary at the 600 block of Curtiswood Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised an unknown person(s) entered the home and took $70,000 from the closet. There were no signs of forced entry, and nothing else in the home appeared to have been disturbed. Detectives were contacted and responded to the scene.

Officers completed a delayed theft report at the 100 block of West McIntyre Street. The complainant reported an E-Bike taken between 2-24 and 2-25.

While on patrol, officers received a notification of a stolen vehicle from Louisiana around the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to reports of a bonfire on the beach around the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted individuals on the beach with a bonfire. A written warning was issued.

March 2, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the cleaning crew, and they advised the alarm code was not working. The bank was secure.

Officers completed a lost property report at the 900 block of Crandon Boulevard for a lost passport.

Officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at the 1100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the front desk and security advised everything was okay.

Officers responded to an accident at Fernwood Road and Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

March 3, 2023

Officers responded to the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers completed a fraud report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. The complainant stated their credit card was fraudulently used in the amount of $1,800.00.

Officers responded to an occupied burglary at the 20 block of Harbor Point. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised she observed a Hispanic male in the kitchen area. She confronted the male and escorted him outside of the residence. Police were eventually contacted and completed a perimeter. No one was located. Detectives were contacted for follow-up.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding the gate arm was damaged by a vehicle. The complainant requested a report and was issued a case card.

March 4, 2023

While conducting foot patrol overnight, officers contacted two adults loitering on the seawall around Beach Park. The officers conducted a records check and issued a written warning for being in the park when not allowed.

Officers responded to the 10 block of Harbor Point regarding reports of an unknown suspicious male inside the backyard of the residence. The witness followed the male from the backyard to the 200 blk. Harbor Drive. Officers contacted all involved parties. The victim advised the male did not have permission to be in their backyard. The male removed hospitality items without the owner’s permission. The male was charged with burglary and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to a minor vehicle accident at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted all involved parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Island Drive regarding a welfare check. While en route, the daughter contacted KBPD and advised she was able to contact her mother.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding reports of dogs on the beach. Officers contacted the dog and their owner. The dog was a service animal.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West McIntyre Street regarding an accident involving a golf cart. Officers contacted the teens, who were operating the golf cart and their parents. A report was completed.

Officers responded to a disturbance at Sir Pizza, located at 712 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the group, who was causing the disturbance. The parents were contacted, and the group left without further incident.

Officers completed a report at The Key Biscayne Community Center for a found driver’s license.

March 5, 2023

Officers responded to the 60 block of Island Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area and no violations were observed.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the 100 block of Knollwood Drive. Officers contacted the self-proclaimed homeowner. Music was heard from the property. A written warning was issued, and the owner refused to sign.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Mashta Drive regarding reports of a loud party. Officers contacted the renter and advised him of the Village Noise Ordinance. The renter agreed to lower the music.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding an assault and battery. Officers contacted the alleged victim, who advised he was at a birthday party with a group of friends. The victim stated he was walking around when an unknown male brandished a firearm at him. The male fled in a blue BMW. Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 60 block of Island Drive. Officers circulated the area, and no violations were observed.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Mashta Drive regarding reports of a loud party. The renter was contacted once again by KBPD and issued a civil citation.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted a group and advised then Beach Park was closed. The group was given a trespass warning and left without further incident.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business and all appeared to be secure.

March 6, 2023

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at West Enid and Crandon Boulevard for a traffic violation. Officers contacted the driver and the occupants of the vehicle. Investigation revealed 2 small baggies with suspect MDMA. The offenders were arrested, a citation was issued, and the vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to an accident at the 300 block of Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Officers completed a fraud report at the 100 block of West Mashta Drive for a fraudulent loan opened without their knowledge or consent.

March 7, 2023

Officers completed a lost property report at 88 West McIntyre Street for a misplaced driver’s license. A case card was issued.

Officers responded to 10 Village Green Way regarding a theft of an electric scooter. Officers contacted the victim, who advised their electric scooter was taken last Wednesday. A case card was issued, and detectives will conduct a follow-up.

March 8, 2023

Officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive a disturbance. Officers contacted both parties and they were separated. There was no signs of physical violence and they separated for the night. A case card was issued.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered an open door to a vehicle at the 100 block of Reef Lane. Officers contacted the owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

While conducting beach patrol, officers located two dogs on the beach. The dog owners were contacted and they advised they were service animals.

Officers responded to reports of a theft at the 300 block of Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the victim, who advised someone took their two chair cushions. Officers were provided with security footage. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

March 9, 2023

Officers located a wallet at the Village Green. Several attempts were made to contact the owner. The wallet was placed into evidence.

Officers completed a lost property report at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard for a watch lost in hurricane harbor. A case card was issued.

Officers responded regarding complaints of a construction crew playing their music loudly at the 600 block of Hampton Lane. On arrival, the music was not loud, but the crew was advised of the complaint.

Officers completed an investigation at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard of someone using a disabled parking pass not belonging to them. The subject was cited and issued a Promise to Appear for utilizing the parking permit not belonging to them.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

March 10, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a loud party. At the 300 block of Harbor Drive Officers made contact with the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music coming from Beach Park around the 600 block of Ocean Drive. Offices contacted 3 adult males and 3 adult females, who did not reside in Key Biscayne. A records check was conducted, and everyone was issued a trespass warning.

Officers responded to loud noise coming from a construction site around the 700 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the construction crew and advised them of the complaint.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the Ritz Carlton gift shop, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted the employee, who advised they entered the incorrect passcode.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at the 200 block of West Enid Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and asked them to lower the music. The owner complied.

Officers responded in emergency mode regarding an accident involving a juvenile and a vehicle at Crandon Boulevard and Key Colony. Officers contacted involved parties. Investigation revealed the vehicle had a green light and the juvenile darted in the roadway causing the vehicle to hit the juvenile. The juvenile had a helmet on and was treated and released on scene.

March 11, 2023

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of Woodcrest Road. Officers checked the residence, and all was secure.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 1000 block of Mariner Drive. Officers patrolled the area and contacted the source of the noise. The noise was not excessive. Officers advised the owner of the call.

Officers responded to reports of a loud party on the beach around 200 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not locate anyone.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 700 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers completed a theft report of a yellow bicycle taken from the CVS parking lot, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked with management for surveillance. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

March 12, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 600 block of Allendale Road. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 300 block of Pacific Road. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

Officers completed a vandalism report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. The complainant wanted to document umbrellas being vandalized.

While on patrol, officers discovered a trunk left open at the 300 block of Beechwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to the Village Green, at 400 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a disturbance. Officers spoke with the parent and soccer referee about the disturbance. Both parties left without further incident.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 100 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and discovered it was accidental.

Officers responded to an accident at Crandon Boulevard and Westwood Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 700 block of Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

To read the last Key Biscayne Police Blotter, click here.