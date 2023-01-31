Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 16 to January 29

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 16 to January 29.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

January 16, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 141 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, there was no music playing and guests were leaving.

Officers responded to 259 E. Enid Drive for a parking complaint. Officers contacted the vehicle in question. The driver stated they were having car trouble and a tow truck was on its way.

While on patrol around 531 S. Mashta Drive, officers discovered an unlocked vehicle. Officers contacted the owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 1 Crandon Boulevard for speeding. Officers contacted the driver. A records check revealed the driver had a revoked drivers license. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

January 17, 2023

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at Crandon Boulevard and Ocean Lane Drive for a moving violation. Officers contacted the driver, who was evasive in answering law enforcement questions. The driver fit the description of a suspicious vehicle seen earlier. The driver was read Miranda and failed to dispel the officer’s alarm. The driver was taken into custody for Loitering and Prowling. A vehicle inventory search was completed, and officers located a bolt cutter, fake gun, and other tools commonly used during burglaries. All items were placed into evidence.

Officers responded to reports of a male possibly smoking marijuana inside of Village Green Park, located at 400 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the male and he advised he was smoking a Black and Mild cigarette. The male showed the officers his cigarette.

Officers completed a lost or stolen property report at 790 Glenridge Road for a Miami Dade water meter. The meter allegedly was misplaced. A case card was issued.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Towers, located at 1111 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted all parties, and the matter was settled on scene.

January 18, 2023

Officers completed a lost property report at 1111 Crandon Boulevard for a lost Venezuelan passport.

Officers issued a parking citation at Seaview Dr. & Crandon Boulevard for a vehicle parked in a posted no parking location.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident at 200 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted all involved parties, completed a report, and issued a citation.

Officers completed a report at 524 Hampton Lane regarding text message threats. A case card was issued.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident at 600 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted all involved parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at the Beach Club. On arrival, officers did not observe any violations. Officers contacted the manager, and he lowered the music.

January 19, 2023

Officers completed a report at 88 W. McIntyre Street for a found ID card.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 650 S. Mashta Drive. Officers discovered an unlocked door. Officers contacted the property manager and they advised everything was ok.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 520 W. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the home, and all was secure.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 455 Grand Bay Drive. On arrival, there was no music playing and guests were leaving.

January 20, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 300 Pacific Road. On arrival, there was no music playing and guests were leaving.

Officers issued a parking citation at 200 Ocean Lane Drive for parking in a prohibited location.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 77 Harbor Drive. The business was checked and all was secure. The owner arrived on scene. The business was checked, and all was okay.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 151 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, there was no music playing or noise observed. The homeowner was advised of the Village noise ordinance.

January 21, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 226 Buttonwood Drive. On arrival, there was no music playing or noise observed. The homeowner was advised of the Village noise ordinance.

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a Range Rover with the window open at 890 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who secured the vehicle. A crime opportunity notice was left.

While on patrol, officers located a lost dog at 385 Harbor Court. The owners were found and reunited with their dog.

Officers responded to reports at 766 Harbor Drive of a White Range Rover taken overnight.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise at 200 Galen Drive. Officers contacted a male playing his guitar. The male advised he would quiet down.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 101 Cape Florida Drive. On arrival, music playing or heard. The renter of the Airbnb was contacted and issued a written warning.

January 22, 2023

Officers responded to kite surfers around 177 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted a small group and advised them of the Village Ordinance.

While on patrol, officers issued a parking citation at 748 Glenridge Road for improper parking.

Officers responded to a 9-11 hang up at 199 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted front desk security and they advised everything was ok.

Officers responded to reports of smoke and dogs barking at 150 Cape Florida Drive. Officers canvassed the area and did not locate any smoke or smell of smoke.

January 23, 2023

Officers completed a report for a found phone at Ocean Lane Drive. The phone was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Officers completed an accident report at 604 Crandon Boulevard. Both parties were given a case card.

Officers completed a report for a found phone at 604 Crandon Boulevard. The phone was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

January 24, 2023

Officers responded to reports of 2 loose dogs around Island Drive & Harbor Drive. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate any dogs.

Officers completed a report at 550 Ocean Drive regarding a lost wallet containing various items. The reportee was issued a case card.

Officers completed a property damage report at 350 Ocean Drive. The incident occurred inside of private property. A truck struck a concrete pillar as it was pulling out.

January 25, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at 604 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the cleaning crew, who advised the alarm was malfunctioning. The business was secure.

Officers responded to reports of two suspicious vehicles around Ocean Drive & Sunrise Drive. Officers circulated the area and were not able to locate any vehicles.

Officers issued a parking ticket at 710 Glenridge Road for obstructing traffic.

While on patrol, officers located a vehicle at 525 Hampton Lane with the window down. Officers contacted the owner and issued a crime opportunity notice.

January 26, 2023

Officers completed a property damage report at W. Heather & Fernwood. It was reported the sidewalk received damage when an 18-wheeler made a turn and as a result damaged the sidewalk.

Officers responded to reports at 650 Ocean Drive of a male walking around the park nude. Officers contacted the male, who was not nude. He was wearing over-sized shorts, causing them to fall. A records check was conducted on the male and he was told to leave the area.

Officers responded to a disturbance inside of the business at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties. Officers advised the customer the business had the right to refuse service. The customer left without further incident.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 69 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the owner, and she advised it was an accidental activation.

Officers were met by the victim of a vehicle burglary at the police station, located at 121 Crandon Boulevard, on this date. The victim advised his unlocked car was broken into and six I-phones, an Apple pencil, and chargers were taken from within the vehicle. There is surveillance video available in the location. Detectives were contacted and will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

Officers responded regarding a traffic crash at 355 Fernwood Road involving a vehicle and a cyclist. The cyclist was struck on the leg and refused rescue. A report was completed and both parties were issued a case card.

Officers completed a fraud report at 104 Crandon Boulevard regarding business checks being stolen and used. A case card was issued.

January 27, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud music coming from vehicles around 161 Island Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any music or noise.

Officers responded to a single vehicle accident at 6000 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers completed a report and had the vehicle towed.

Officers completed a lost property at 600 Grapetree Drive for a lost driver’s license.

Officers responded to 1045 Mariner Drive regarding a theft. Officers contacted the construction crew, who advised they had tools taken from the construction site. The owner of the residence did not want to pursue the theft report and signed a nolle prosecution form.

Officers responded to reports of a female running from the Ritz to the parking lot, located around 455 Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted a parent, who advised her daughter ran from the property after refusing to go back to their room. The disturbance was resolved on scene.

Officers responded to Sir Pizza, located at 712 Crandon Boulevard, regarding an intoxicated juvenile. Officers contacted the intoxicated juvenile. The juvenile was not a resident of Key Biscayne and had come to the beach with friends after school. The mother was contacted and responded to the location to pick up her daughter.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at 642 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

January 28, 2023

Officers responded to reports at 157 E. Enid Drive of construction occurring on the weekend. Officers contacted the crew and advised them of the Village construction ordinance on the weekends.

Officers completed a lost property report for a lost wallet in the beach area.

Officers completed a theft report at 121 Crandon Boulevard for rose colored female bicycle. The reportee was issued a case card.

KBPD responded to assist Miami PD and Miami Dade PD with a plane crash at 3000 blk. Rickenbacker Causeway. The pilot made an emergency landing and clipped a Miami Dade County bus. NO one was injured. The FAA responded and stayed with Miami Dade County PD as they completed the crash investigation.

Officers completed a found property report at 10 Village Green Way for a found American Express card.

January 29, 2023

Officers responded to 121 Crandon Boulevard regarding a suspicious male. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at 151 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at 330 Gulf Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 320 Island Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all was secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 530 S. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all was secure.

To read the last Key Biscayne Police Blotter, click here.