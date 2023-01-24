Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 2 to January 15

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 2 to January 15.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

January 2, 2023

While on patrol, officers discovered several packages left unattended by the front door at 545 Satinwood Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 260 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to Fernwood Road & Westwood Drive regarding reports of a suspicious male. Officers contacted a black male. The male gave the officers a false identity. After learning his real identity, it was discovered the male was a convicted sex offender, who did not register in Key Biscayne. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

Police were dispatched to 365 Heather Lane regarding a stolen golf cart. Officers contacted the victim, who advised his 2011 blue Club Car golf cart was taken. Officers issued a B.O.L.O. The victim was provided a case card.

Officers responded to a disturbance involving juveniles at 300 blk. Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the juveniles and called their parents. The juveniles were issued a trespass warning and released to their parents.

January 3, 2023

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered an open door at 769 Allendale Road. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised they left the door open for their pets.

Officers responded to 524 Hampton Lane regarding a stolen Mercedes. Officers contacted the owner, who advised his son last drove the car on 1.2.23 and inadvertently left the key FOB in the car. Detectives are following-up on this case.

Police officers responded to 400 Crandon Boulevard regarding a suspicious female. Officers contacted a female and conducted a Field Interview card and records check. The female left the park without further incident.

KBPD officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 723 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised 9-11 was called accidentally.

Police completed a lost property report at 151 Crandon Boulevard for a lost passport.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 280 Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

January 4, 2023

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 724 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the homeowner’s daughter, who was having a small gathering. She was advised of the noise ordinance, and everyone went inside.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 210 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 265 W. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to a disturbance between two employees at 7-11, located at 51 Harbor Drive. The store owners responded and were briefed by officers.

January 5, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at 100 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted an employee, who advised it was accidental.

While on patrol, officers located a lost dog at 800 Crandon Boulevard. Officers located the owner and reunited them with their dog.

Detectives conducted a follow-up on a theft case from the Golden Hog, located at 91 Harbor Drive. Investigators identified and located the culprit, who had stolen $300.00 worth of merchandise. The culprit agreed to repay the items and ownership agreed to not prosecute.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 283 W. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle, and they were taking photos for an Air BNB.

January 6, 2023

While on patrol during the day, officers observed a Mercedes unlocked at 701 N. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner, and the vehicle was locked.

The owner of 620 N. Mashta Drive advised police 4 juveniles were captured on his CCTV egging a high-end vehicle. Through follow-up, Investigators were able to identify and locate the juveniles. All parents were contacted. The victim signed a non-prosecution form and agreed to have the juveniles’ parents pay for the damages to the vehicle.

Officers completed a theft report for a Cannondale bike taken by the elevators at 604 Crandon Boulevard. A case card was issued, and detectives will follow-up.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a group of juveniles causing a disturbance at 325 Redwood Lane. Officers located the group and called their parents. The juveniles each went home to their parents.

Police responded to reports of a loud party at 678 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised her of the Village Noise Ordinance. A verbal warning was issued.

January 7, 2023

Officers responded to reports of an open door at 265 W. Mashta Drive. Officers arrived and discovered an open door. The owner was contacted, and all was ok.

Police officers were contacted and given a found wallet at 200 Crandon Boulevard. The wallet was secured in evidence and a report was completed.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise at 240 Knollwood Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not discover any noise.

Officers completed a theft report at 265 Grapetree Drive for a paddleboard taken.

Police responded regarding a female trespassing at 200 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the female, and a records check was completed. The female was issued a trespass warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise at 50 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not discover any noise.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 150 W. McIntyre Street. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

January 8, 2023

KBPD officers responded to reports of juveniles causing a disturbance at 610 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted a group of juveniles. They advised they just left a gathering and were waiting on an Uber.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 160 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner, and all was secure.

Police responded to a business alarm at 50 W. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 320 Island Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise at 200 Knollwood Road. Officers contacted the owner and did not discover any noise.

Officers contacted a reportee at 400 Crandon Boulevard, who wanted to advise their bicycle was taken from 180 Crandon. Officers completed a report and advised detectives would be following-up.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 5000 blk. Crandon Boulevard for an expired tag. Officers contacted the driver, who revealed she did not have a driver’s license. The driver was taken into custody. Search incident to arrest revealed a machete, axe, and other knives accessible under the driver’s seat. The driver was transported to TGK Jail.

January 9, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at 150 W. McIntyre Street. Officers were unable to gain access to the business. Officers canvassed the area, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to an accident at 122 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to a vehicle burglary of a company vehicle at 251 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the employee, who advised a lock to his vehicle had been cut and $23,000 of tools were removed. Miami Dade Police Crime Scene processed the vehicle and detectives are following up.

Police responded to the Ritz Carlton to meet with a guest. The guest stated her jacket was missing from her room. The alleged value of the jacket was $4,000.00. Officers met with security and completed a report.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 50 W. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 200 Galen Drive. On arrival, officers clearly could hear the noise. Officers contacted the tenant and issued a written warning.

January 10, 2023

While on patrol, officers completed a traffic stop at 400 blk. Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and learned they had no valid driver’s license. Officers issued several citations.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 290 Sunrise Drive. On arrival, officers clearly could hear the noise. Officers contacted the tenant and issued a written warning.

Police completed a fraud report at 25 Grand Bay Estates Circle, regarding several transactions made without the reportee’s consent.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 50 W. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

January 11, 2023

Officers completed a found property report at 400 Crandon Boulevard. An American Express card located at Village green was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

KBPD officers responded to 695 Harbor Drive regarding a possible injunction order violation. Officers contacted the reportee and the subject was not on scene.

Officers completed a lost property report at 328 Crandon Boulevard. The complainant advised she was at La Boulangerie yesterday and left her bag. Upon returning, the bag was not there. We issued the complainant a case card.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music at 526 Satinwood Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner’s son and issued a written warning.

Police responded to reports of loud music and noise at 121 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner, who had a small gathering which just ended. He was issued a verbal warning and advised of the Village Noise Ordinance.

January 12, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 50 Cape Florida Drive. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at 161 Harbor Drive. Officers located the vehicle and the subject(s) bailed out of the vehicle. A perimeter was established, and the subject was located and taken into custody. Post Miranda, the subject confessed to their involvement in this matter. The subject was transported to TGK for processing.

KBPD officers responded to reports of Marijuana being smoked at 200 Galen Drive. Officers contacted the tenant of the apartment and they advised they have an issued medical marijuana card.

Officers completed a report at 141 Crandon Boulevard for a lost or stolen tag.

January 13, 2023

Police officers responded to loud noise coming from a pool at 575 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted 3 adults inside of a pool making noise. The officers advised them of the noise ordinance, and they went inside.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 215 Harbor Drive. Officers contact the vehicle, and it was an Uber driver waiting on a ride.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a golf cart being vandalized at 290 Sunrise Drive. Officers contacted the reportee. There is video surveillance, which detectives will follow-up on. Officers issued a case card and completed a report.

Police responded to reports of loud noise and music at 462 Warren Lane. On arrival, music was plainly audible. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at 30 Grand Bay Estates Circle. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

January 14, 2023

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 170 Island Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any noise.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a vehicle door left open at 346 Gulf Road. Officers contacted the owner, who secured the vehicle. A crime opportunity notice was provided.

Officers responded to a disturbance at CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, officers contacted both parties and the dispute was resolved.

Police officers responded to a business alarm at Vinya, located at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the manager, who advised they put in the incorrect code.

Officers responded to a single vehicle accident at 179 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the driver, who advised they lost control of their vehicle. The driver was treated by KBFD. A report was completed, and 2 citations were issued.

Police responded to reports of a golf cart being stolen at 141 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner and completed a report. It was later discovered the golf cart was taken by KB Golf cart for service. The report was amended.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 320 W. Heather Drive. Officers contacted the resident. The music was barely audible. The owner advised they would turn the music lower.

January 15, 2023

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise at 155 Hampton Lane. Officers arrived and did not observe any violations. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the noise ordinance. The resident brought their guests inside.

KBPD and KBFD responded to a kite surfer in trouble at 1200 Crandon Boulevard. KBFD contacted the kite surfer. No transport was necessary.

Officers responded to two vehicles parked in EV spaces at 430 Fernwood Road. Officers issued parking citations.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a suspicious male at 260 Grapetree Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers completed a report at 379 Gulf Road for a found bicycle. The bicycle was secured at the PD.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 512 Ridgewood Road. On arrival, music was plainly audible. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

To read the last Key Biscayne police blotter, click here.