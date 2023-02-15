Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 30 to February 12

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 30 to February 12.

January 30, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers issued a parking citation at Beechwood Drive & Allendale Road for a vehicle obstructing traffic.

Officers contacted four overnight campers at Calusa Park, who were parked overnight. They were advised they could not park overnight and left without further incident.

KBPD officers responded to 325 Gulf Road regarding a suspicious person. Officers contacted two males, who were construction workers picking up materials from a construction site.

Police responded to reports of loud music and noise at 642 Fernwood Road. On arrival, no violation could be heard or observed. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the complaint.

January 31, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered an unlocked vehicle at 472 Fernwood Road. Officers provided a crime opportunity notice.

The victim came to the police station, located at 330 Caribbean Road to report a delayed vehicle burglary. The victim advised someone entered their unlocked vehicle and removed several credit cards and sporting goods. Detectives were contacted and will be conducting a follow-up.

Officers completed a theft report at 731 Crandon Boulevard for two bicycles taken.

KBPD officers assisted MDPD with a hit and run accident at 7300 blk. Crandon Boulevard involving a cyclist.

February 1, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a vehicle with the window down at 365 Caribbean Road. Officers provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a business alarm. Officers contacted the branch manager, and he advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Police officers responded to 455 Grand Bay Drive regarding a dog on the beach. Officers searched the area and were not able to locate a dog.

KBPD officers contacted the victim at 259 E. Enid Drive, who advised a school issued laptop was taken from a book bag inside of the vehicle. There was a one-week time delay.

Officers responded to an accident between two vehicles at 300 Sunrise Drive. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Police responded to a silent alarm at 84 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised it was set-off accidentally.

KBPD officers responded to a disturbance at 141 Crandon Boulevard. Officers met with the complainant, who advised he felt threatened and intimidated by a guest during a board meeting. Officers spoke with two witnesses, and they stated no one was out of line and the meeting was civil.

February 2, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at 100 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 740 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted a female in the residence. The female advised she opened a window, which caused the alarm to sound. All was secure.

KBPD officers completed a delayed bicycle theft at 165 Woodcrest Lane. The complainant advised the theft occurred on Sunday. A case card was issued.

Officers responded to an accident at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive between a vehicle and moped. A report was completed, and fire rescue treated the moped driver.

Police responded to an accident at 726 Crandon Boulevard between two vehicles. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

February 3, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 100 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the vehicle owner and the owner advised they would remove the vehicle.

Police officers responded to the park, located at Bill Baggs State Park, to assist MDFD with a child not feeling well.

KBPD officers responded to a hit and run accident at 700 Crandon Boulevard involving an E-Bike. Officers contacted the owner, who advised his bike was parked and unoccupied when someone struck it. A case card was issued.

Officers responded to reports of 4-5 juveniles possibly fighting and screaming at 400 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers canvassed the area and found no one fighting or screaming.

Police responded to reports of loud music and noise at 452 Glenridge Road. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised they were having a birthday party. She was advised of the Village noise ordinance and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a loud party at 323 Caribbean Road. On arrival, officers could clearly hear loud music and noise. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

February 4, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at 561 Warren Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to reports of a loud party at 226 Buttonwood Drive. On arrival, officers could clearly hear loud music and noise. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music around 545 Warren Lane. Officers circulated the area and did not hear or see anything.

KBPD officers completed a theft report at 122 Harbor Drive for a stolen iPad. The victim was issued a case card.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 210 Knollwood Drive. Officers checked the residence and found an open rear door. Officers contacted the homeowner via telephone.

Police responded to a residential alarm at 688 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it was accidental.

Officers were contacted by the complainant at 3401 N. Miami Avenue. The complainant advised they need to file a report for a lost Florida driver’s license.

Police officers responded to reports of a loud party at 650 Curtiswood Drive. On arrival, officers could clearly hear loud music and noise. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

February 5, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle alarm sounding at 798 Crandon Boulevard. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate any vehicle alarm sounding.

While on patrol overnight, officers were conducting a traffic detail at 70 Crandon Boulevard. Officers observed a white 2-door Mustang with an equipment violation. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled northbound on Crandon Boulevard. A BOLO was issued to MDPD, and detectives will conduct a follow-up.

KBPD officers responded to reports of glass possibly breaking from 371 W. Heather Drive. Officers canvassed the area and found an open back door. Officers checked the property, and all appeared secure.

Officers completed an accident report at 200 Crandon Boulevard for a delivery truck hitting a pole.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 650 S. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to 200 Galen Drive regarding a disturbance between two patrons in the laundry room. Officers contacted the complainant. Officers attempted to contact the other party but were unable to do so.

Officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 199 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the caller, who advised she dialed 9-11 accidentally.

February 6, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed an unlocked vehicle at 485 Allendale Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

While on patrol overnight, officers observed an unlocked vehicle at 335 Caribbean Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at 365 Caribbean Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to a deceased person at 445 Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted the family and completed a report.

Officers contacted the complainant at 328 Crandon Boulevard, who advised her son’s bicycle was stolen while he was in Karate class. Officers issued a case card.

February 7, 2023

Police officers contacted the complainant at 177 Ocean Lane Drive, who wanted to report a suspicious website. The complainant was issued a case card.

Officers responded to an accident at 1111 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties. A report was completed.

KBPD officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 177 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the resident, and they advised the call was accidental.

February 8, 2023

Officers responded to 482 Woodcrest Road regarding a parent potentially blocking his driveway during school drop-off. Officers contacted the complainant and did not observe any violations. The complainant was explained the laws.

Police responded back to 482 Woodcrest Road. A parent called and alleged she was pushed by the homeowner. The complainant did not want to press charges, but wanted the incident documented. Officers have been advised to keep extra patrols in this area. A case card was issued.

Officers responded regarding a loose dog at 300 blk. Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the dog’s owner, who advised the dog was able to escape via a broken fence. The dog was reunited with its owner.

KBPD officers responded to reports at Redwood Lane & Allendale Road of 10 juveniles throwing objects at the corner house. Officers contacted 4 female juveniles, who advised boys were throwing items, but they left the area.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 101 E. Enid Drive. Officers contacted the driver, who was picking up an employee.

February 9, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed an unlocked vehicle at 551 S. Mashta Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Police officers completed a report for a vandalism, which occurred at 10 Village Green Way.

Officers responded to 235 Crandon Boulevard regarding an unwanted guest refusing to leave. On arrival, the vehicle had left.

KBPD officers completed a hit and run report at 260 Crandon Boulevard. The complainant advised their vehicle was struck and he had a photo of the vehicle.

Officers completed a report at 400 Crandon Boulevard for a found cell phone. The phone was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Police officers responded to reports at 725 N. Mashta Drive of an open door from the property. Officers entered the property, and all was secure.

February 10, 2023

While on patrol, officers observed an unlocked vehicle at 270 Island Drive. A crime opportunity notice was completed.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at 1 Harbor Point. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, who advised he was an employee of the homeowner waiting on a payment.

Police officers completed a theft report at 170 Ocean Lane Drive for a stolen e-bike. Officers contacted the management and checked surveillance cameras.

Officers completed a parking citation at 199 Ocean Lane Drive for parking in a no parking zone.

KBPD officers responded to an accident at 101 Harbor Drive involving a vehicle and a juvenile on a scooter. According to witnesses, the juvenile darted into the roadway, not stopping for oncoming traffic. The juvenile was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to 250 Buttonwood Dr for a theft of an e-bike. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised they had left their Super 73 in the carport unsecured. An unknown subject removed the bike. Detectives were notified.

Police officers responded to 264 Westwood Drive for reports of a loud party and juveniles riding their bicycles in the roadway. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

February 11, 2023

Officers responded to 350 Ocean Drive for reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

While conducting beach patrol, officers located an owner with their dog on the beach at 199 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers advised the owner of the Village ordinance.

Officers completed an accident report at 325 Fernwood Road. The accident was between a golf cart and a parked vehicle.

Police responded to 51 Harbor Drive regarding a male laying on the ground. Officers contacted the male and conducted a records check. The check revealed an active warrant. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at 472 Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

February 12, 2023

KBPD officers responded to 155 Hampton Lane for reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

Officers responded to 345 W. Enid Drive regarding a possible intoxicated juvenile. Officers contacted the mother and the juvenile. The juvenile was treated by KBFD and released to the mother.

Police officers responded to 600 blk. Ridgewood Road regarding reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers contacted the vehicle owner and learned they were changing their headlight.

Officers responded to 573 Satinwood Drive regarding a dog barking loudly. Officers contacted the owner, and they brought the dog inside.

