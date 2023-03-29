Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of March 13 to March 26.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

March 13, 2023

Officers contacted a vehicle parked for a long period of time at the 50 block of West Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner and advised overnight parking is not allowed in the Village. The vehicle left without further incident.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 600 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner, and they advised it was accidental.

Police responded to a bonfire on the beach around 685 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted several individuals and issued a civil citation for the bonfire. The fire was extinguished, and everyone left.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Heather Drive and Hampton Lane for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear in court and the vehicle was towed.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 400 block of Ridgewood Road. Officer arrived and did not observe any violations. Officers did speak with the homeowner, who was having a birthday party for his son.

March 14, 2023

Officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance between the male and the business. Officers contacted both parties and the male left without further incident.

Police officers conducted a traffic stop at West Mashta Drive and Crandon Boulevard regarding a moving violation. Officers contacted the driver and learned the driver was driving on a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear and citations.

KBPD officers completed a report at the 600 block of Ocean Drive for a lost passport.

March 15, 2023

Officers completed a traffic stop at West Wood Drive and Ridgewood Road regarding an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed the driver did not have a driver’s license. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear and citations.

Police responded to reports of loud noise at the 200 block of Galen Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a suspicious male on property at the 90 block of Harbor Drive. The male was contacted by officers. He advised he was drawing. The male was told the church and school did not want him on property during school hours. The male left without incident.

Officers responded to reports of a loud pool at the 600 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers did not observe any violations.

Police completed a found property report at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. The items were placed into evidence.

March 16, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of East Enid Drive regarding individuals inside of the pool after hours. Officers contacted the individuals, and they left without incident.

Officers responded to several vehicles blocking the road around the 200 block of Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the contractor, and the vehicles were moved.

Police officers completed a theft report at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a stolen bicycle.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at the 100 block of Buttonwood Drive. Officers circulated the area, and no violations were observed.

KBPD officers completed a fraud report at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard for stolen forged checks.

Police responded to reports of loud music at the 100 block of West Mashta Drive. Officers arrived and observed a violation of noise ordinance. A written warning was issued.

March 17, 2023

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 600 block of Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all was secure.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner and did not observe any violations.

March 18, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud noise at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

KBPD officers responded to a neighbor dispute at the 100 block of East Enid Drive. Officers contacted both parties and the dispute was settled on scene.

Police completed a lost property report at the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding lost Air Pods.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 200 block of Cranwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

March 19, 2023

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 200 block of Greenwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a civil citation.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 1 Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and learned the driver did not have a valid license. Officers issued citations and a Promise to Appear.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at 1 Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and learned the driver was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Officers issued citations and a Promise to Appear.

March 20, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud noise at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers did not observe any violations.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music at the 100 block of Reef Lane. Officers arrived and observed a violation of noise ordinance. A written warning was issued.

Police completed a theft report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a bicycle taken from the location. A case card was issued.

March 21, 2023

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it went off accidentally.

Police officers completed a theft report at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a bicycle stolen sometime in the last two days. A case card was issued, and detectives will follow-up.

KBPD officers completed a theft report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a bicycle stolen sometime during the last day. A case card was issued, and detectives will follow-up.

Police were contacted by a new tenant at the 300 block of West Heather Drive. The tenant advised they found a handgun upon moving in. Officers responded and took possession of the firearm. The firearm was placed into evidence.

March 22, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of Ocean Drive regarding a 9-11 hang-up. Officers contacted the front desk, who advised two individuals were stuck in the elevator, but were removed by building maintenance.

KBPD officers completed a theft report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers discovered the unsecured electric scooter was taken by an unknown person(s). KBPD Detectives were contacted and will conduct the follow-up.

Officers responded to a minor accident at the 100 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Police officers responded to a disturbance in the pool area at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Offices contacted the involved parties and they stated they would be leaving. All parties left without further incident.

Officers completed a theft report at the 100 block of Sunrise Drive regarding Amazon packages taken.

March 23, 2023

Officers completed a theft report for a bicycle stolen from the building at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard. A case card was issued, and detectives will follow-up.

Police officers responded to a minor accident at the 1000 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to West Mashta Drive and Harbor Drive regarding reports of juveniles causing a disturbance. Officers contacted the juveniles and their parents. The parents took the juvenile’s home.

KBPD officers completed a traffic stop at the 5000 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding an expired tag. Officers contacted the driver and observed suspect marijuana in the vehicle. Officers issued citations and impounded the marijuana.

March 24, 2023

Officers completed a theft report at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the victim, who advised their electric scooter was taken by an unknown person(s) from the CVS parking lot. KBPD Detectives were contacted and will conduct the follow-up.

Police officers completed a fraud report at the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding a Verizon account opened without the victim’s authorization.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a bonfire on the beach. The bonfire was out prior to KBPD arrival. The individuals were advised bonfires were not allowed on the beach.

Police responded to the 50 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a 9-11 hang-up. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised their son dialed 9-11 accidentally.

March 25, 2023

Officers completed a theft report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the victim, who advised their electric scooter was taken by an unknown person(s) from the Winn-Dixie parking lot on Tuesday. KBPD Detectives were contacted and will conduct the follow-up.

KBPD officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 200 block of West McIntyre Street. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 600 block of Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

March 26, 2023

Police responded and completed a hit and run accident report at the 200 block of Galen Drive.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 40 block of Island Drive. On arrival, no violations were observed.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at the 70 block of Harbor Drive. Officers checked the business and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at the 600 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers spoke with the homeowner, who advised it was accidental.

