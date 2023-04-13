Key Biscayne Police Blotter for March 27 to April 9

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of March 27 to April 9.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

March 27, 2023

Officers responded to a single vehicle accident at Ocean Drive & Sunrise Drive, causing property damage. Officers contacted the driver, completed an accident report, and issued a citation.

KBPD officers responded to a disturbance between a couple at 550 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted both individuals. The couple agreed to separate, and the complainant advised they are returning to Brazil.

Police completed a theft report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive for a bicycle taken. A case card was issued, and detectives will follow-up.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 10 block of Turtle Walk. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised they forgot to deactivate the alarm.

Police officers responded to a business alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers received reports of a group of people releasing lit balloons at Beach Park. Officers contacted the group and issued a written warning for releasing sky lanterns, utilizing an open flame, which is prohibited.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard for an expired tag. Officers contacted the driver, and a records check revealed the driver had their license cancelled in June of 2022. Officers issued a Promise to Appear and citations. The vehicle was towed, and the driver was released on scene.

March 28, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at 240 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised it was accidental.

KBPD investigators worked on a case at the 100 block of Harbor Drive of a former employee stealing two light fixtures from a work site. The employer signed an affidavit to not prosecute. A report was completed.

Police contacted the victim at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard who advised his bicycle was stolen. The victim advised he last saw his bicycle on Sunday. Detectives will follow up.

March 29, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers encountered two individuals within Beach Park. Both individuals were issued a trespass warning and left without further incident.

Officers responded to a loud music complaint at the 100 block of Harbor Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any noise.

Police officers responded to a disturbance at the 300 block of Galen Drive. Officers contacted the involved parties and documented the incident.

While on patrol, officers discovered an open door at the 500 block of Hampton Lane. Officers secured the door and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a group of juveniles causing a disturbance at the 800 block of Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the group, and the disturbance was resolved without further issue.

KBPD officers responded to a disturbance at the CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted a juvenile and issued a trespass warning. The juvenile left without further incident.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 100 block of Island Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised it was accidental.

Police responded to loud noise coming from the tennis courts at the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive. Officers circulated the area, and no noise or individuals were located.

March 30, 2023

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 520 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the employees, who advised it was accidental.

Police officers responded to the 400 block of W. Matheson Drive regarding an Amazon driver causing some damage to their sod while making a delivery. The complainant made a claim through Amazon Insurance and advised they would call back if a police report was needed.

Officers contacted a group of juveniles playing soccer after hours without permission at 150 West McIntyre Street. The juveniles left without further incident.

March 31, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a garage door left open at the 500 block of Harbor Drive. Officers issued a crime opportunity notice.

KBPD officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and they decided to settle amongst themselves.

Officers responded to reports of a loud party at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

April 1, 2023

Police responded to the 200 block of Ridgewood Road regarding a loud music complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a verbal warning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a loud music and noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a loud music and noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding reports of construction being completed on the weekend. Officers contacted the crew and advised them of the Village Ordinance. The crew left without further incident.

Officers completed a theft report for a bicycle taken on Thursday from the KB K-8 school. Detectives will follow up.

Police officers responded to the 400 block of Harbor Drive regarding several boats playing loud music bayside. Officers contacted a vessel operator and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding reports of a loud party occurring beachside. Officers contacted a female, who had a gathering and a bonfire. Officers issued a civil citation.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Ridgewood Road regarding a loud music and noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Harbor Drive regarding a loud music and noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

April 2, 2023

Police responded to the 400 block of South Mashta Drive regarding a loud music and noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Hampton Lane regarding a loud music and noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to the 10 block of Harbor Point regarding a residential alarm. Officers found an open door leading to the pool house. Officers attempted to contact the owner with negative results. The door was secured.

KBPD officers responded to 726 Crandon Boulevard regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance. The juveniles were gone on arrival.

April 3, 2023

Officers responded to an accident at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Police officers responded to the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a male attempting to steal a bike. Officers contacted the complainant and retrieved a description. Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

KBPD officers responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of loud noise and music in the area. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any noise.

Officers responded to an accident at Cypress Drive & Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

April 4, 2023

Officers responded to an accident at the 50 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Police responded to an accident at the 800 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

KBPD officers responded regarding a hit and run accident at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the security director, who advised a vehicle struck the security gate and fled. A report was completed.

Officers responded to 328 Crandon Boulevard regarding a business alarm. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

April 5, 2023

Police officers responded to 100 Crandon Boulevard regarding a business alarm. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunrise Drive regarding reports of loud noise. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

The complainant at the 600 block of Ocean Drive contacted police and advised she lost her purse around Village Green Park. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

KBPD officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding reports of loud noise. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Hampton Lane regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

April 6, 2023

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a business alarm. On arrival, the officers learned all was okay. The business had work being done, which triggered the activation.

KBPD officers completed a criminal mischief report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. The complainant advised their vehicle was vandalized while parked at the listed location.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance on the beach and having a bonfire. On arrival, the juveniles fled, and the bonfire was extinguished.

Police officers responded to the 900 block of Mariner Drive regarding a stolen golf cart. Officers contacted the owner, who advised his golf cart was taken without his permission. Detectives will conduct a follow-up and a case card was issued.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Mashta Drive regarding reports of loud noise. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations. Officers contacted the owner and advised him of the complaint.

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of North Ocean Drive regarding reports of loud noise. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

April 7, 2023

KBPD responded to assist MDPD with several vehicle burglaries inside of the parking lot of Calusa Park. Investigation revealed four vehicles were broken into with what appears to be a vehicle punch. MDPD handled the call and the investigation. KBPD Detectives were notified.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a suspicious male. Officers contact the male around 1121 Crandon Blvd. The male advised he was waiting on the County bus. A records check was completed, and it was negative.

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding a dumpster fire. KBFD extinguished the fire. The fire was not deemed suspicious at this time. The property is under construction and the owners were on scene.

While on patrol, Officers received an LPR notification. Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Enid Drive & Crandon Boulevard and contacted the driver. The driver stated his license was suspended. A records check revealed a suspended license and an active warrant for assault and battery. The driver was taken into custody and citations were issued.

Officers responded to an accident at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

April 8, 2023

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Glenridge Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a Civil Citation. This is the second citation issued since November 2022.

KBPD officers responded to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a homeless individual asking for money. Officers contacted a female and issued a written trespass warning.

While patrolling the beach, officers contacted two separate individuals with dogs on the beach, located around the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers issued written warnings to both parties.

Officers responded to Key Colony regarding a stolen golf cart. Officers contacted the owner and completed the report. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Police officers responded to Key Colony regarding a male refusing to leave the property. Officers contacted the male and issued a trespass warning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance over a parking spot. Officers contacted both parties and the dispute was resolved. A case card was issued.

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a vehicle hitting the guard gate. A report was completed, and a case card was issued.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South Mashta Drive regarding a group of juveniles trespassing. Officers checked the property, and no one was located.

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

April 9, 2023

Officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a domestic disturbance. Officers contacted both parties and documented the incident.

KBPD officers responded to the 600 block of Curtiswood Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Police completed a hit and run report at Harbor Drive & Crandon Boulevard. A gray Mercedes struck a Volkswagen and left the scene.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Harbor Drive regarding a loud noise complaint. Officers circulated the area and no noise was located.

