Key Biscayne Police Blotter for November 21 to December 4

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of November 21 to December 4. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

November 21, 2022

Officers completed a found property report for a set of keys located at Westwood & Allendale.

KBPD officers responded to the CVS regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance. The juveniles were gone on arrival.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 180 Island Drive. Officers were unable to gain entry. All appeared secure.

November 22, 2022

Officers conducted a traffic stop regarding no tag light on a vehicle at 6000 Block Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver and immediately detected an odor of marijuana. The driver was detained. The driver stated where the marijuana was inside of the vehicle. Search incident to arrest officers located several stolen credit cards. Post Miranda the driver admitted to the thefts. The driver was transported to TGK.

Police contacted the complainant at 430 Grand Bay Drive, who wanted to document written threats received via text messages. Officers issued a case card.

Community church at 355 Glenridge Road filed a report regarding a payment they made for Christmas trees, which have not arrived. They have made numerous attempts to contact the vendor, with no answer.

Officers contacted the complainant at 218 Seaview Drive, who advised someone stole his identity and withdrew a large amount of money from his bank account. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

KBPD officers completed a traffic stop at 200 Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and discovered a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and upon searching the vehicle over 60 grams of marijuana was discovered. The driver was transported to TGK.

November 23, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 315 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the brother-in-law, who advised he set the alarm off accidently.

Police received reports from Winn-Dixie management of a white male who had just stolen some bottles of champagne from the store. Officers were provided a description of the male and located him at 575 Crandon Blvd. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

While working a holiday safety detail, officers ran the tag attached to an Acura at 7 Crandon Boulevard. The check revealed the tag had a seize order and the vehicle’s owner had 3 suspensions on their license. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver was the owner of the vehicle and acknowledged he had a suspended drivers license. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

November 24, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a loud gathering in the balcony area of 151 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the resident and observed no violations.

KBPD officers responded to a suspicious incident at 165 W. McIntyre Street. The homeowner advised they heard a loud bang outside of their door. The homes interior and exterior were searched. There was no signs of damage or theft.

Offices responded to reports of loud construction at 395 Harbor Court. Officers contacted the construction crew and they advised they were leaving.

While on patrol, officers located a lost dog at 573 Warren Lane. Officers were able to reunite it with its owner. The dog had escaped when the gate was left open.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 340 Harbor Drive. Officers checked the residence and discovered the front door was locked, but not latched. The door was secured and latched. Officers contacted the owner and advised them.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 686 Glenridge Road. Officers arrived and discovered a loud party. This is the third violation this year. Officers issued the owner a civil citation, which they refused to sign.

Police responded to reports of loud music and noise at 605 Hampton Lane. Officers arrived and discovered a party. The owner was contacted and issued a written warning.

November 25, 2022

KBPD responded to 199 Ocean Lane Drive regarding a death investigation. Officers contacted the family and requested MDPD to complete the investigation.

Officers a vehicle double-parked at Ocean Drive & Sunrise Drive, blocking another vehicle. A parking citation was issued.

Police officers contacted a group of young adults (18-19) inside of Beach Park drinking. Officers disposed of the alcohol and issued trespass warnings.

November 26, 2022

Officers responded regarding a white female causing a disturbance at the Crandon Boulevard & E. Enid Drive bus stop. Officers contacted a female, who advised she was waiting for a bus to go to work. Officers did not observe any disruptive behavior.

KBPD contacted a white female walking her dog without a leash around Crandon Boulevard & E. Enid Drive. She was issued a written warning for the County ordinance.

Police officers responded to a fire alarm with KBFD at the K 8. The school was checked, and all was secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 275 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised he set the alarm off accidently.

Police responded to reports of a group of juveniles on top of the roof of 600 Grapetree Drive. Officers contacted security, who advised they did not see such activity. Officers did not locate anyone.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the CVS. Officers contacted a group of juveniles, and they left the property without further incident.

November 27, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers observed two juveniles walking around 300 Block Gulf Road and attempting to conceal themselves. Officers contacted the juveniles and had their father respond to the scene to take custody of them.

Officers contacted a male at 328 Crandon Boulevard, who appeared disoriented. Officers contacted the wife, and she advised officers of the male’s medical condition. He was released to his wife.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 320 Island Drive. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 331 Glenridge Road. Officers contacted the residence, and they advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers responded to a neighbor dispute at 200 Galen Drive. Officers contacted both parties and discovered the dispute was over a medical marijuana card. Both parties were advised this was a civil matter.

November 28, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a vehicle parked in a bicycle lane of 300 Block Crandon Boulevard. The vehicle also had a reflective tag cover, which distorted the appearance of the tag. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. Officers discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The driver was taken into custody. Search incident to arrest revealed three clear plastic baggies containing field tested cocaine. The driver was transported to TGK.

Officers responded to an accident at 470 W. Matheson Drive involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers contacted all involved parties. The pedestrian was treated by KBFD, and a report was completed.

Police officers responded to reports of a loud noise and music at 325 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the resident and observed no violations.

November 29, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers contacted a 12-year-old riding a bicycle with no light at 700 Block Crandon Boulevard. The child was issued a written warning and told to go home.

Officers responded to a vehicle alarm at 21 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the vehicle owner and he advised he mistakenly pressed the button.

Police completed a red tag Village Ordinance Violation for a vehicle being parked/stored on 251 N. Club Drive for an extended period. The vehicle has been cited already multiple times.

While on patrol, an officer observed a gray Mercedes commit a traffic infraction at 600 block Crandon Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted, and officers contacted the driver. A records check revealed a suspended driver’s license and an active arrest warrant. The driver was taken into custody and transferred to TGK.

Reports were received of juveniles skateboarding throughout the 240 Crandon Boulevard building. Officers contacted the group of juveniles, and they left without further incident.

November 30, 2022

Officers responded to a complaint of a golfcart at 425 Grapetree Drive not parked in the proper spot. Officers contacted the owner, who was in New York. The owner advised they can not move the cart until they return.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 84 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised it was accidental.

Police officers responded to a 3-car accident at 472 Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted all parties and completed a report. There were no injuries.

December 1, 2022

Officers responded to 7-11 regarding a disturbance between the store clerk and a customer. Officers contacted all involved parties. The disturbance was a misunderstanding. The customer left without further incident.

Police officers responded to a minor accident between two vehicles at 527 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Reportee came to the PD to report his wallet being lost while he was at Village Green. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

Reportee contacted the police department to report his wallet was taken while he was beachside at the Ritz Carlton. Officers completed a report and issued a case number.

While on patrol, officers completed a traffic stop for an expired decal at 200 Block Galen Drive. Officers contacted the driver. A records check revealed the tag was not assigned to the vehicle and revealed the driver had a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 28 Harbor Point. Officers contacted the owner, and all was okay.

December 2, 2022

The mother of a 9-year-old came to the police department to report her child missing. The father located the child at their school.

Officers completed a theft report from Golden Hog.

Police officers responded to a group of juveniles causing a disturbance at Village Green. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

December 3, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a bicycle left unsecured at 342 Hampton Lane. A crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 385 Atlantic Road. Officers contacted a worker at the residence. The homeowner was contacted and advise the worker had permission to be at the home.

While conducting foot patrol during Winterfest, officers were handed a found credit card. The card was placed into evidence for safe keeping.

KBPD officers completed a hit and run report involving a vehicle and golf cart at Crandon Boulevard & Westwood Drive.

December 4, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 580 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 201 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded regarding construction at 544 Allendale Road being completed on the weekend. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the Village Ordinance. The work stopped.

To read the last KBPD police blotter, click here.