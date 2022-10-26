key biscayne police blotter for october 10 to october 23

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of October 10 to October 23. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

October 10, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered the east side gate of Key Biscayne K-8 Center unlocked. Officers left a crime opportunity notice

Officers responded to a business alarm at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the business owner, who advised the alarm was having issues.

Police officers responded regarding a stolen electric scooter at 781 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the victim, who advised he had just returned from being outside of the country and discovered the theft. Officers completed a report.

KBPD officers responded to an accident at 721 Crandon Boulevard involving a garbage truck and a vehicle. Officers completed an accident investigation.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise at 177 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised of the call. The officers did not hear any noise and the homeowner advised they just finished having dinner.

October 11, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of music coming from the pool area at Grand Bay Tower Club. Officers did not locate anyone at the pool. There was music playing from the pool. Officers contacted security.

Officers responded to a minor traffic accident at 500 blk. W. Enid Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 240 Cape Florida Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any vehicle.

October 12, 2022

Officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 615 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted an individual, who advised it was accidental.

October 13, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of a lawn company using a loud leaf blower. Officers contacted the crew and did not observe any violations.

Officers contacted the victim of a fraud at 799 Crandon Boulevard. A report was completed regarding possible mortgage fraud.

Police contacted a suspicious male matching the description of a Grand Theft at 291 Fernwood Road. The male was identified as the subject and the victim signed an affidavit refusing Prosecution.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 442 Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers assisted a disabled motorist at 100 blk. W. McIntyre Street. The vehicle became inoperable, due to flooding in the area.

October 14, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 200 blk. Woodcrest Road. Officers checked the area and did not observe any violations.

Police officers assisted a disabled motorist at the K8 school.

Officers assisted FWC and Border Patrol with a group of Cuban Migrants which had arrived inside of Bill Baggs Park. All migrants were recovered and turned over to Border Patrol custody.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a suspicious package at Crandon Blvd. & W. McIntyre Street with KBFD. Upon inspection, it was discovered to be a discarded cooler.

Officers responded to the yacht club regarding the theft of a purse. Officers completed a report and observed the security surveillance footage. Detectives will be following up.

KBPD completed a theft report for a black Go-Trax scooter at 726 Crandon Boulevard.

Police officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at 799 Allendale Road. Officers contacted the owner, who advised their 2018 Mercedes Benz was stolen from the driveway. A report was completed, and detectives were contacted.

October 15, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 285 W. Enid Drive. Upon arrival, officers heard loud music and talking beyond the home and into the roadway. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 270 Woodcrest Road. Upon arrival, officers heard loud music and talking beyond the home and into the roadway. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

While on patrol, officers issued a parking citation for a gas vehicle being parked in an electric vehicle parking station at 400 blk. Fernwood Road.

Officers responded to a group of juveniles causing a disturbance and fishing from the Mashta Bridge. Officers contacted the group, and they left without incident.

Police officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at 500 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The driver was issued a citation and a Promise to Appear in court. A family member responded to the location to drive the vehicle.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at Atlantic Road & Sonesta Drive. Upon arrival, officers heard loud music and talking beyond the home and into the roadway. Officers contacted the homeowner at 301 Atlantic Rd. and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music at 220 Greenwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers heard loud music into the roadway. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

October 16, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 200 Cypress Drive. Upon arrival, officers heard loud music and talking beyond the home and into the roadway. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to an audible alarm at 155 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the guard, who advised me mistook the panic button for the gate button.

Officers responded to an accident with injuries at 500 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties. The driver of a black Audi stopped to let a passenger out in the roadway. Upon opening the door, a cyclist was struck and fell. The cyclist was transported to the hospital and an accident report was completed.

While on patrol, officers located a lost dog at 264 Westwood Drive. Officers were able to secure the dog and return it to its home.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a single golf cart accident at Westwood Drive & Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted an elderly male involved in the accident. The male had lost control of the golf cart and crashed, causing multiple lacerations. The male was transported to the hospital.

October 17, 2022

Detectives conducted a follow-up regarding a theft from the Yacht Club. Detectives located the culprit, and he provided a full confession.

Officers responded regarding a dispute between a store employee and Customer at 180 Crandon Boulevard. The customer was gone on arrival.

KBPD met with DCF regarding an investigation at 115 Sunrise Drive. DCF attempted contact and no one was home. DCF will follow-up again later.

October 18, 2022

Officers responded regarding a found set of keys at 51 Harbor Drive. Officers took possession of the keys and placed them into evidence.

KBPD Detectives placed a contractor into custody for taking $15K in payments and not completing the work.

Officers responded to the hospital regarding a death investigation. The patient was transported from 765 Crandon Boulevard and passed away.

Police officers responded regarding a suspicious female lying in the roadway at 515 Allendale Road. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers responded regarding dogs on the beach at 151 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the area and did not locate any animals.

KBPD officers responded regarding a neighbor dispute over noise at 762 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted both parties and could not hear any noise.

October 19, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a male causing a disturbance inside of 7-11. Officers contacted the clerk, who advised the male had left.

Police officers responded to a 9-11 call from 325 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted an elderly female, who had fallen. The daughter was contacted, and she advised they would see a doctor on their own.

Officers contacted the owner of 730 N. Mashta Drive regarding their 2021 Mercedes being stolen. The vehicle was tracked to the City of Lauderhill. The vehicle was unoccupied.

KBPD officers completed a report for a bicycle stolen from the Winn-Dixie parking lot.

Officers responded to an audible alarm at 700 S. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it was set-off accidentally.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 260 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it was set-off accidentally.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 84 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it was set-off accidentally.

October 20, 2022

Officers issued a trespass warning to a non-resident, who jumped the fence at Beach Park.

While patrolling overnight, a traffic stop was conducted at 6000 blk. Crandon Boulevard. The driver was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license and possession of narcotics.

Officers responded to a juvenile cyclist who had fallen at the K8 School. The juvenile did not require medical attention, was wearing a helmet, and was released to their mother.

Police officers responded regarding a neighbor dispute at 325 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted both parties. The dispute was over noise. KBPD documented the incident in a police report.

October 21, 2022

Officers responded regarding a loud Ferrari speeding around 400 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle at 260 Crandon Blvd. and conducted a records check. The driver was advised of the complaint.

KBPD officers completed a single vehicle accident report at 455 Grand Bay Drive. A bus struck the concrete wall causing damages. There were no injuries to anyone.

October 22, 2022

Officers responded regarding a suspicious vehicle at 95 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle. He was a worker waiting for his shift to start.

Police officers responded to reports of two teenagers possibly smoking marijuana around 200 blk. Galen Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 28 Grand Bay Estates Circle. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

October 23, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 160 Buttonwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 201 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner and advised of the Village’s noise ordinance.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 240 W. McIntyre Street. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 201 Cape Florida Drive. Officers contacted the owner and advised of the Village’s noise ordinance.

KBPD officers responded to construction work occurring on the weekend. Officers contacted the crew at 50 W. Mashta Drive and advised them of the Village Ordinance. The crew stopped working.

