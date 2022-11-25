Key Biscayne Police Blotter for October 24 to November 6

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of October 24 to November 6. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

October 24, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles and scooters visible from the roadway of 390 Gulf Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 520 Crandon Boulevard. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a suspicious female walking from business to business around 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the female, who advised she was seeking employment.

Officers completed a report for a lost wallet at 328 Crandon Boulevard.

Police officers responded to a disturbance in progress at 650 Curtiswood Drive. Officers contacted both parties and after completing their investigation a female was transported to Mercy Hospital.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 70 Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and learned the driver had a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear and citations. The vehicle was towed.

October 25, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 11 Harbor Point. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 260 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the manager, who was unaware the alarm was activated. The business was checked, all was secure.

While patrolling, officers contacted a suspicious male laying in the pathway of 200 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the male and conducted a records check. The male left the area without further incident.

Officers responded regarding a suspicious male at 95 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted a male and issued a trespass warning from the area. The male left without further incident.

While conducting patrol, officers discovered an unlocked vehicle at 270 Buttonwood Drive. Officers completed and left a crime opportunity notice.

October 26, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 747 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner. The owner advised they had a gathering, and everyone had left. Officers did not observe any violation.

Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at 70 Crandon Boulevard. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud construction and noise at 748 Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the homeowner. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the Village Ordinance regarding construction noise.

Officers responded to reports of a hit and run accident at 235 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted security, who advised a vehicle struck the security gate and fled. The incident was captured on video. A report was completed, and case card issued.

Police officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 711 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner and learned the daughter was playing on the phone. All was secure at the residence.

October 27, 2022

Officers responded to a silent alarm at Wells Fargo Bank. Officers contacted the bank employees, who were unaware it had gone off. All was secure.

KBPD officers responded to several juveniles riding scooters without lights on the street around Harbor Drive and Harbor Lane. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers responded to a taxi fare dispute at Island Drive & Knollwood Drive. On arrival, the fare was paid in the presence of the officer.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at W. Enid Drive & Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner. The owner advised they had a gathering, and everyone had left. Officers did not observe any violation.

October 28, 2022

KBPD assisted MDPD with a vehicle accident on the causeway at their request.

Officers responded to reports of a male possibly intoxicated at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the male. Who was boarding a county bus. The male was not intoxicated and left without further incident.

Police officers responded to the Ritz Carlton for an accident involving a truck. Officers contacted the driver and completed an accident report.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 641 S. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

While on patrol, officers contacted 3 males and two females inside of a vehicle running at 200 blk. E. Enid Drive. Officers observed alcohol and marijuana in plain view. Several civil citations were issued to the involved parties. KB-22-1351.

October 29, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 155 Hampton Lane. Officers did not observe any violation.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 310 Cypress Drive. Homeowner requested for PD to check the residence. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded and recovered two missing golf carts at 321 Beechwood Drive. The carts sustained damage but were operable. The carts were released to the owner on scene and the incident was documented on a police report.

Police officers were contacted regarding a found bb gun at Palmwood Lane & Heather Drive. Officers impounded the bb gun for safekeeping.

Officers contacted the parents of a child, who stated their phone was stolen while at soccer practice. The phone was tracked to the Kendall area. MDPD and detectives were notified.

KBPD officers observed a white male driving a golf cart with defective equipment at Glenridge Road & Westwood Drive. Officers contacted the male, who was a juvenile. The mother was contacted and responded to the scene. A civil citation was issued.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at 625 Harbor Circle. Officers contacted the owner, who advised his Range Rover was stolen with the vehicle keys inside. A report was completed, and detectives were contacted.

October 30, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 560 Ridgewood Drive. Upon arrival, officers could clearly hear the music in violation of Village ordinance. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 575 Sabal Palm Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

Officers responded to reports of a bunch of juveniles fighting on the corner of Westwood Drive & Glenridge Road. Officers canvassed the area, and no one was located.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 300 Caribbean Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

October 31, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered an open Lexus RX350 at 211 Knollwood Drive. A crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious male at the Village Green. Officers contacted the male, who was sleeping prior to his work shift.

Police officers responded to a single vehicle accident at 710 Myrtlewood Lane. Officers contacted the driver of a truck, who had struck a tree. A report was completed.

KBPD and KBFD responded to reports of a burning smell coming from the building at 350 Ocean Drive. The building was checked, and all was secure.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious male at 712 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the male, who was looking for a party. A records check was conducted on the male, and he left without further incident.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 20 Cape Florida Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 200 Knollwood Drive. Officers did not observe any violation.

November 1, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers stopped a golf cart without registration at Warren Lane & W. McIntyre. Officers contacted the 16-year-old driver. The mother was also contacted and responded to the scene. Officers issued a civil citation.

KBPD officers responded to a male causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the property of 177 Ocean Lane Drive. The male was gone upon police arrival.

Officers responded to reports of loud construction and noise at 485 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the foreman and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 731 S. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised everything was okay.

November 2, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered an unsecure electric scooter at 120 Buttonwood Drive. Officers completed and left a crime opportunity notice.

KBPD responded to assist MDPD with a cyclist accident on the causeway. On arrival, two cyclists collided together and sustained minor injuries.

A Go-Trax scooter was reported stolen from the Winn-Dixie parking lot. An officer completed the report, issued a case card, and contacted a detective.

Officers completed a report of a stolen golf cart at 701 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted security to obtain surveillance video.

November 3, 2022

Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious male at 122 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the male and completed a field interview card. The male left without further incident.

KBPD officers responded regarding a Ferrari, which had been in the parking lot of 604 Crandon Boulevard for several days. The vehicle was towed for being abandoned.

Officers completed a bicycle theft report at 100 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers obtained video footage and detectives will be conducting a follow-up.

Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious male at 520 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the male, who advised he was waiting to meet a friend. A records check was completed, and the male was issued a trespass warning.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 260 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised the alarm was set-off accidentally.

November 4, 2022

Officers contacted the reportee at 166 Harbor Drive, who stated someone took his political sign without his permission. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 300 W. Heather Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers completed a found property report for a debit card located at 180 Crandon Boulevard. The debit card was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Officers responded regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance at 160 Harbor Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Police officers responded regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance inside of CVS. Officers contacted the group of kids, and they left without incident.

Officers responded to an accident between two vehicles at 712 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and issued 2 citations.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 561 Warren Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

November 5, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers observed several unsecure scooters from the roadway of 379 Gulf Road. A crime opportunity notice was completed and left.

Officers completed a report for a package taken from the mailbox of 520 S. Mashta Road.

KBPD officers responded regarding an accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist at 890 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted both parties and learned the cyclist never collided with the vehicle. The cyclist acted when they saw the vehicle backing-up from the driveway, causing them to fall off the bicycle. A report was completed.

Officers responded to reports of loud construction at 161 Cape Florida Drive. Officers contacted the workers and advised them of the Village construction ordinance on the weekends.

Police officers responded regarding two guests causing a disturbance inside of the lobby of 455 Grand Bay Drive. On arrival, the guest had left already.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 119 E. Enid Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 191 Enid Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

November 6, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 755 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 472 Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a citation.

KBPD responded with KBFD regarding a male who had fallen and hit his head at 200 Ocean Lane Drive. The male was transported to the hospital.

Officers responded to an accident between two vehicles at 400 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and issued a citation.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 442 Glenridge Road. Officers checked the property and all appeared secure.

