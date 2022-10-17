Key Biscayne Police Blotter for September 26 to October 9

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of September 26 to October 9. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

September 26, 2022

Officers responded to reports of juveniles being loud at 250 W. McIntyre Street. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

While patrolling overnight, officers located the east side of the gate at 150 W. McIntyre Street left open. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice and contacted the SRO.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a minor accident at 180 Crandon Boulevard. Contact was made with both parties and a report was completed.

Officers responded regarding a suspicious male at 951 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted a male, who was seeking shelter from the rain. The male left without further incident.

September 27, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of a sparking power line at 330 Caribbean Road. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any sparking wires.

Officers completed a report for a lost passport at 747 Crandon Boulevard. The reportee was issued a case card.

Police officers completed a police report regarding a theft at 101 Crandon Boulevard. The victim stated they provided a deposit to a contractor for impact windows, and they have not heard from them, despite several attempts to contact.

KBPD assisted KBFD with a delivery truck smoking at 28 Crandon Boulevard. The smoke was extinguished by KBFD.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 151 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, officers contacted all involved parties. A report was completed.

September 28, 2022

KBPD Officers responded regarding a business alarm activation at 320 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

KBPD and KBFD responded to a fire alarm in the pool area of 201 Sunrise Drive. KBFD was able to turn off the alarm and all was secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD assisted KBFD with a transformer fire at 798 Crandon Boulevard. The fire was extinguished by KBFD, and FPL was contacted.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm activation at 100 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded regarding a business alarm activation 200 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure. The business owner was contacted.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 871 Harbor Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a juvenile in distress at 840 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the parents and juvenile. Everyone was okay within the residence.

September 29, 2022

Officers responded regarding a business alarm activation at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee of the business, who advised they entered the wrong code.

Police officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at 255 Galen Drive. Officers contacted the resident, who advised she called 9-11 by accident. The resident was seeking information on designated parking areas.

Officers completed a property damage report for a vehicle striking a pole at 235 Crandon Boulevard. The driver stated her shoelace got stuck around the accelerator pedal causing the damage.

KBPD officers responded to an SOS report from a cellphone at 151 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the female, who advised it was an accident.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 560 Ridgewood Drive. Officers contacted the resident and issued a civil citation.

September 30, 2022

Police officers completed a parking citation for a “no parking” violation at 305 W. Enid Drive.

Officers responded regarding a group of juveniles jumping the yellow tape at 781 Crandon Boulevard.

Officers contacted the juveniles, and they left the area without further incident.

October 1, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers located an unlocked Mini Cooper at 255 Sunrise Drive. Officers attempted contacting the owner but were unsuccessful. A crime opportunity notice was provided.

Officers responded regarding construction workers working at 365 Caribbean Road on the weekend. Officers contacted the workers and issued a written warning for the ordinance violation.

KBPD was requested to the Dog Park by KBFD. Officers contacted a male, who was bit by his own dog. The male did not want to file a police report.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at 766 Harbor Drive. Officers circulated the owner and did not observe any violations. The owner was contacted and advised of the complaint.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and kids screaming at 119 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the owner and advised the music would be turned off.

October 2, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers completed a crime opportunity notice for 2 Amazon packages left outside of 749 Ridgewood Road.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and kids screaming at 653 Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious male within Village Green. Officers contacted the male and spoke with him. The male complied with the officers.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 11 Harbor Point. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to reports of a fire on the beach around 177 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers circulated the area and located a BBQ causing the smoke.

KBPD officers conducted a traffic stop at Harbor Ct. & Harbor Drive for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and discovered a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Officers completed a check of the driver and the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody for narcotics violations.

October 3, 2022

Officers responded regarding a business alarm activation at 122 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted Father JC, who advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a dog barking excessively at 1047 Mariner Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who brought the dog inside. Officers were on scene for 20 minutes and the dog did not bark once.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 1025 Mariner Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police officers to reports of a stolen BMW at 330 Caribbean Road. Officers contacted the owner and completed a report.

Officers completed a lost property report AT 604 Crandon Boulevard for a wallet. The reportee was provided with a case number.

October 4, 2022

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 30 Cape Florida Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding a Taxi fare dispute at 77 Crandon Boulevard. Officers spoke with the cab driver and provided them with a case number.

KBPD officers completed a theft report from CVS, at 726 Crandon Boulevard.

October 5, 2022

Officers assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside of their vehicle.

KBPD assisted MDPD and MDFD with a cyclist who had fallen off their bike at 6700 Crandon Boulevard. The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police officers completed a death report supplement on Brian Leger.

Officers responded to a business alarm at 260 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner, who advised they were having issues with the alarm.

KBPD officers responded to a minor accident at 331 Glenridge Road. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 201 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the tenant and advised them of the Village Noise Ordinance.

October 6, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered an unlocked vehicle at 475 Warren Lane. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered an unlocked vehicle at 299 W. Enid Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Units responded to the park to assist MDPD and MDFD with a group of 26 migrants arriving at Bill-Baggs Cape Florida State Park from Cuba.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at 100 blk. Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the driver and completed a report.

Police officers completed a report for a found wedding band at 726 Crandon Boulevard. The band was placed into evidence.

October 7, 2022

Officers responded to 7-11 regarding a hit and run accident at 51 Harbor Drive. The offender vehicle had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. However, a short time later the driver was located and positively identified. A report was completed, and the male was arrested.

KBPD officers responded to an accident with injuries call at 121 Crandon Boulevard. Officers rendered aid and completed an accident report.

Officers responded to reports of a loud leaf blower at 121 Buttonwood Drive. Officers contacted a maintenance man and did not observe or hear any noise.

Officers issued a written warning at 177 Ocean Lane Drive for a service dog not on a leash.

October 8, 2022

Officers responded to a disturbance at 430 Grand Bay Drive. On arrival, officers observed a violation of the Village noise ordinance. A written warning was issued.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 715 N. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 251 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the resident and issued a written warning.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 424 Crandon Boulevard. The driver was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license. The officer issued a citation and a Promise to Appear in Court.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 860 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted a resident, who advised the alarm was set-off accidentally.

Officers responded regarding a grand theft at 177 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the resident, who advised he had two bicycles stolen from the location. Officers completed a report and advised the detective.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 201 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 110 Woodcrest Lane. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning. The music was clearly audible over 100 ft.

October 9, 2022

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 642 Fernwood Road. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 635 Curtiswood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

While patrolling overnight, officers completed a crime opportunity notice for packages and bicycles left out unsecured at 678 Woodcrest Road.

A fired employee wanted information on his former employer refusing to pay him. He was referred to the Florida Department of Labor.

Officers responded to a white male trespassing at Sir Pizza. Officers contacted the male and issued a trespass warning.

