Key Biscayne Police Blotter from February 13 to February 26

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of February 13 to February 26.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

February 13, 2023

Officers responded to the 200 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding reports of loud banging. Officers canvassed the yard and discovered loose metal panels banging as the wind blew.

Police responded regarding an unknown person knocking on a home's door on the 200 block of Galen Drive. Police checked the area, and no one was located.

While on patrol, officers issued a parking citation at the 500 block of Glenridge Road for obstructing traffic.

The complainant at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive responded to the police station to report a specialized road bike was stolen from his garage. Officers completed a theft report and issued a case card.

Officers completed a report at the 200 block of East Enid Drive for a found wallet. The wallet was placed into evidence.

While on patrol, officers observed a male stumbling and jay walking, as he crossed around the 600 block of Crandon Blvd. The pedestrian was cursing at oncoming traffic. Officers conducted a stop for his safety. Upon making contact, officers observed a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. The pedestrian was also in possession of an open alcoholic container in his hands. The male was issued a Promise to Appear and took a bus leaving the Key.

February 14, 2023

While on patrol, officers observed a 2015 BMW around the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard driving too fast for conditions. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. Upon making contact, a strong odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. The driver spontaneously uttered she had marijuana in her vehicle. The driver was detained, and the vehicle was searched. The search revealed a bag containing approximately 108 grams of Marijuana. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail for processing.

KBPD assisted KBFD with a gas leak at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center, located at 150 West McIntyre Street. The school was evacuated temporarily and both agencies assisted.

Officers completed a found property report at the 400 block of Fernwood Road for air pods.

KBPD assisted MDPD with an accident on the Causeway, around the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard. Traffic was cut down to one lane. KBPD assisted with traffic.

KBPD assisted the City of Miami with a rollover traffic crash at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway. KBPD assisted with traffic.

Officers completed a found property report for a found wallet at 1200 Crandon Boulevard.

Police responded to a disturbance between a female and a male at the 300 block of Galen Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Hampton Lane regarding reports of loud music or noise. Officers did not observe any violation.

February 15, 2023

KBPD officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at the 900 block of Mariner Drive. Officers located the vehicle and its owner. The owner was contacted and had the vehicle properly parked.

Officers responded to a parking complaint at the 400 block of Fernwood Road. Officers issued a parking citation.

Police responded to a parking complaint at the 300 block of Glenridge Road. On arrival, officers observed vehicles blocking access. Officers issued a written warning and a citation.

While handling a parking complaint at the 400 block of Fernwood Road, a KBPD officer was bit by a dog. The officer was treated at the hospital and Miami Dade Animal Control was notified.

February 16, 2023

Officers responded to a parking complaint from a citizen at the 100 block of East Enid Drive. Officers issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of Island Drive. The residence was checked, and all was secure. Officers contacted the owner’s daughter.

KBPD issued a parking citation at 606 Crandon Boulevard for a vehicle parked in a stroller spot with no decal or placard.

23 Civil Citations were issued for violations of Chapter 19 inside of Village Green Park, located at 400 Crandon Boulevard.

Officers completed a theft report at 800 Crandon Boulevard for a golf cart. The complainant stated they last saw the cart at Ace Hardware.

February 17, 2023

KBPD assisted the City of Miami with a traffic crash at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway. KBPD assisted with traffic.

Officers met the complainant at the 200 block of Ridgewood Road, who advised their 2017 Range Rover was stolen overnight. The owner was in possession of their keys and the vehicle was locked. Detectives were notified and will be conducting a follow-up.

KBPD responded to a hit and run accident involving a mail truck at 555 of Crandon Boulevard. The USPS truck had its side view mirror struck. A report was completed.

Police officers responded to 200 Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance over a cab fare. On arrival, the passenger paid the fare, and the dispute was resolved.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Heather Drive regarding the complainant receiving threatening phone calls. Officers contacted the complainant and documented the incident.

Police responded to reports of a large group of juveniles on the beach around 789 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the group, and they left without further incident.

KBPD responded to reports of 2 electric scooters taken from 604 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the complainant and completed a report. KBPD detectives will follow-up on the case.

February 18, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 210 Seaview Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

Police officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at 798 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

While conducting an area check overnight, officers discovered an open door to a Honda at the 500 block of Allendale Road. Officers secured the door and completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to an accident between a cyclist and a vehicle at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties. Investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling southbound in the bicycle lane and the vehicle involved was also traveling southbound. The vehicle failed to yield to the cyclist, while making a turn. The cyclist collided with the vehicle. The cyclist was transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was cited.

While on patrol, officers observed a construction crew unloading equipment at 615 Harbor Circle. The crew was contacted and advised of the construction ordinance on the weekends. The crew left without incident.

KBPD officers completed a theft report for a bicycle taken from Winn-Dixie, located at 604 Crandon Boulevard.

Officers responded to CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a group of juveniles blocking the entrance. Officers contacted the juveniles, and they were advised to not block the premises. They left without further incident.

Police responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 100 block of East Enid Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violations.

February 19, 2023

Officers completed a theft report for an electric scooter at 350 Ocean Drive.

Police officers completed a theft report for a golf cart. The golf cart was last seen in building 711 of Crandon Boulevard.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Reef Lane regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised her 2020 Range Rover was taken from this location. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. KBPD detectives were contacted and will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 300 block of Caribbean Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the noise ordinance.

February 20, 2023

Officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the noise ordinance.

Police officers completed a lost property report for a lost decal at 799 Crandon Boulevard.

KBPD completed a theft report for a stolen bicycle at 121 Crandon Boulevard.

Officers responded to a disruptive male in the parking lot of 604 Crandon Boulevard. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Police responded to the lobby of the Ritz, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted a female causing a disturbance. The female stated she was there to see a friend. The female left without further incident.

February 21, 2023

Officers completed a fraud report at 781 Crandon Boulevard regarding identity theft.

Police officers completed a found property report at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive for a found passport.

KBPD responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding an accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, regarding 4-5 individuals trespassing in the pool area. The individuals were contacted by police and issued a trespass warning.

February 22, 2023

The complainant at the 100 block of Buttonwood Drive filed a burglary report. The complainant advised on February 20th at approximately 0200 hours, their CCTV captured the subject(s) entering their locked vehicle and removing $32.00. Detectives were contacted and will be following up.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, who advised they were waiting for mass to begin at St. Agnes.

KBPD completed a fraud report at the 300 block of Glenridge Road regarding identity theft.

Officers responded to reports at 100 Ocean Lane Drive of an apartment/condo door being open. Officers contacted the reportee and checked the unit. The unit appeared to be secure. Officers attempted contacting the owner. The door was secure.

February 23, 2023

Police responded to a business alarm at 1 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, and everything was okay.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Glenridge Road regarding a vehicle door being left open. Officers checked the vehicle and attempted to locate the owner. The vehicle was secured.

Police officers responded to Key Colony, at 151 Crandon Boulevard, to complete a property damage report. Officers contacted the reportee, who advised a Chevy van was crossing the security bar, when it closed too early. The officers documented the incident.

KBPD responded to 328 Crandon Blvd regarding reports of a suspicious male. Officers contacted the male and conducted a records check. The male was offered several resources for assistance but refused. The male left without further incident.

February 24, 2023

Officers conducted a traffic stop at 6000 Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. His records check revealed a suspended dl and a seize tag order. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear, and her vehicle was towed.

KBPD officers responded to 235 Crandon Boulevard regarding a broken-down vehicle blocking the entrance. Officers contacted the driver, who advised his vehicle was overheating and he needed a few minutes before he could move it. After 10 minutes, the vehicle was moved.

Officers issued a parking citation at the 200 block of East Enid Drive for a vehicle parked in a designated electric vehicle spot.

Police officers contacted the complainant who advised her daughter was visiting a friend at the 600 block of Fernwood Road. The e-bicycle was left at the location unsecured. Upon exiting the residence, the e-bicycle was no longer there. No one had surveillance cameras in the area. A case card was issued.

Officers completed a report for a found I-phone at 726 Crandon Boulevard.

KBPD responded to 201 Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a group of juveniles causing a disturbance. On arrival, officers contacted a female who advised her kids were playing soccer on her patio. No noise or disturbance violations were observed.

February 25, 2023

Officers responded to 301 Ocean Drive regarding reports of juveniles refusing to get out of the pool. On arrival, no one was located. The pool was empty.

Police responded to 200 Galen Drive regarding reports of an odor of marijuana emanating from an apartment. Officers spoke with the complainant and attempted contact at an apartment with negative results.

KBPD officers responded to the 700 block of Harbor Drive regarding reports of juveniles knocking on the door and running away. The juveniles were gone on arrival. Officers did contact the complainant.

Officers responded to 201 Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the resident and issued a written warning.

February 26, 2023

Police officers responded to the 200 block of Ridgewood Road regarding reports of a loud party. Officers did not observe any music but could hear talking.

While on patrol, officers observed the windows down to a Mercedes at the 200 block of West Enid Drive. Officers contacted the owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

While on patrol, officers located a dog at the 300 block of Glenridge Road. A short time later the owner responded to the police station and was reunited with their animal.

