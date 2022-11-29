Key Biscayne Police Blotter November 7 to November 20

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of November 7 to November 20. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

November 7, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 200 Knollwood Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not hear any violations.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered the trunk of a car completely open. A crime opportunity notice was completed and provided.

Officers responded to an accident between a scooter and a vehicle at 320 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report. The child was treated and released on scene by KBFD.

Police officers completed a theft report of cleaning supplies from the storage room of 765 Crandon Boulevard.

November 8, 2022

Officers responded to reports of juveniles causing trouble in the parking lot of 160 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted several juveniles and issued a trespass warning. A records check was also completed.

KBPD officers responded to reports of juveniles skateboarding in the parking lot of 260 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the juveniles and they left upon request.

Police completed a fraud report at 715 Crandon Boulevard regarding the theft of airline miles. A case card was issued.

Police completed a theft report for an electric bike taken on 11.7.22 at 301 Sunrise Drive. A case card was issued.

November 9, 2022

Officers responded to an alarm at K-8 school, 150 W. McIntyre Street. The school was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded regarding a loose dog attacking a cat at 200 Greenwood Drive. Officers contacted both parties. The cat owner requested for the incident to be documented.

November 10, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles left outside of 686 Glenridge Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

KBPD responded with KBFD regarding a woman who had fallen at 10 Village Green Way. KBFD treated the patient.

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm at 101 Knollwood Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was malfunctioning.

KBPD responded with KBFD to a fire alarm at 199 Ocean Lane Drive. The residence was checked, and the alarm went off from a cooking incident.

November 11, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles left outside of 135 Hampton Lane. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers located a lost dog at 485 Ridgewood Roas. The owner’s nanny was contacted, and the dog was reunited.

Police officers responded to reports of juveniles on the beach with bicycles. Officers checked the beach and the area around 1111 Crandon Boulevard. No juveniles were located.

Officers witnessed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed with the tag obscured inbound on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Officers issued an alert. The motorcycle was located at the Mobil gas station and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was issued multiple citations.

Police responded to reports of loud music and noise at 685 Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the noise ordinance.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 141 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the noise ordinance.

November 12, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 221 Greenwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

While on patrol, officers contacted 5 non-residents inside of Beach Park. Officers conducted a records check and issued a trespass warning.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a BMW completely open at 320 Pacific Road. As the officer was completing a crime opportunity notice, the owner of the vehicle spoke to the officer. Nothing was taken from the vehicle and the officer handed the notice to the owner.

Officers contacted the landscaping crew at 60 Island Drive and issued a written warning for landscaping on the weekend.

While patrolling, officers contacted a group of juveniles from within the park at Hampton Lane & Heather Drive. Officers also discovered suspect marijuana. The parents of the juveniles were contacted and responded to the scene.

Police officers responded to an audible alarm at 410 Island Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was malfunctioning.

November 13, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 155 Hampton Lane. Officers circulated the area and did not hear any violations.

While patrolling overnight, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving with no lights at 6000 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver and occupants of the vehicle. The driver and occupants of the vehicle had snuck out of their home. Multiple citations were issued.

While on patrol overnight, officers conducted a traffic stop at 303 Galen Drive for a fake temporary tag. Officers contacted the driver. A records check revealed several suspensions of their driver’s license. The driver was taken into custody.

Officers responded to loud construction noise at 670 S. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the laborer, and he was issued a written warning for working on the weekend.

While on patrol, officers received an alert from 604 Crandon Boulevard for a stolen tag. Officers located the vehicle in the 6000 blk. Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver, who did not have a driver’s license. The driver was taken into custody. As a vehicle inventory was being conducted, officers discovered two shopping baskets containing $963.94 worth of alcohol. Officers contacted Winn-Dixie, who confirmed the alcohol was stolen. The subject was add charged and transported to jail.

November 14, 2022

Officers contacted a caller who advised someone hacked their phone. Officers completed a report documenting what had occurred.

KBPD officers completed a report regarding harassing messages being received on Snap Chat App.

Police responded to reports of someone ringing the doorbell of 240 Glenridge Road several times. Officers contacted the owner, who advised the doorbell was malfunctioning.

November 15, 2022

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles left outside of 165 Woodcrest Lane. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to an accident at 166 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Police officers responded to a disturbance at 104 Crandon Boulevard. Officers were advised a black male, wearing all black, was making verbal threats. Officers contacted the male, and he left without further incident.

November 16, 2022

Officers conducted a traffic stop at W. McIntyre Street & Glenridge Road regarding dark window tints. Officers contacted the driver and learned their drivers license had been expired. A citation was issued.

KBPD officers responded regarding a single-vehicle accident at 161 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the driver and completed the report, while also issuing a citation for careless driving.

November 17, 2022

Officers contacted a white male sleeping on a bench at 604 Crandon Boulevard. The officers conducted a records check on the male. He was advised he could not camp out on the bench. The male left without incident.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at 298 Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. A records check of the driver revealed a suspended drivers license. The driver was issued multiple citations. The owner of the vehicle took possession of the car.

Police officers completed a theft report at 177 Ocean Lane Drive for a black and white bicycle. The reportee advised the bicycle was seen over a month ago. A case card was issued.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at 100 blk. E. Sunrise Drive for an expired tag and decal not assigned. Officers contacted the driver and immediately observed marijuana and the odor emanating from the vehicle. Officers detained the driver. A records check revealed 8 suspensions on his license. The driver was placed into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed over 500 grams of marijuana and 100 grams of mushrooms. The vehicle was towed, and the driver was transported to TGK Jail.

November 18, 2022

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at 100 Harbor Drive. The business was checked, and all appeared to be secure.

Police responded to a minor traffic accident at 180 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 200 blk. E. Enid Drive. Officers contacted a Key Biscayne resident and advised them to find another parking spot for their camper size vehicle.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 797 Glenridge Road. On arrival, music and noise were clearly heard in an excessive manner. Officers contacted the owner and issued a civil citation.

November 19, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a group of teens causing a disturbance at 201 Crandon Boulevard. Officers circulated the area and were unable to contact anyone.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 101 Cape Florida Drive. On arrival, music was heard over 100 feet from the residence. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles left outside and the backyard gate wide open at 285 Woodcrest Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 871 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the resident and it appeared to have been accidental.

KBPD officers responded regarding a group of juveniles trespassing on 101 Sunrise Drive. Officers contacted the group of juveniles and called their parents. The parents responded and the juveniles were issued a trespass warning.

Police responded to reports of loud music and noise at 141 Harbor Drive. On arrival, music was heard over 100 feet from the residence. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise coming from Milanezza. On arrival, music was heard over 100 feet from the business. Officers contacted the manager and issued a written warning.

November 20, 2022

Police officers responded to 7-11 regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted both parties and discovered it was the result of a miscommunication between the customer and attendant.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 678 Glenridge Road. Officers circulated the area and did not hear any violations.

KBPD officers contacted a group of juveniles on school grounds at 150 W. McIntyre Street. They were advised they could not be there, despite the gate being open.

Officers assisted several disabled vehicles throughout the Village, due to the rain all day.

