Here is a summary of action taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during May and beginning of June, taken from the department’s logs:

May 16, 2022

Officers responded to an automobile accident. A report was completed, and no one was injured.

Police received reports of a suspicious female. Officers contacted the female and she advised she was looking for a business. A records check was conducted, and the female was let go.

Officers contacted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle. The occupants advised they were at Beach Park earlier and were now talking inside of the car. A records check was completed, and they left the area.

Officers contacted three males within Hampton park. The males were issued a trespass warning and left after the officers completed a records check.

May 17, 2022

Officers responded regrading a 911 hang-up. Contact was made with the homeowner, who advised it was accidental.

Officers responded regarding a hit and run accident. A report was completed.

Victim contacted the police to report her Go Trac V2 Electric Scooter stolen. A report was completed, and case card issued.

May 18, 2022

During overnight hours, officers discovered an unlocked Range Rover. A crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers responded regarding an automobile accident. On arrival, both parties decided to settle amongst themselves.

Officers responded regarding an automobile accident. A report was completed and both parties refused rescue.

Non-Key Biscayne resident had a suspended driver’s license and out of state warrants. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

May 19, 2022

Officers responded regarding an audible alarm from the residence. Officers contacted the owner, who advised the alarm was malfunctioning.

Reportee wanted to file a report regarding money they paid for a remodeling job, which had not been completed. A report was completed, and case card issued.

A report was filed regarding someone turning in a found passport at the location.

Officers responded regarding a dispute between two parties. The dispute was in reference to parking on a city swale. A report was completed.

May 20, 2022

Officers completed a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in the early morning hours. The driver, a Pembroke Pines resident, was contacted. A records check was completed, and the driver was released.

Officers responded regarding an audible alarm from the residence. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police contacted a disabled golf cart driver. KB Green was contacted and assisted disabled golf cart.

Officers responded regarding an audible alarm from the residence. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers contacted a male and he advised his motorcycle was stolen. The victim told officers he had not utilized his motorcycle in a week. A report was completed, and detectives will follow-up.

May 21, 2022

Officers contacted 5 individuals inside of the park after hours. The males were told the park was closed and they left the area without further incident.

Officers responded regarding an audible alarm. The housekeeper greeted officers, and advised she set off the alarm accidentally.

Officers responded in reference to a 9-11 hang-up. The owner was contacted and advised it was an accident.

May 22, 2022

Officers received reports of a suspicious male. Officers circulated the area and did not locate anyone.

Victim reported their GoTrax Scooter being stolen from the entrance of Winn-Dixie. Detectives conducted follow-up.

Officers were dispatched to the location regarding a customer dispute. On arrival, the dispute was settled. A report was authored documenting the incident.

Officers responded regarding a loud noise/music complaint. The owners were contacted and issued a written warning.

May 23, 2022

Officers responded to an audible business alarm. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm. The residence was checked, and all appeared to be secure.

Officers conducted a traffic stop. The driver was taken into custody for a warrant and the passenger was arrested for narcotics possession.

May 24, 2022

Officers were checking neighborhoods overnight and discovered a completely open garage door. A crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers responded regarding a BMW, which was stolen at 2:20 a.m. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside of it. Fort Lauderdale Police located the vehicle and made an arrest in connection with the theft.

Officers contacted an individual with a dog on the beach. The person was advised of the rules and regulations pertaining to animals on the beach and left without further incident.

May 25, 2022

Officers were conducting proactive patrols in the overnight hours. Officers discovered an unlocked Land Rover with the keys inside of the vehicle. Contact was made with the homeowner, and the vehicle was secured.

Police responded to 7-11 and took a theft report. Video surveillance shows an employee stealing cash from the cash register. Detectives are following up.

Officers responded regarding an audible alarm. Officers contacted the housekeeper, and she advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

May 26, 2022

Officers responded to 7-11 regarding a dispute between an employee and the customer. The officers settled the dispute on scene.

Officers responded regarding an audible alarm. Officers contacted the housekeeper, and she advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Police responded regarding an audible alarm. Officers contacted the housekeeper, and she advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Officers responded regarding a neighbor dispute over noise. The dispute was settled, and one half advised they were moving in 10 days.

May 27, 2022

Officers responded regarding a male sleeping on the beach. Officers contacted a male and he advised he was an employee of the ocean club. The male was in good health and advised he was resting before work. He left without further incident.

police responded regarding a 9-11 hang-up. Officers contacted the residence, and all was okay.

Officers responded regarding a verbal dispute between two neighbors. The dispute was resolved when officers arrived.

May 28, 2022

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police responded regarding a domestic dispute between a father and their minor child. Officers spoke with both parties and there were no signs of violence. A report was completed.

Officers responded regarding a dispute between juveniles. Officers contacted the involved parties and their parents responded to the scene. A report was completed.

Officers contacted two males smoking marijuana. The males were issued a civil citation.

Officers responded regarding loud noise. Contact was made with the homeowner, and they were issued a written warning.

Officers were patrolling overnight and discovered a car door completely open. The door was closed by the officer and a crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers contacted one party of a road rage incident. The second vehicle was gone on officers’ arrival.

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm. The residence was secure.

May 30, 2022

Officers were patrolling overnight and discovered a garage door completely open, leading into the home. Officers contacted the homeowner and left a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

Reportee turned in found property from Village Green. 2 Colombian identification cards were placed into evidence.

Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle who had the vehicle unlocked. The vehicle was secured, and a crime opportunity notice was left.

May 31, 2022

Officers responded regarding a business alarm. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding a male sleeping on the bus bench. Officers contacted the male, who advise he was taking a nap prior to work. Officers conducted a records check and the male left without incident.

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers were patrolling and discovered a garage door completely open. They contacted the homeowner and left a crime opportunity notice.

June 1, 2022

Police conducted a traffic stop. Officers contacted the driver, a Doral resident, and he was issued a citation for no valid driver’s license.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

June 2, 2022

Officers responded regarding a dog bite. Patient was treated on scene, a report was completed, and animal control was contacted. KB-22-0745.

Village Green—Officers contacted two individuals selling plants from their vehicle and a tent they had set-up. They were advised they needed a permit from the Village to conduct business. They left without further incident.

Officers responded regarding loud music coming from a vehicle. Officers searched the area, and all was quiet.

June 3, 2022

During overnight patrols, officers discovered a garage door completely open leading to the interior of the home. Officers contacted the homeowner and provided them with a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded regarding a disturbance between a customer and service provider. The dispute was resolved with the officer on scene.

Officers responded regarding a parking complaint. Officers contacted the valet company, who was parking vehicles for a party at a home. Valet was instructed to clear the road and allow for emergency vehicle access.

Officers responded regarding loud music. Officers contacted the homeowner, and he was provided with a copy of the Village noise ordinance.

June 4, 2022

Officers responded regarding loud music. Officers contacted the homeowner, and he was provided with a copy of the Village noise ordinance.

Officers assisted several stranded motorists overnight, due to flooding from tropical depression.

Officers met a citizen, who was in a taxi. The taxi could not make it to her home because of the flooding. An officer was able to transport the citizen to her home.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm. The school was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance. On arrival, officers contacted a group of juveniles, who were playing with their parents watching them.

Officers responded regarding loud music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

June 5, 2022

Officers responded regarding loud music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded regarding loud music. Officers were unable to locate any loud noise or music.

Officers responded regarding loud music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

June 6, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers checked on a vehicle parked on the swale. A records check was conducted on the vehicle, and it was negative.

Officers found two dogs. The dogs were reunited with their owner.

Officers responded regarding an audible alarm at a residence. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised she set off the alarm accidentally.

Officers issued a written warning to a juvenile operating a scooter without a helmet.