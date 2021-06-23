Here is a summary of action taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the first two weeks of May, taken from the department’s logs:

May 1

Man was driving on the 6000 block of Crandon Blvd. when a silver Nissan cut him off and almost caused an accident. Passenger then exited the Nissan and shattered the driver's window. After being asked to stop, the subject reacted by punching the driver repeatedly across the face.

Police were called to Ritz Carlton on a report of battery. Defendant attempted to flee the scene by golf cart but was apprehended and arrested by police. Victim had minor injuries.

Guests at the Ritz Carlton called to file a grand theft report. She claims earrings went missing after hired cleaning crew cleaned her room.

May 3

License was found outside the station and impounded for safekeeping.

An alarm was activated, police went up and conducted a safety check. Apartment was declared secure.

A blue Chase credit card was found and impounded for safe-keeping.

May 5

Woman called the police to report her husband missing. Officers canvassed the area and he was then found outside their residence.

Burglary was reported by a resident who found that his gun, shoes, and bikes were missing.

May 6

Man called to report his wallet was missing.

Woman went to the station to file a fraud report after being served with a $3,981 fraudulent medical bill from a Texas-based company and paying for it. She is in the process of securing a refund.

May 7

Woman files report that the paint on her car is bubbling, possibly from being egged. The damage was minor and there are no signs of the vehicle being egged.

Victim called for help after a mysterious liquid shot up into his eyes while he was inspecting his engine. Fire rescue responded to the scene and he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further examination.

Woman reported that her car windshield had been cracked after leaving it parked.

Police were dispatched to an incident location with reference to a deceased person. EMT’s made various unsuccessful resuscitation attempts. Various medications were found in the decedent’s possession. Witness claim she heard vomiting followed by a loud bang, before finding the deceased. The deceased had had two heart attacks, diabetes, surgery to remove a brain tumor, and a bad cough for the last few weeks. The doctor’s signature on the death certificate is pending further investigation.

May 8

Police responded to a request for fire rescue. Upon arrival, they found four residents at a pool party. One woman was intoxicated and was assisted to the bathroom to throw up, and was then further questioned and assisted.

May 10

A vandalism report was filed after an unknown subject keyed the victims car, causing around $500 in damages.

Woman filed a police report after being attacked by a swarm of bees. She claims that she was walking in an area with several individuals dressed in ‘bee outfits” who watched as she was attacked. Officers went to the area where they discovered “Key Bee Honey” was treating the area. They had warned the victim but she refused to listen.

Officer responded to a call of abandoned property. A bag containing slides, a sweater, socks, gym shorts, and jeans was found and placed in inventory.

May 11

Man reported a blue kayak illegally docked and chained to his property. Warning was placed on the kayak.

May 12

Victim reported that his bicycle was stolen.

Head of security at Ritz Carlton called to report that a guest was very intoxicated. Guest did not present signs of aggression and was then escorted back to his room.

Man reported that his wallet went missing.

A citizen requested assistance after being displaced from her job as a live-in caretaker and finding herself with no place to stay. After mediation, the homeowner agreed to let her stay the night in order to gather her belongings.

May 13

A lost golden retriever was brought into the station. Later, it’s owner came to look for him and was able to describe him to officers.

May 14

Woman alerted police after receiving a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a Miami Dade County Police Detective.

Golf cart was reported missing after being left in the Plaza.

May 15

Man came to report his lost U.S. passport believes he left it at the Coronavirus testing center.

Juvenile

May 1

a 12-year- old male was found driving a golf cart without a seatbelt or a license. Father, who was sitting next to him, was given a citation.

Police found four females walking after curfew. They were advised to contact their parents and then taken into guardian custody.

2 minors were found driving a golf cart with no valid driver licence and given a civil citation.

Two juveniles were found outside of CVS were observed using electronic cigarettes. The kids were then educated and their parents were called.

3 juveniles were seen driving in a golf cart with no seatbelt on. After the stop it was revealed they did not have a valid driver's license. They all received a civil citation and their parents were called. Parents then took custody of golf cart

4 juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 were found violating Dade County Juvenile curfew. They were then escorted home.

May 3

Juvenile driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Driver was stopped and it was then determined that she did not have a valid driver’s license. One father came and took custody of his daughter and the golf cart.

May 6

Girl was observed walking by herself after midnight. Both parents were unable to come pick her up. Officer drove her to her house and issued a written warning.

May 7

3 Juveniles were stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, and then given a citation for not having a valid driver’s license.

Juvenile was seen driving with faulty equipment. Civil citation was issued for not having a driver’s license.

May 8

Three juveniles were found driving their bicycles after one in the morning. They were advised that they were in violation of curfew and their parents were called to escort them home.

Two juveniles were stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, and then given a citation for not having a valid driver’s license.

May 9

Several juveniles were illegally fishing at the Mashta bridge. After being told to stop they began cursing and ran away on their bikes.

Male was riding bicycle after midnight. His parents were advised that he was in violation of Miami dade curfew.

Police were called to Grand Bay Drive after a fight broke out in the lobby area. Both parties were medically cleared and there were no injuries reported.

Juvenile filed a report stating that her daughter’s friend had thrown a coconut at her daughter. The incident did not cause any injuries.

2 juveniles were in violation of curfew, they were issued a written warning.

May 13

Driver not wearing a seatbelt was observed on the road. He did have a learners permit but not a valid license. He was given a citation.

May 14

Juvenile driver was stopped for driving a golf cart with inoperative brake lights. Juvenile did not have a license and was given a citation.

May 15

Juvenile was stopped for driving without brake lights. She was then cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.