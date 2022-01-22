Following the arrests of two teenagers using fake IDs to purchase alcohol in Key Biscayne, the Village Police Department is urging parents to check their kids’ apps and wallets for illegal or stolen identification cards sold over the internet.

The arrests were part of a police crackdown on underaged drinking and smoking. The teens were picked up on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, when they tried to buy alcohol from two different markets using fake IDs.

Police Chief Frank Sousa said the teens – ages 15 and 16 -- cooperated with the police and told them they bought the stolen IDs through online resources (a simple Google search reveals a wide variety of potential sources for fake IDs).

The police can't release the names of the teens because they are minors.

Facing third degree felony charges, the teenagers agreed to enter the State Attorney's Office Juvenile Civil Citation Program, Sousa said. If they successfully complete the requirements, they would avoid jail time and possible fines. “The arrests will stay on their records but show they completed the program,” Sousa said.

Key Biscayne Police, working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco, created a program that teaches store clerks and other employees how to spot fake identifications, Sousa said.

As a result, when the two teens showed them their fake identification cards, the store clerks knew something was amiss and called police, who immediately rushed to the stores and took the teens into custody.

"At the end of the day, they cooperated and were remorseful," Sousa said.

Sousa said that throughout the country, law enforcement agencies are cracking down on people selling fake IDs online.

The Village Police have provided tips to parents to help them identify potential problems with their children using fake IDs, and what to do when they confiscate them.

Parents should, according to police, check their kids’ cell phones for evidence of apps used to buy fake IDs, as well as their wallets and their bank statements for suspicious purchases. The parents are well within their rights, police said, because the children are minors.

“The message from public safety is: We’re always looking for ways to make our village safe and secure,” said Sousa.

According to Florida Statute 322.212 , it is illegal for anyone – including teenagers – to manufacture, possess or display fake IDs.

The penalties for this third-degree felony is up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $5,000. Related charges have the following potential consequences:

Giving police a false name, or using a fake ID while being arrested or detained, is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum of 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine

If convicted of using someone else’s ID or driver’s license – a second-degree misdemeanor – you can be sentenced to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Someone who gives their ID card or driver's license to someone else faces a second-degree misdemeanor.

It is a felony if someone is involved in the selling, issuing or offering of an ID card or any document that carries an age that does not have sufficient proof.

One local parent, Vivian Vega, offered another tip to parents interested in keeping their children on the right path: Watch who their friends are.

“They (the friends) could have fake IDs on them and your kids don't know,” Vega said, who has a 14-year-old. “They can go into a store to buy alcohol and cigarettes and give them to your kids to drink and smoke."

For more information about the topic, and more advice on how to address it, call (305) 365-5555.