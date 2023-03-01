Key Biscayne Principals’ Coalition hosts teacher training on the environment

A group of 30 dedicated teachers from Key Biscayne schools recently gathered at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School for a training focused on the environment.

The session was organized by the Key Biscayne Principals’ Coalition for the Good of the Children.

The Coalition, for principals and school directors, was established in 1997 with the objective of strengthening schools and families for the benefit of the children. The Coalition’s efforts are supported by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

This month’s training gathered pre-K through 5th grade teachers to receive Everglades Literacy program training designed by the Everglades Foundation. Its aim is to help teachers provide important information about the South Florida environment and water quality.

The teachers came from KBPS, St. Christopher’s Montessori School and the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. In addition to great information, they received several hands-on lesson plan ideas to use in their classrooms.

“The Everglades Foundation staff was very inspiring,” said Anne Rothe, KBPS director. “It was a perfect way to get teachers excited about the Key Challenge!”

Incorporating 4 disciplines – art, writing, informatics, and science - The Key Challenge is an initiative to increase student's appreciation of the island's natural resources.