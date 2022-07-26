Key Biscayne ranks as Florida’s second safest city

They say "no one" remembers who finished second, who lost the World Series, or who was runner-up at The Masters.

But, ranking second on a list of "Florida's Safest Cities to Live in with the Best Quality of Life" is a not-soon-to-be-forgotten moment for Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, who said he is proud of his officers and the community.

"To get recognized as a safe city is a tremendous honor," he said. "It speaks volumes about public safety and the message we deliver every day to the residents and business owners."

Montreal-based MovingWaldo, a platform to guide your move from city to city in a step-by-step process, compiled the list, using statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program regarding violent crime rate, property crime rate and the total crime rate.

In describing Key Biscayne (pop. 14,800), MovingWaldo reported the violent crime rate for the Village is 0.4 per 1,000 people, which is 89% below Florida’s average.

"Living in Key Biscayne offers residents an urban feel with many restaurants, coffee shops, schools and parks. Families living in Key Biscayne can enjoy a nice picnic under the shade in the summer months or walk along the trail for a weekend activity with the kids," the report said.

Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti echoed those sentiments.

"I'd venture to say Key Biscayne is one of the safest cities in the country," she said. "Any member of the family can walk or bike at night, or anytime, to school, to the store, to their fitness class, and feel safe. Our police are doing an incredible job."

Satellite Beach (pop. 10,873), south of Cape Canaveral on the Space Coast, is ranked at the top of the list with a violent crime rate of 0.3 per 1,000 people -- 92% lower than the state average -- and "is an excellent place to raise children," the report said.

Marco Island was third. Naples (No. 9) was the largest city among the Top 10.

"While these cities may not be the biggest or most popular, they have been chosen based on their quality of life," the MovingWaldo report stated.

"This is why people move to Key Biscayne, to be safe," Sousa said, reflecting the efforts of his police department, Village Manager Steve Williamson and other city leaders "that we ensure a safe environment."

At Tuesday evening's Village Council meeting, Sousa will address several topics that aim to further enhance safety, such as the current trend to improve street lighting; a security camera initiative, which will increase surveillance throughout the community; and a push for more Automatic License Plate Readers.

"There are so many technological tools to assist us in making us a great, safe community and making us even better," he said. "It's always great being recognized -- it's a great accomplishment. But, can we improve? Yes, we can."

Motor vehicle theft has been the biggest crime issue on Key Biscayne, he said, and with it comes property loss.

"Every car theft has resulted from an unlocked car," Sousa said. "Locking our cars, removing our valuables, taking the (key) fobs with you -- that's how we can improve. And (then) everyone knows you can't come into a community like ours and commit those crimes."

Sousa said it's important for the residents to realize the quality of services they are receiving from the Village's 38 uniformed officers.

An active community and a heavily involved citizens group have diffused a number of potential issues, he said, and their eagerness to assist has helped his officers and detectives solve crimes rapidly and prevent others before they occur.

"I think anytime (a list like this comes out), it gives you cause to recognize your officers and what they do every day," Sousa said. "It's great for the community, and it shows our efforts haven't gone unnoticed and their efforts haven't gone unnoticed."

Florida's Top 10 Safest Cities