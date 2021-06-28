Key Biscayne reacts to the Surfside condo disaster, offer assistance

The horrifying news of the Surfside condo collapse has left the community of Key Biscayne in shock, as it has the rest of the state and nation. Nine deaths had been reported by Sunday evening, with more than 150 still unaccounted for.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press and Fire Chief Eric Lang have been at the condominium site assisting since the incident, said Pat Woodson, former KB Village Council member. “They both have extraordinary hearts and personal, compassionate dedication to serving others,” Woodson said.

Chief Lang said those who want to help need to “Empty your pockets, not your closets. If a thousand people send clothing it just creates a huge task ...where money can be dispatched to areas of need immediately.”

The KB Community Foundation is offering assistance to victims and their families. “We have partnered with Coral Gables Community Center and the Miami Foundation to build an emergency hardship fund to support those impacted,” said Melissa White, KBCF Executive Director. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic event.”

Fausto Gomez, condo president of the Lake Tower at the Ocean Club, and president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council, said he is saddened by the tragedy. “From the Presidents’ Council, we hope our prayers are answered so that families can be reunited,” he said.

But as the sun was setting on Sunday, hope for recovering survivors was dwindling. More than 300 emergency personnel are working 24 hours a day, and the Army Corps of Engineers has been called in to help.

Michele Estevez, owner of Michele & Associates Property Management, remains shocked by the catastrophe. “You see something like this and hold your breath and don’t think it’s real,” she said.

Like Estevez, Ileana Lopez, manager of the Mar Azul condos since 2005, feels deeply for the victims -- and what it can mean to communities with aging condominiums: “This is just deeply concerning to all our communities.”

Rabbi Avremel Caroline of the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center said the Surfside Chabad has set up a collection to aid those impacted by the disaster. “They have nothing, no clothes or food. At this point, all we can do is pray and hope for the best.”

The multiple community foundation partnership Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday - supportsurfside.org - involving the Coral Gables Community Foundation, the Miami Community Foundation and the Key Biscayne Foundation has raised $1.2 million as of Sunday afternoon.

The County's has set up a family reunification hotline. Call (305) 614-1819.