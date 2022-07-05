Key Biscayne has landed on yet another list for its beautiful beaches and scenery, but was this latest ranking high enough?

Stacker Media, Inc., ranked the "island paradise" 16th on a list of "The Best East Coast Beach Towns," one of 16 Florida locations among the 25 selections

"If I were compiling the list, I would put Key Biscayne at the top," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti, who was nevertheless grateful for having the Village recognized among thousands and thousands of East Coast beach towns.

A year ago, Stacker ranked Key Biscayne No. 30 on its national "50 Best Beach Towns to Live In" and 23rd on its list of "Best Southern Beach Towns to Live In," just behind Clearwater. Naples, on the Gulf Coast, led both lists.

This time, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., was ranked first, followed by Boca Raton and Myrtle Beach.

Among Florida beach towns, Key Biscayne was ranked behind Boca Raton (2nd), Vero Beach (4th), Jupiter (5th), Jacksonville Beach (6th), Fernandina Beach (7th), Satellite Beach (8th), North Palm Beach (10th), Stuart (12th) and Cocoa Beach (14th).

"We have the perfect island component, a big plus, with a beach town just 15 minutes away from a modern metropolis, so you get the best of both worlds, and that makes it exciting," Chiocchetti said. "Not only that, we have an incredible golf course and a big tennis stadium at our doorstep.

"Plus, we have an amazing Fourth of July parade and fireworks. How many towns have their own parade?"

Stacker, founded in 2017 in London and now with an American base in Jersey City, N.J., transforms data into stories, using analyses from "authoritative public and private data sources" with photos for easy-to-read digital versions of stories, which have appeared on MSN, Newsweek and Hearst newspapers.

For this specific list, Stacker collected data from a June 2021 WalletHub study comparing U.S. beach towns across six primary categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. A total of 191 cities were ranked across 62 key indicators of livability. All cities had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor.

Left off the list was Florida’s Gulf Coast beach towns, as the study’s focus was targeted on the East Coast.

When it came to describing Key Biscayne, ranked 56th nationally, Stacker said:

"Described as a tiny sliver of land, the subtropical Key Biscayne was once a coconut plantation. Today, it’s lush with beaches and nature preserves. The minute you arrive, it becomes apparent this community loves boating and water sports. They’re also keen on tennis, golf, and making the most of Key Biscayne’s natural surroundings.

"Residents can connect with nature in Crandon Park. There are plenty of areas to explore, from a 2-mile stretch of beach to self-guided nature trails. Those who love lighthouses will delight in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, home to the 1825-built Cape Florida Lighthouse with its 109 spiral steps leading up to a wraparound balcony. If you need to cool off and unwind after a hike, take a dip in the over-a-mile-long swimming beach."

Stacker ranked the Village 11th nationally for education and health; a surprising 12th for affordability; 61st for quality of life; 75th for weather; 121st for economy; and 130th for safety.

Two towns on the list -- Coral Gables (No. 20) and Merritt Island (No. 25) -- do not have their own beaches, but rely on nearby stretches of waterfront to make the list. Titusville, with its Canaveral National Seashore, would have been a better choice than Merritt Island, for instance.

Among beach towns left out were Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, with a lively boardwalk and campground; 35-mile-long Virginia Beach, with its 3-mile boardwalk and historic park; Bethany Beach in Delaware, with a prime surf spot and state park; Miami Beach, with its beautiful water and lively entertainment; and none of the beaches along the Florida Keys.

Stacker officials have not responded to an inquiry from the Islander News.

Top 25 East Coast Beach Towns to Live in