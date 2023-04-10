Key Biscayne resident uses local donations to supply disadvantaged kids in Argentina access to chess

On March 23, the Club Sportivo Italiano in Argentina inaugurated a new chess room made possible through a donation from Key Biscayne resident Nicolás Alvarez Demalde.

Sportivo Italiano is a social and sports club in La Matanza, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Buenos Aires. Given Argentina's high poverty level, with over 50% of the population living below the poverty line, institutions like these play a pivotal social role. For example, Sportivo Italiano feeds over 100 kids daily.

This initiative aims to teach chess and help the intellectual development of young people. It was made possible through the efforts of Alvarez Demalde, who promoted the initiative and organized a fundraiser on Key Biscayne that bought boards, pieces, books, medals, clocks, among other things.

Before and after the March opening ceremony, attendees participated in games for all levels.

"I wanted to give members, especially young ones, the opportunity to share my passion for chess,” Alvarez Demalde said. “The game is a great mental exercise that I enjoy a lot... It is also a way to create a new community of friends sharing the same passion. It teaches you that every action has a reaction and to learn from your own mistakes.

“Once more” he added, “the community of Key Biscayne is helping less privileged communities."

Fernando Iantorno, vice president of the Argentinian club, offered his thanks to all who contributed to the initiative. "Nicolás, on behalf of the entire board of directors, thank you very much and to your community in Miami for enabling members to approach this new activity. More than 400 children who belong to the club will have the opportunity to take classes with a teacher in both a sporting and intellectual activity."